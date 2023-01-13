Bellingham Public Schools responds to student's lawsuit claiming district's failure to report sexual abuse

EVERETT, Wash. - A suspect already in Everett Police custody for a shooting has been charged in connection to another shooting just a day prior. The suspect, who has not been identified by authorities, has been in the Snohomish County Jail since his arrest on Dec. 15, 2022, in connection to a shooting near 37th and Smith Ave in Everett. He is being held on charges of first-degree assault, first-degree attempted assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

EVERETT, WA ・ 10 HOURS AGO