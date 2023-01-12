ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette TikTok Star Food Critic Waffler69, Real Name Taylor LeJeune, Dies at Age 33

 5 days ago

Lafayette TikTok food critic waffler69, whose real name was Taylor LeJeune, passed away Wednesday (Jan. 11) at age 33 according to his brother Clayton.

Rest in piece Bubba I love you ❤️ @wafffler69

waffler69 passed away from a presumed heart attack. waffler was known for eating many different types of food items that ranged from Dollar Tree steaks to ’90s Batman promotional candy and oftentimes, unique local cuisine.

During his time on TikTok, waffler amassed 1.7 million followers. I personally interviewed LeJeune last year and he was easily one of the nicest people I had ever spoken to, and it was clear that the fame never changed who he was as a genuinely good person. While he was known for reviewing weird foods, LeJeune’s real talent was making people happy and this world has lost a bright light.

LeJeune’s brother Clayton has posted a GoFundMe to help his family with the cremation of waffler and his medical bills.

Rest in peace, Waffler.

