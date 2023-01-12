ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

US student dies trying to climb into her locked Airbnb in Cancun

A 20-year-old woman from Massachusetts died while vacationing in Cancun, Mexico, after she fell from a balcony while trying to access her locked Airbnb.Leah Pearse, a nursing student at Simmons University in Boston, found herself locked out of her Airbnb in Cancun on 6 January, according to NBC Boston. She tried to access the building by climbing onto her third-floor balcony.Ms Pearse slipped during her climb and fell, reportedly dying instantly upon impact, according to her obituary.She was described as "an outstanding individual who encompassed the full range of human emotions with such a depth and compassion for other that...
BOSTON, MA
msn.com

FAA: 2 departing jets have close call at JFK Airport runway

Two departing jets had a close call at JFK Airport on Friday night. According to the FAA, a Delta jet was taking off for the Dominican Republic when an American Airlines jet crossed the runway. Air traffic control noticed and forced the Delta jet to abort takeoff when it had...
Footwear News

Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant

The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
addictedtovacation.com

The Only 7-Day Caribbean Cruise Packing List You Need

Are you going on a Caribbean cruise, and you are wondering what to pack? We’ve got you covered. Here’s the packing list for a 7-day Caribbean cruise. A Caribbean vacation on a cruise ship offers an opportunity to explore several islands, walk on beautiful sandy beaches, and interact with different cultures. You also get an opportunity to savor great Caribbean cuisines, explore different cities and participate in various fun activities. And most importantly, you will relax and unwind away from your busy schedule.
Thrillist

JetBlue's 'Big Winter Sale' Gets You Flights for $44 If You Book Right Now

Now that the air travel industry's debacle of a holiday season is over, you can comfortably start booking flights again. And as if it were divine timing, JetBlue is launching its "Big Winter Sale," so you can save while doing it too. Now through January 11, you can book cheap...
Vogue Magazine

The 12 Best Places to Travel in 2023

Wondering what the best places to travel in 2023 are? Us too—so we decided to ask a panel of hospitality experts to find out. Their answers were quite literally all over the place (which, in this case, is a very good thing). After re-opening their borders after years of COVID-19 closures, trips to the Asian and Australian continents are set to make a roaring comeback, with countries like Japan and Singapore leading the way. Also trending? What Virtuoso managing director Misty Belles calls “isolation with intention” vacations, where travelers go to remote—and remotely populated—locations to get away from it all. Pack your bags for the Yukon, Chilean Patagonia, or Greenland.
cruiseaddicts.com

4 Tips for Planning the Perfect Cruise Vacation

A vacation should be enjoyable, not stressful, especially when you are vacationing on a cruise ship. However, many people find that planning a vacation can seem like a very stressful experience, due to the added pressure of trying to make your time away absolutely perfect. There are so many different...
Kwaku Amenorhu

White sand beaches in the USA

The United States is home to numerous stunning white sand beaches, contrary to popular belief that you must go far, possibly to the Caribbean and South Pacific. There are beaches in the Gulf of Mexico, the Pacific, the Atlantic, and even in the gorgeous Great Lakes, making the United States one of the top 10 countries in the world in terms of the total coastal area. This leads to a variety of sand areas, including some breathtakingly beautiful white sand beaches such as their Miami yacht charters.
wpgxfox28.com

Private Jet Charters: What to Expect on a Flight

Originally Posted On: https://www.stratosjets.com/guide/private-jet-charters-what-to-expect-on-a-flight/. The ultimate private jet service experience should make you feel relaxed, comfortable and secure. And finding that level of quality doesn’t have to feel unattainable. For nearly two decades, Stratos Jets has provided on-demand jet charter service around the globe. But what is it that...
travelawaits.com

Overwhelming Majority Of TravelAwaits Readers Plan To Travel Internationally, Take Longer Trips In 2023

The results of TravelAwaits‘ 2023 State of Travel Survey are in, and they show travel is surging for those aged 50 and up. “It’s always exciting to see where our readers, travelers aged 50+, are planning to visit,” said Missy Glassmaker, senior vice president of TravelAwaits. “This year, the number of folks who are ready to explore both domestically and internationally is amazing. After realizing a world without travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, I don’t expect this trend to change for years to come.”
The Guardian

Dressing the Georgians: exhibition explores ‘pivotal moment’ in fashion

The wide, hooped gowns worn by women in the 18th-century court of Queen Charlotte were not just the style of the time but a regal requirement. But in the pleasure gardens and coffee houses, a fashion revolution was under way. Women and men were rejecting the formal grand costumes of the Georgian aristocracy in favour of new textiles and more comfortable clothes.

Community Policy