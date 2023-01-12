ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Bucks vs. Raptors

The Bucks and Raptors are set to face off on Tuesday the second night of a back-to-back for both teams. Both teams played on Martin Luther King Jr. Day as part of the NBA's holiday celebration. The Raptors picked up a gritty overtime win over the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, while the Bucks earned a hard-fought win over the Pacers despite the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Who is playing on MLK Day? Schedule, times, TV channels, streaming for 2023 NBA games

The NBA will once again celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a loaded slate of games. The NBA first started playing games on MLK Day in 1986 when the United States observed the holiday nationwide for the first time. The only season since that there were no NBA games on the holiday was 1998-99 because a lockout delayed the start of the season.

