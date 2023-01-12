Read full article on original website
Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Bucks vs. Raptors
The Bucks and Raptors are set to face off on Tuesday the second night of a back-to-back for both teams. Both teams played on Martin Luther King Jr. Day as part of the NBA's holiday celebration. The Raptors picked up a gritty overtime win over the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, while the Bucks earned a hard-fought win over the Pacers despite the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Raptors trade packages for Fred VanVleet: Top potential destinations including Lakers, Pelicans
NBA insider Marc Stein recently reported that Gary Trent Jr. is the only player on the Raptors who is described with "any regularity" as being available. That doesn't mean Trent is the only Raptor who could be on the move between now and the trade deadline, though. One particular player...
How long is Giannis Antetokounmpo out? Knee injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Bucks star
The Bucks continue to be hit hard by the injury bug. In addition to Khris Middleton, who remains sidelined with a knee injury, Giannis Antetokounmpo has missed three games and counting with his own knee injury. Antetokounmpo is having another MVP-caliber season with averages of 31.0 points, 11.9 rebounds and...
Who is playing on MLK Day? Schedule, times, TV channels, streaming for 2023 NBA games
The NBA will once again celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a loaded slate of games. The NBA first started playing games on MLK Day in 1986 when the United States observed the holiday nationwide for the first time. The only season since that there were no NBA games on the holiday was 1998-99 because a lockout delayed the start of the season.
Nick Nurse is playing Raptors' Pascal Siakam, O.G. Anunoby, Fred VanVleet an unprecedented amount of minutes
Over the halfway point of the season, it's no secret that the Raptors need some help from their bench — and this isn't a new issue. According to hoopstats, the Raptors finished dead last in the NBA in bench scoring in both 2020-21 and 2021-22. This season, they rank 25th with an average of 30.1 bench points per game.
Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Clippers vs. 76ers Tuesday
The 76ers travel to Crypto.com Arena to take on the Clippers on Tuesday night. The 76ers are playing some of their best basketball of late having won six of their last eight, including a thrilling and contentious 113-112 road win over the Lakers last time out. They now look to make it three wins in a row.
Bucks' Joe Ingles showing clear signs of being NBA offseason's most important signing
Before the season, TSN's Benyam Kidane made the case for Joe Ingles to the Bucks being the offseason's most important under-the-radar championship move. That's looking pretty spot-on right now. Ingles has only appeared in 12 games and his numbers — particularly his shooting percentages — don't exactly jump off the...
NBA on MLK Day 2023: How Bill Russell inspired Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to carry social justice torch
After Bill Russell died on July 31, 2022, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar tweeted out his immediate reaction to the news, calling the NBA legend "my friend, my mentor, my role model." While Abdul-Jabbar and Russell grew to share the ultimate respect for each other, their relationship certainly didn't start on a high note.
LeBron James makes NBA history with 38,000 points as he closes in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record
LeBron James added another piece of history to his resume during Sunday night's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. He has now crossed the 38,000-point threshold, bringing up the mark in the first quarter with a midrange jumper from the top of the key with 5:40 remaining in the first quarter.
3 Steelers land on ESPNs 100 most valuable players of 2022
ESPN compiled a list of the 100 most valuable players in the NFL. Here are the three members of the Pittsburgh Steelers who made the cut. Spoiler alert, all of the guys who made the list are on defense.
