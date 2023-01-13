ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

YSU men hold off late Detroit charge in road win

By Chad Krispinsky
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fGAAQ_0kD6dJFX00

DETROIT, Michigan (WKBN) – Youngstown State held off a late Detroit run to secure an 84-79 win in Horizon League men’s basketball action Thursday night.

The Penguins placed four players in double figures. Leading the way was Brandon Rush who tallied 19 points. Adrian Nelson added 16 points while Malek Green and Bryce McBride finished with 12 points apiece.

YSU women handle Robert Morris for 4th straight win

Detroit was led by Antoine Davis who led all scorers with 32 points. Gerald Liddell added 24 points in the setback for the Titans.

YSU has won three straight games and improves to 13-5 overall and 5-2 in Horizon League action. The Penguins return to the floor on Saturday on the road at Oakland at 3 p.m.

Detroit drops to 6-12 overall and 2-5 in conference play. The Titans will host Robert Morris on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
midmajormadness.com

The Other Top 25: Kent State jumps into top 10

Almost the entire top 10 in this week’s Other Top 25 remained the same except for Kent State, who jumped from No. 21 to eighth. The Flashes have won eight straight games, and at 4-0 in MAC play, they are off to their best start in the conference since 2004-05.
KENT, OH
Awful Announcing

Jack Morris not returning to Tigers broadcasts on Bally Sports Detroit in 2023

One ex-player won’t be returning to Detroit Tigers broadcasts on Bally Sports Detroit next season. Per a report from the Detroit News, Jack Morris is out of the booth in 2023. A reason for the 67-year old’s departure was not cited, though the Detroit News mentioned ongoing budget cuts and Morris’ desire to spend more Read more... The post Jack Morris not returning to Tigers broadcasts on Bally Sports Detroit in 2023 appeared first on Awful Announcing.
DETROIT, MI
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | January 14th

Vindicator file photo / January 18, 1990 | Construction was underway 33 years ago for a new furnace at Copperweld Steel Co in Warren. Checking out its progress were Herbert Bollenbacher, the company’s safety manager, and E. Terry Martin, chairman of the local union’s safety committee. January 14.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

63K+
Followers
32K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy