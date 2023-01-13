Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Biden Sweats as Trump Brags - 'I Have Info on Everybody!'Anthony JamesWilmington, DE
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Indian Food in all of DelawareTravel MavenNew Castle, DE
The Best Town in Pennsylvania for a Winter Weekend GetawayTravel MavenStrasburg, PA
Democrat Adam Schiff Is Worried That Biden's Mishandling Of Classified Documents Has Put The Entire US Security At RiskPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
Local grocery store closing in Pennsylvania after 24 yearsKristen WaltersAkron, PA
Related
papreplive.com
Lansdale Catholic’s Gabby Casey, Souderton’s Casey Harter and Plymouth Whitemarsh’s Erin Daley close in on scoring milestones
Gabby Casey is already the Lansdale Catholic girls basketball program’s all-time leading scorer. Now, she’s closing in on the overall school record. The senior is 64 points away from matching Mike McGowan’s 1,347 points, a record set in 2003. This week the Crusaders host Archbishop Ryan on Thursday at 7 p.m. and Bethlehem Catholic on Saturday at 2 p.m.
papreplive.com
Malvern wins third straight ETR title with champ, O’Neill; OJR’s Bechtold wins belt
HOLLAND >> It’ll be some time before Malvern Prep sneaks up on anyone in the wrestling realm. But at the Escape the Rock tournament, Sunday, a few Friars made impressions. Eight Friars earned top-eight medals and five of them out-placed their initial seeding. Malvern won its third straight team title at this tournament, that perennially draws top talent from multiple states.
papreplive.com
Girls Basketball: Mary O’Brien’s 23 points boosts short-handed Marple Newtown
NEWTOWN SQUARE — Mary O’Brien knew before the start of the season that she had to become Marple Newtown’s best scoring option. This is now she and fellow Brooke Impriano’s team. For the Tigers to have success, the two varsity veterans had to make up for the loss of last year’s leading scorers, Haley Levy and Nikki Mostardi, who led the Tigers to a 20-win campaign and a PIAA tournament win for the first time in team history.
papreplive.com
Plymouth Whitemarsh’s fast start sinks Methacton boys basketball
FAIRVIEW VILLAGE >> This weekend was going to be a good test for the Plymouth Whitemarsh boys basketball team, with back-to-back road games for the first time this season and the second coming against a strong Methacton squad. But the Colonials did just what they needed to do on Saturday...
papreplive.com
Mercury roundup (Jan. 14): Quinn Smith earns 100th win for Spring-Ford, Rams finish second at Big Red Duals
Big Red Duals >> Quinn Smith earned his 100th career win as Spring-Ford finished second in the Big Red Duals Saturday at Souderton. The Rams fell to Saucon Valley 48-27 in the championship final. Boyertown finished third, losing to Saucon Valley 50-24 in the semifinals and then coming back for a 37-30 win over Pennsbury in the third-place match. .
papreplive.com
Wrestlers raise it up a notch at Big Red Duals
FRANCONIA — Saturday’s Big Red Duals at Souderton Area High School provided a big taste of top competition and also served as a reunion of sorts. Although Central Bucks East and Timberlane High – out of New Hampshire – weren’t too familiar with each other, the head coaches were.
papreplive.com
Delco Roundup: Joyner, Brown score 19 each, Upper Darby downs Marple
Yassir Joyner and Miymire Brown scored 19 points apiece Thursday night as Upper Darby led from start to finish in a 74-61 boys basketball triumph over Marple Newtown. Nadir Myers (14 points) and Khysir Slaughert (13) also reached double figures for the Royals (10-3 overall, 6-3 Central League), who led 18-12 after the first quarter and 33-26 at halftime.
papreplive.com
Main Line roundup: Conestoga, Haverford School wrestlers win
The Conestoga High School wrestling team defeated Garnet Valley, 43-25, Jan. 11. For the Pioneers (4-0 Central League, 10-1 overall), it was their first win over the Jaguars since 2012. Steve Wiechecki (121 pounds) won a tight decision and Matt Boye (160) earned a major decision in key wins for Conestoga. Parker Warkentine (114), Charlie Mucklow (127), Hayden McLellan (172) and Bryce Beltrante (215) pinned for the Pioneers.
papreplive.com
Rustin’s St.Clair nominated for Don Shula Award
PHILADELPHIA>> One of the most successful area football head coaches has been nominated by the Philadelphia Eagles for the prestigious Don Shula Award for the High School Football Coach of the Year. Each NFL team nominates a head football coach from its city for the Shula Award. And for the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pedestrian fatally struck by cars on Route 422 in Wyomissing
WYOMISSING, Pa. - A man died after being hit by several cars on a highway in Berks County. The man was hit around 3:20 a.m. Monday on Route 422 eastbound, near Route 12, in Wyomissing, police say. After the initial impact, several other cars ran over the man's body, police...
Philly Squatter Issue Persists
philly squattersPhoto byBrotherly Love Real Estate. The squatter problem in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania continues to persist. Although certain economic statistics signal that the economy is getting better, Philly is showing the opposite. There is still a massive homeless person problem, which leads to break-ins and squatter situations. Have you ever dealt with a squatter in your rental property?
WGAL
Route 222 at Route 30 in Lancaster County reopens after crash
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: Part of Route 222 in Lancaster County has reopened after a crash involving a commercial vehicle. The exit ramp from Route 222 south to Route 30 west in Manheim Township was closed while crews cleared the crash. The Manheim Township Police Department shared a...
Do You Remember Joe Carcione ‘The Green Grocer’ from Channel 6 in Philadelphia?
Do you remember Joe Carcione "The Green Grocer" from Channel 6 in Philly?. If you grew up in or around Philadelphia in the 1970s and 80s and you watched Action News, you probably remember his produce updates, which aired several times per day. For someone who wasn't a true member...
Bicyclist dies after being hit by driver in South Philadelphia
Philadelphia police say a woman died after she was hit by a driver while biking on Friday evening.
lehighvalleystyle.com
Just Married: Kaitlyn & Josh's Wedding at Skytop Lodge
Kaitlyn Grovatt and Josh Pope were dateless on Valentine’s Day their senior year, perfect circumstances for a mutual friend to introduce them at a party where they quickly hit it off. Years later, Josh surprised Kaitlyn in a rose garden with their dog’s bandanna reading, “Mom, will you marry my dad?
Man ejected during crash, run over by own car: Philadelphia police
Authorities said the driver lost control, jumped the sidewalk and hit a pole, throwing him from the car.
Officials: Building under renovation collapses in West Philadelphia
A building that was undergoing renovations collapsed in West Philadelphia.
2 men wanted for 5 burglaries in Delaware, Montgomery Counties: police
ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) -- Police are searching for burglary suspects who went on a two-hour crime spree spanning two Pennsylvania counties, targeting restaurants and leaving behind a lot of damage.The burglaries happened in Delaware and Montgomery Counties. Authorities are asking residents and business owners to be aware of who is around.Security video showed two masked suspects -- one holding a crowbar -- inside Carlino's Specialty Foods in Ardmore. Police claim the suspects were searching for cash.It happened around 2 a.m. on Jan. 9."Felt like I was violated," Sam's Brick Oven Pizza owner Christ Thornton said.Next door, Thornton says his pizza...
$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Pa.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday the 13th turned out to be quite the lucky day for someone.One player won the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.A lottery player in Maine matched all six numbers, winning the grand prize of $1.35 billion.But a lucky player in Pennsylvania is also winning big after matching five numbers to win a million dollars.Somebody did match all five white Mega Millions balls but missed out on the gold Mega Ball, meaning they won the second-tier prize of $1 million. Saturday morning, the big questions were: who are they? And where was the winning ticket sold?That information...
Philly 7-Eleven Sells $5M Scratch-Off Ticket
One 7-Eleven shopper in Philadelphia left the store a millionaire, state lottery officials say. The shop at 2301 West Passyunk Avenue sold a jackpot-winning Five Million Fabulous Fortune Scratch-Off, lotto representatives said Friday, Jan. 13 in a statement. While the winner will receive $5 million, the 7-Eleven will get a...
Comments / 0