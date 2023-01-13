NEWTOWN SQUARE — Mary O’Brien knew before the start of the season that she had to become Marple Newtown’s best scoring option. This is now she and fellow Brooke Impriano’s team. For the Tigers to have success, the two varsity veterans had to make up for the loss of last year’s leading scorers, Haley Levy and Nikki Mostardi, who led the Tigers to a 20-win campaign and a PIAA tournament win for the first time in team history.

NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO