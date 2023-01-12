Read full article on original website
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again
Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Look: NFL World Furious With Dolphins Wide Receivers
It hasn't been a banner day for the Miami Dolphins wide receivers. Third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson has put some throws on a platter for his receivers and they're just not making the plays. Jaylen Waddle has been the big victim as he's been wide open for two throws and he's dropped ...
WVNT-TV
Panthers to Interview Former Saints Coach Sean Payton, per Reports
Carolina is the fourth team to receive permission. The Panthers have been granted permission to interview former Saints head coach Sean Payton, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. They are the fourth team to get the chance to speak with Payton, joining the Broncos, Cardinals and Texans, but no team can officially interview him until Tuesday.
WVNT-TV
ESPN’s Suzy Kolber Gives NFL MVP Vote to Bills Athletic Trainer
Denny Kellington, who performed CPR on safety Damar Hamlin, received a touching gesture from one MVP voter. Under the revamped rules for selecting an NFL MVP, voters cast their ballots for five different players for the first time this season, ranking them in order of preference. As a result, one voter had the chance to honor Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington for his heroic role in Damar Hamlin’s on-field medical emergency in a rather unique way.
