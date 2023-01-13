Cathie Wood Says 'Wall Of Worry' Blocking Innovations Like Blockchain, ChatGPT: 'Never Seen Markets This Dislocated'

--News Direct-- On January 16, Huobi and Core DAO have jointly agreed on a collaboration to provide better accessibility and services to the community. Huobi has pledged to support the ethos of the Core community for the recent launch of its mainnet and tokens and will carry out in-depth cooperation such as technical support, ecological promotion and community governance. Huobi will be listing the CORE token on its platform soon, and will also work with the Core team to provide a more decentralized consensus for users and offer a more reliable underlying infrastructure for blockchain.

