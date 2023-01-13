Cathie Wood Says 'Wall Of Worry' Blocking Innovations Like Blockchain, ChatGPT: 'Never Seen Markets This Dislocated'

Read full article on original website
Related
As Bitcoin Turns The Corner, Here's How Much A $1,000 Invested At Its 2022 Bottom Would Be Worth Now
After the bloodbath seen in 2022, most cryptocurrencies began to turn the corner at the start of the new year. The general increase in risk appetite has proven to be salubrious for the space. Bitcoin Joins The Party: Bitcoin BTC/USD, the apex crypto, peaked at $68,789.63 on Nov. 10, 2021,...
Crypto Analyst Issues Bitcoin, Ethereum Warning After BTC Explodes Over $20K: 'There's A Problem For Bulls'
The pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo says that the recent rallies in the cryptocurrency market mean nothing, and new lows are still likely. Bitcoin BTC/USD has rallied 21% in the last seven days, and Ethereum ETH/USD has rallied 23%. But Capo says the market’s bounce hasn’t invalidated his bearish outlook.
Bankrupt Crypto Hedge-Fund Firm Plans Trading Platform For Fallen Crypto Debt
The founders of a bankrupt crypto hedge-fund firm, Three Arrows Capital Ltd, are reportedly looking for capital infusion to launch an exchange where creditors to insolvent digital-assets firms, including their own, could buy and sell claims. Su Zhu, a co-founder of the hedge fund, is seeking to raise $25 million...
Bitcoin Consolidates After Massive Surge North: Here's What Might Happen Next
After coming close to tagging the 200-day simple moving average on Friday afternoon, Bitcoin BTC/USD flew through the area later during the 24-hour trading session, following Dogecoin and Ethereum, which Benzinga called out. After busting up through the bellwether indicator, Bitcoin surged over 9% higher over Friday night and Saturday...
Futures slip ahead of Goldman, MS earnings as China data hits sentiment
Jan 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures started the week lower ahead of quarterly results from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, with downbeat economic data from China denting investor sentiment globally on Tuesday.
Bill Gates Asked Why He's Buying So Much US Farmland: Here's His Answer In Free-For-All AMA
Microsoft founder and billionaire turned philanthropist Bill Gates laid to rest the long-time conspiracy theory that he owns some 80% of all U.S. farmland earlier this week in his 11th appearance in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit. What Happened: Gates, answering dozens of questions over...
Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates
Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
Yes, Elon Musk Is Rich, And So Is Bill Gates: But Who Are The Wealthiest Women In The World?
The battle for "world’s richest person" is always fought between men, but as more women take on leadership and ownership roles in companies, the wealth gap between men and women is slowly closing. The last decade saw several high-ranking businessmen tussle between first, second and third place on the...
If You Invested $1,000 When Elon Musk Said Tesla's Stock Price Was Too High, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk bought social media platform Twitter in 2022, a place where he likes to share his thoughts and opinions. On May 1, 2020, Musk tweeted that he thought the share price of Tesla was too high. The tweet came as a surprise, as many CEOs...
Amazon's Jeff Bezos Paid $3B With The Hope He'll Live Longer — Here's The Problem
Rejuvenation is no longer just for the human face but possibly the human race, according to a small biotech company that claims it has developed technology that extends the lifespan of mice by 7%. Although the breakthrough hasn’t been peer-reviewed, San Diego-based Rejuvenate Bio claims it has been successful in...
Benzinga
Rents Fall As Rapidly As They Rose In Pandemic Hot Spots: Will This Continue In 2023?
Median rent costs in the U.S. are beginning to moderate as high inflation, high interest rates, and low consumer confidence cools demand. Nationally, rents are growing at a pace three-times slower than they were growing last year, when inflation was ramping up. Redfin Corp RDFN estimated rents on a national level rose 4.8% on a year over year basis, the smallest increase since July 2021.
Donald Trump NFTs Lose 73% Value In A Month As Investor Interest Wanes
Donald Trump Digital Trading NFT cards have plummeted by a whooping 73% since their initial launch on Dec. 16. What Happened: After a historic low in activity, the floor price of Trump NFTs has plummeted to just $0.181 Ethereum ETH/USD. The NFTs had a remarkable first week of launch, peaking...
Benzinga
Huobi announces collaboration with Core DAO, will list CORE token on platform soon
--News Direct-- On January 16, Huobi and Core DAO have jointly agreed on a collaboration to provide better accessibility and services to the community. Huobi has pledged to support the ethos of the Core community for the recent launch of its mainnet and tokens and will carry out in-depth cooperation such as technical support, ecological promotion and community governance. Huobi will be listing the CORE token on its platform soon, and will also work with the Core team to provide a more decentralized consensus for users and offer a more reliable underlying infrastructure for blockchain.
Benzinga
3,955 ETH Worth $6M Was Just Burned
What happened: On Sunday a total of 3,955.22 Ether ETH/USD worth $6,171,292, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,560.29), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
Benzinga
Someone Just Sent $39M In Bitcoin Onto Coinbase
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $39,032,246 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. #. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
'Black Swan' Author Says Argument That Bill Gates Could've Been A Trillionaire Had He Held On To His Microsoft Shares 'Foolish, Ignorant'
“The Black Swan” author Nassim Nicholas Taleb criticized a Twitter post that said that Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates would be a trillionaire currently had he not sold shares in the tech giant. What Happened: Taleb said, “The most dangerously foolish, ignorant, & probability blind argument. Just block this account....
Benzinga
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $156M Worth Of Ethereum
What happened: $156,770,472 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xb8001c3ec9aa1985f6c747e25c28324e4a361ec1. $156 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xe45f2e61c081c9d00e64e4da3d1ce97b14cf8765. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
Benzinga
Bitcoin Whale Moves 957 BTC Off Coinbase
What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $20,084,698 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: bc1q8zhhn84faefm9xkwq5j4xc6vxzpqu20rxcmrv5. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
Harvard Expert Says Zuckerberg Is Derailing Facebook: 'I Think The Wealth Went To His Head'
Shares of Meta, the parent company of Facebook, fell 64% in 2022. Amid the stock's plunge, a senior fellow at Harvard Business School and former CEO of medical technology company Medtronic, Bill George, said that Mark Zuckerberg's leadership approach as the CEO of Meta has not helped the company grow, and instead dragging it towards failure.
Elon Musk's Warning Ahead Of Fed's Feb. 1 Decision: 'Higher The Rates, Harder They Fall'
Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to recall the Federal Reserve's lowering interest rates in the aftermath of the 2007-09 Great Recession. The billionaire also recounted how his flagship electric vehicle venture received timely help back then. What Happened: Sharing a chart of the Fed funds rate, Musk reflected...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
109K+
Followers
192K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0