Woonsocket Call
LenderClose Announces Rebrand as Coviance to Support Accelerated Growth and Strategic Vision for the Lending Experience
The company’s evolution as a technology solution is modernizing the home equity lending experience for Credit Unions and Community Banks. LenderClose, a fintech company that is making the home equity lending process simpler, faster, and more scalable through its cloud-based platform, today announced a rebrand to Coviance. The new brand reflects the company’s next phase of growth; as a technology partner providing process automation powered by data-driven decisioning intelligence. The transformative technology empowers community lenders to deliver a superior borrowing experience, efficiently scale home equity volume, and go from clear-to-close in hours versus weeks.
bettermoo(d) Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $3 Million
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2023 / bettermoo(d) Food Corporation (CSE:MOOO), (OTCQB:MOOOF), (Frankfurt:0I5, WKN:A3DNBE) (the "Company" or "bettermoo(d) Food"), is pleased to announce that it proposes to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Financing") of up to 9,090,909 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.33 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000. Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share (each, a "Share") of the Company and one (1) common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder, on exercise, to purchase one (1) Share for a period of twenty-four months following the closing date of the Financing at the exercise price of $0.41 per Share.
Pharmaceutical Venture Capital & Private Equity Firms Directory 2023: Direct Access to Over 500 Firms and Thousands of Partners - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "The Directory of Pharmaceutical Venture Capital & Private Equity Firms 2023" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This useful resource brings together both venture capital and private equity investors involved in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and medical devices. This edition has been extensively updated, offering valuable, current, and detailed information...
ROSEN, A LEADING NATIONAL FIRM, Encourages Avaya Holdings Corp. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - AVYA, AVYAW
If you purchased Avaya securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Avaya class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=8033 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 6, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.
argenx Announces Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on February 27, 2023 to Appoint Steve Krognes as Non-Executive Director
Amsterdam, the Netherlands – argenx SE (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders will be held at 12:00 PM CET on Monday, February 27, 2023 at the Hilton Amsterdam Schiphol at Schiphol Boulevard 701, 1118 BN Schiphol, the Netherlands.
Swap Of All Swaps, Swapabee Is A Green Project Management GPM Oriented Initiative.
UK - 16 January, 2023 - Swapabee is an application that allows users to swap products with other potential products. The application has made headlines for exchanging a car for a boat in America. They recently launched their website after the successful launch of the application which in a short span of time has thousands of users with an increasing number of sign-ups every day.
Pravasi Investors to Embrace Indian Manufacturing MSMEs to Mitigate Growth Challenges
Opportunity Network 2023: Kick-starter for a growth-centric 2023. - MSME Business Forum India Hosts' Opportunity Network 2023': Kick-starter for a growth-centric 2023. - Businesses supporting Leasing, EV, Solar and Building Warehouses are expected to be the focus areas of discussions at the event. - Approximately 96% of MSMEs expect profit...
CF Industries Signs MOU with JERA for Supply of up to 500,000 Metric Tonnes Per Year of Clean Ammonia
CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF), the world’s largest producer of ammonia, today announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with JERA Co., Inc. (JERA), Japan’s largest energy generator, regarding the supply of up to 500,000 metric tonnes per year of clean ammonia beginning in 2027. The execution of the MOU is the result of a supplier comparison and evaluation process for the procurement of clean ammonia that JERA initiated in February 2022 for the world’s first commercial scale ammonia co-firing operations.
Global Cell Harvester Market Report to 2028 - Featuring Esco Micro, Sartorius, Cox Scientific and Pall Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Cell Harvester Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028: Segmented By Type (Displacement Collector, Therapy Collector), By Modality (Automated, Manual, Auto-trap), By Application, By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global cell harvester market is...
QIAGEN N.V. to Release Results for Q4 and Full-Year Results 2022 and Hold Webcast
QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: QIA) announced its plans to release results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022. Press release date / time: Tuesday, February 7, shortly after 22:05 Frankfurt time / 21:05 London time / 16:05 New York time. Conference call date / time: Wednesday, February...
Technip Energies Awarded an Early Work Contract by ADNOC for Onshore Facilities for the Hail & Ghasha Gas Project in the UAE
Technip Energies (PARIS: TE) – as leader of a joint venture composed of Samsung Engineering and Tecnimont S.p.A. (TST JV) – has been awarded a Pre-Construction Services Agreement (PCSA) related to the Onshore facilities for the Hail & Ghasha Gas Development Project in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The PCSA...
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) will report its fourth quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Monday, January 30, 2023. Alliance management will discuss these results during a conference call beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern that same day. To participate in the conference call, dial (877) 407-0784...
SHI International Names Dwight Moore Chief Information Officer
Moore, who joined SHI last year, has more than 20 years’ experience in technology management with large IT corporations. SHI International, one of the largest IT solutions providers in the world, has appointed Dwight Moore its Chief Information Officer. Moore, who joined SHI last year as Chief Technology Officer, assumes overall responsibility for the continued strategic planning, development, and implementation of transformative technologies that will increase efficiencies, improve the digital experience of customers, partners, and employees, and support SHI’s continued growth goals.
Medical Aesthetic Devices Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Number of Aesthetic Procedures Worldwide Boosts Sector - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Medical Aesthetic Devices Market, By Type of Device, By Application, By End User, and By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Medical aesthetic devices are medical devices used to improve appearance. These devices are used to address...
Yunus Emre Kelkitli explained the Goals and features of the Wofret Application.
Wofret is a package delivery and service application that aims to revolutionize the way we receive and send packages. Developed and managed by Yunus Emre Kelkitli, the Wofret app is designed to make package delivery more convenient, efficient and reliable for users. In today's fast-paced world, people are always on...
Global Energy Efficient Motor Market 2022 to 2027: Initiatives by Industries to Curb Greenhouse Effect Drive Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Energy Efficient Motor Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global energy efficient motor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.52% during 2022-2027. Motors are the major energy-consuming equipment across end-user industries, resulting in high energy costs for companies.
Dione Protocol Secures Massive Funding and is Developing One of the Most Advanced Blockchains
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2023) - Dione protocol and its mission to democratize Green Energy has been described as a project powering the crypto revolution using renewable energy. The project has now announced that they are building a blockchain, a safe and secure wallet, and a cross-chain swap for seamless transactions between blockchains.
Futures slip ahead of Goldman, MS earnings as China data hits sentiment
Jan 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures started the week lower ahead of quarterly results from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, with downbeat economic data from China denting investor sentiment globally on Tuesday.
Air Brake System Market is Anticipated to Surpass US$ 3,003.5 Million by the Year 2033, Advancing at a CAGR of 3.6% - Future Market Insights, Inc.
NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2023 / As per the reports published by FMI, the global air brake system market is estimated at US$ 2,108.8 Million. The market value of the air brake system is anticipated to surpass a valuation of US$ 3,003.5 Billion by the year 2033, advancing at a CAGR of 3.6%. A historical market valuation of US$ 2,025.7 Million has been recorded by the Experts of Future Market Insights for the concerned market during the base year.
E Fuel Design Brings Exciting Deals To Clients with Upgraded Offerings
Leading digital business solutions provider, E Fuel Design, announces the launch of new offerings and prices slash to clients across industries. The team at E Fuel Design has again taken another step to help businesses grow online by leveraging different digital solutions as the agency launches a deal that enables its clients to enjoy a discount of up to 10% on any order. E Fuel Design is fast becoming the go-to source for different types of digital marketing solutions designed to allow businesses to improve their online presence and ultimately capture new markets.
