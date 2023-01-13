Read full article on original website
foxla.com
Ex-husband allegedly drives dump truck into South LA home in apparent domestic dispute
LOS ANGELES - A man was caught on camera driving a dump truck into his ex-wife's South Los Angeles home over the weekend in an apparent domestic dispute. This all happened around 4 p.m. on Jan. 15, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Deputies said they'd been called to the home in the 1500 block of W. 107th Street for reports of a domestic disturbance.
foxla.com
22-year-old woman allegedly killed by boyfriend in triple stabbing in OC
STANTON, Calif. - A 22-year-old woman was killed in Stanton over the weekend and her boyfriend is in custody, according to officials. Orange County Sheriff's deputies were called to an apartment in the 10000 block of Bell Street in Stanton just before midnight Monday, after reports of a stabbing. When deputies got there, they found a woman, identified as Serena Celeste Gallardo "suffering from life-threatening injuries," according to deputies.
2 killed, 1 arrested after DUI crash in Mission Hills
Two people were killed and one person was arrested after a DUI crash in Mission Hills late Sunday, authorities said. The crash was occurred around 11:45 p.m. in the 10100 block of Woodman Avenue. A preliminary investigation found a driver was heading north on Woodman Avenue when the vehicle went into southbound lanes and crashed […]
foxla.com
LAPD arrests suspect in Christmas night street takeover death that killed nursing student
LOS ANGELES - At least one person has been arrested in connection with the death of Elyzza Guajaca, the nursing student killed when she was hit by a driver doing donuts during a street takeover in South Los Angeles on Christmas night, the LAPD announced Monday. Guajaca was killed around...
foxla.com
3 vehicle crash on the 101 Freeway injures 3, including young child
LOS ANGELES - Three people, including a young child, were injured Monday in a three-vehicle crash on the westbound 101 Freeway in the Valley Village area. Firefighters were sent to the freeway at Tujunga Avenue at about 1:30 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. One person was trapped in...
2urbangirls.com
Two passengers killed when a moving vehicle crashed into parked car
LOS ANGELES – Two people were killed when a moving vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle on the wrong side of a street in the Mission Hills area of Los Angeles. The crash was reported about 11:40 p.m. Sunday in the 10100 block of Woodman Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomelli.
L.A. County Sheriff’s detective suffers medical emergency, dies while driving in Carson area
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detective died after suffering a medical emergency while driving in the Carson area late Sunday, officials said. The crash was reported just after 10 p.m. near the intersection of West Carson Street and Vermont Avenue. The deputy suffered some type of medical emergency while heading east on West Carson […]
signalscv.com
Missing man found and arrested on suspicion of battery against former spouse
Patrick James Yates, reported missing on Jan. 3, was arrested on suspicion of battery against a former spouse one week later, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station booking logs. On Jan. 3, it was reported that Yates was last seen on Dec. 31 at approximately 11 a.m....
signalscv.com
Man detained at gunpoint on The Old Road
A man was detained at gunpoint following reports of an assault with a deadly weapon, a knife, at the Conserv Fuel gas station located on The Old Road in Valencia, according to Lt. Richard O’Neill, watch commander for the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station. The suspect was described as...
2urbangirls.com
Man, woman found dead in grocery store parking lot
PALMDALE, Calif. – The bodies of a man and woman were found in the parking lot of a Palmdale supermarket, authorities said Monday. The discovery was made around 3:15 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Palmdale Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman.
LASD searching for missing 82-year-old San Gabriel woman
Sheriff’s detectives asked for the public’s help to find an 82-year-old woman who suffers from dementia, high blood pressure and diabetes who went missing Sunday in San Gabriel. Xiang Fu was last seen around 1:15 p.m. in the 2000 block of Agnolo Drive, according to the Los Angeles...
vvng.com
Driver killed on 15 Freeway Sunday ID’d
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Malik Gamble, 27, was identified as the driver killed on the 15 Freeway in Victorville Sunday. Gamble was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash that occurred Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, when, for reasons still under investigation, the maroon colored 2005 Lexus ES 330 lost control, crashing into the center divider of the northbound Interstate 15 Freeway near Mojave Drive.
KTLA.com
Police seeking public’s help identifying robbery suspect in Baldwin Park
Police in Baldwin Park are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly robbed a clothing store and injured an employee in the process. The incident occurred on Jan. 6, around 1:50 p.m. at Urban X Clothing, located at 14404 Ramona Blvd., in Baldwin Park. The...
foxla.com
Father found dead in Irvine home; son arrested
IRVINE, Calif. - A 24-year-old Irvine man was arrested for his own father's homicide after his body was found in the home they shared, according to police. Officials said 69-year-old Bruce Shipper was found dead inside the home on Windwood in the Woodbridge community Friday after officers responded to a call reporting a man injured.
NBC Los Angeles
Video: Several Injured After Tesla Driver Backs Into Crowd in Silver Lake
Several people were injured after a driver backed out of a driveway in Silver Lake, dragging people with him and then speeding off Friday night. The incident was caught on home surveillance footage at around 11:30 p.m. after the man slammed into the garage of a home and got back into his car.
foxla.com
Person found dead after car fire in downtown LA
LOS ANGELES - One person was found dead following a car fire in downtown Los Angeles Sunday, according to authorities. Firefighters responded to the fire in the area near 1225 E. 16th Street just before 1 p.m. The person's body was found inside the car, officials said, but did not release any further details on the person's identity.
Motorcyclist dies during wheelie stunt in Long Beach
Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died while performing a street stunt in Long Beach. The victim was identified as a 35-year-old man from Long Beach. The crash happened on Dec. 18 near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Molino Avenue around 7:40 p.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department. Upon investigating, police […]
Shots fired during reported robbery at Macy’s in Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw
Gunfire erupted during an armed robbery at a Macy’s department store in Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw on Sunday, authorities said. Police responded at 11:34 a.m. to reports of shots fired, Officer Melissa Podany of the Los Angeles Police Department said. Information posted to the Citizen app identified the location as Macy’s, 4005 Crenshaw Blvd., and the incident […]
KTLA.com
1 dead in downtown Los Angeles car fire
One person is dead after a vehicle caught fire in downtown Los Angeles Sunday afternoon. After the fire at 1225 E. 16th St. was extinguished, a body was found inside the car, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a release just before 1 p.m. Officials have not yet released...
NBC Los Angeles
Memorial Continues to Grow Honoring Fallen Riverside County Deputy
Families and even their young children have stopped by to drop something off at the growing memorial to honor the Riverside County deputy who lost his life. At times some of those stopping by bowed their heads to pray. The Calhoun family also came by Monday afternoon to see the...
