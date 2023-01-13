Read full article on original website
Trump claimed credit, but a GOP congressman says the former president had 'no influence' over anti-McCarthy conservatives during the contentious vote for the House speakership
"President Trump had no influence on the votes, myself or any of my colleagues," Rep. Bob Good of Virginia told ABC News of the vote for speaker.
Detroit News
Finley: James should pass on Senate
Here's some unsolicited advice to new U.S. Rep. John James, who is considering a run for the U.S. Senate seat Democrat Debbie Stabenow is vacating. I understand why the open Senate seat is tempting for James, a Republican from Farmington Hills. The Senate is clearly his ambition. He ran four...
Detroit News
Grosse Pointe school board breaks ranks by pursuing 'own' legal counsel; others mull new firms
In at least one Metro Detroit community where the school board has been roiled by political divisions, board members are saying they need legal protection — independent of district counsel — to protect themselves and serve their own interests. The Grosse Pointe Public School System board of education...
Detroit News
Legislature's public sector right-to-work repeal would conflict with federal ruling
Lansing — Michigan Democrats in the Legislature are eying changes to state labor laws that would allow public sector unions to charge mandatory dues. But the right-to-work repeal for that sector would run up against a U.S. Supreme Court decision that found mandatory union fees in the public sector unconstitutional — an expected conflict raising concerns from a fiscally conservative think tank that helped to put the right-to-work law in place in 2012.
Detroit News
Deaf Michigan student denied interpreter set to get his day before High Court
Washington ― The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Wednesday in the case of a deaf student who was left without a qualified sign-language interpreter for 12 years while enrolled at Sturgis Public Schools in southwest Michigan. A decision in the case by the high court could help...
Detroit News
Huizenga bill would prohibit federal regulators from banning gas stoves
Washington ― A Michigan lawmaker has introduced a bill in Congress that would preemptively prohibit the federal government from restricting or banning the use of gas stoves, though the head of the Consumer Product Safety Commission recently insisted it has no plans to do so. The legislation from Republican...
