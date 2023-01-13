Lansing — Michigan Democrats in the Legislature are eying changes to state labor laws that would allow public sector unions to charge mandatory dues. But the right-to-work repeal for that sector would run up against a U.S. Supreme Court decision that found mandatory union fees in the public sector unconstitutional — an expected conflict raising concerns from a fiscally conservative think tank that helped to put the right-to-work law in place in 2012.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO