Ohio State

Detroit News

Finley: James should pass on Senate

Here's some unsolicited advice to new U.S. Rep. John James, who is considering a run for the U.S. Senate seat Democrat Debbie Stabenow is vacating. I understand why the open Senate seat is tempting for James, a Republican from Farmington Hills. The Senate is clearly his ambition. He ran four...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
Detroit News

Legislature's public sector right-to-work repeal would conflict with federal ruling

Lansing — Michigan Democrats in the Legislature are eying changes to state labor laws that would allow public sector unions to charge mandatory dues. But the right-to-work repeal for that sector would run up against a U.S. Supreme Court decision that found mandatory union fees in the public sector unconstitutional — an expected conflict raising concerns from a fiscally conservative think tank that helped to put the right-to-work law in place in 2012.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Huizenga bill would prohibit federal regulators from banning gas stoves

Washington ― A Michigan lawmaker has introduced a bill in Congress that would preemptively prohibit the federal government from restricting or banning the use of gas stoves, though the head of the Consumer Product Safety Commission recently insisted it has no plans to do so. The legislation from Republican...
MICHIGAN STATE

