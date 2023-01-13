ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Evanston shuffles lifeguards under fire department, will pay higher wages

By Jim Gudas
 4 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- In hopes of attracting more lifeguards next summer, the city of Evanston has made some big changes to its lifeguard program.

Last year, Evanston had about 70 lifeguards for its five public beaches along Lake Michigan.

Fire Chief Paul Polep hopes to increase that number to 100 this year.

To attract more applicants, the pay for lifeguards will rise from $16.50 to $18.50 per hour, and lifeguards that worked for Evanston in past summers will see their pay rise to $20 per hour.

Also, lifeguards will be working for the fire department, rather than the parks and recreation department as in past years. Polep said the change is

appropriate, given the safety-oriented jobs of lifeguards.

Lifeguards will also be on track to get future jobs as Evanston firefighters or police officers, he said.

