Joshua Tree, CA

Deputies kill unarmed man in Joshua Tree; sheriff says they believed he was armed

By Paul Albani-Burgio, Palm Springs Desert Sun
 4 days ago
Wrongly believing he had pointed a weapon at them, San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies shot and killed an unarmed man as he was breaking into a house in Joshua Tree this week, the sheriff's department announced Thursday.

The shooting was not disclosed until Thursday afternoon, about 16 hours after it happened.

At 8:25 p.m. Wednesday, deputies were sent to the 61700 block of Oleander Drive, where a caller said a man was trying to break into a house and yelling obscenities at a woman inside, according to a news release from the department. The home is about half a mile north of the strip of tourist-oriented businesses along Highway 62 in Joshua Tree.

Deputies saw the man had broken a window and was "attempting to enter the home," according to the release, which adds: "The suspect pointed what deputies believed was a weapon at them, and deputies fired at the suspect."

The man was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. His name was not released Thursday, and the sheriff's department said the coroner was working to notify his next of kin.

Detectives came to the scene, and once no weapons were found in a search, the sheriff's department handed the case over to the California Department of Justice. Under state law, that's required any time police kill an unarmed civilian. (That law, Assembly Bill 1506, took effect in 2021.)

The sheriff's department did not provide any other details about the shooting, including the deputies' names, how many of them fired or how many shots were fired. No one besides the woman was inside the home at the time.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the City of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and via email at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

Comments / 6

 

The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

