Two people found shot at home on Indy's southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot at a home on Indianapolis' southeast side Thursday evening.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the home in the 7100 block of Dublin Lane around 9 p.m. for a report of a person shot.

Arriving officers identified two victims. One victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The condition of the second victim is not known at this time.

Police are also responding to an unrelated shooting in the 4500 block of Lafayette Road. The details of that shooting have not been released at this time.

WRTV has a crews heading to both scenes and will update this story with more information as it becomes available.