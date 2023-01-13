Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Genesee, Orleans by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-17 06:40:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-17 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Periods of freezing rain will result in slick roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit ice reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Genesee; Orleans WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a glaze. * WHERE...Orleans and Genesee counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Wyoming by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-17 06:40:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-17 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Periods of freezing rain will result in slick roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit ice reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus; Wyoming WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a glaze. * WHERE...Wyoming, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Livingston, Monroe, Northern Cayuga, Ontario, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-17 06:40:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-17 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Periods of freezing rain will result in slick roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit ice reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Livingston; Monroe; Northern Cayuga; Ontario; Wayne WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch. * WHERE...The Genesee Valley and northern Finger Lakes. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
