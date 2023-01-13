Effective: 2023-01-17 06:40:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-17 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Periods of freezing rain will result in slick roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit ice reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Genesee; Orleans WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a glaze. * WHERE...Orleans and Genesee counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

GENESEE COUNTY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO