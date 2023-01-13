ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Centre Daily

Tyrese Maxey Displays Maturity by Embracing Bench Role with 76ers

Coming off the bench is nothing new for Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey. During his first regular season, Maxey appeared in 61 games and came off the bench for 53 of them. It wasn’t until his sophomore season the former first-round pick out of Kentucky earned himself minutes in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Trae Young Responds to Draymond Green’s Harsh Advice

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was very complimentary of Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young in a recent interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, but he also had some harsh advice for the Hawks star. "I personally think Trae has in his mind [that] he's taken on this villain role,"...
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

Lakers: 48-Point LeBron James Night Powers LA To Narrow Win Over Rockets

The Houston Rockets brought a 10-game losing streak into tonight's Crypto.com Arena matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, themselves on a three-game losing streak. Try their darnedest, someone would have to win this evening. It turned out to be your Lakers by a hair, 140-132. Neither team played much defense...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Atlanta Hawks Beat Miami Heat 121-113

The Atlanta Hawks always do a superb job of celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and today was no different. To make the festive day even better, Atlanta took care of divisional rival Miami Heat 121-113. Before tip-off, we learned that Clint Capela was returning...
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

Mavs Remain Linked to Pistons’ Nerlens Noel Trade Talks

The Dallas Mavericks used their taxpayer mid-level exception to sign JaVale McGee to a three-year contract during free agency. Unfortunately, he has proven to be a non-factor so far and is often not even coming off the bench with DNP-CDs. With the Mavs aspiring to pull off another lengthy postseason...
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro Expected Back In Lineup Against Atlanta Hawks

Betting line: -1.5 VITALS: The Miami Heat and Hawks meet for the second of four matchups this regular season. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 106-98, win in Atlanta on 11/27. In that game, the Heat halted Atlanta’s streak of scoring at least 100 points in 40-straight games, which was the third-longest streak in Hawks history. Miami has now currently won four of the last five overall against the Hawks. The Heat are 74-57 all-time versus Atlanta during the regular season, including 47-19 in home games and 27-38 in road games. For the Heat, Nikola Jovic (back), Kyle Lowry (knee), Duncan Robinson (finger) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out, Caleb Martin (quad)is questionable and Udonis Haslem (Achilles) is probable. For the Hawks, Clint Capela (calf) is questionable, Tyrese Martin ( G League) is out and Trae Young (shoulder) is probable.
MIAMI, FL
Centre Daily

Mavs Go Winless in Two-Game Trail Blazers Mini-Series: 3 Big Takeaways

The Dallas Mavericks (24-21) lost both games during a two-game mini-series against the Portland Trail Blazers (21-22) at Moda Center to complete a five-game road trip. The first matchup between these two teams ended with the Trail Blazers achieving a 136-119 win. Luka Doncic was limited to 15 points, six rebounds, and 10 assists. He appeared to be physically worn out.
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers travel to Milwaukee to battle Bucks in matinee

The Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks face off in a Central Division showdown on Monday. The two teams will battle for the first time of the 2022-23 campaign. The Bucks, behind former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, are one of the NBA's best teams. They have size, skill, and defensive chops at every position and are tied for the fourth-most wins in the NBA with 27. The Pacers, meanwhile, have lost three games in a row.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Toronto faces Milwaukee following overtime win

Toronto Raptors (20-24, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (28-16, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Toronto visits the Milwaukee Bucks following the Raptors' 123-121 overtime win over the New York Knicks. The Bucks are 16-12 in conference matchups. Milwaukee is seventh in the Eastern Conference with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Centre Daily

Oklahoma City’s ‘Big Three’ Powered the Thunder to Victory Sunday

Oklahoma City is firing on all cylinders and the league is starting to take notice. Sunday night was no different. The Thunder, still without two starting front court members, marched into Brooklyn and knocked off the Nets 112-102 in regulation. Brooklyn was short handed too, without Kevin Durant, but the Thunder win marks the third victory over the Eastern conference’s top three seeds in the last two weeks. Before the Nets, the Thunder also handled Boston and Philadelphia rather comfortably.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Centre Daily

Michael Irvin Reveals How Cowboys Will Beat ‘Boogeyman’ Brady

Retirement has been anything but for Michael Irvin's sense of trash-talking. The legendary Dallas Cowboys receiver has made no secret about his desired opponent for his former employers and the playoff bracket he yearned for has come to fruition: the Pokes (12-5) will close out the NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend proceedings on Monday night when they take on the NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC).
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Mavs vs. Blazers Preview: Doncic or Not, Show Must Go On

Injuries don't care for your team's circumstances; they happen indiscriminately. While already dealing with several injured players due to a laundry list of ailments, the Dallas Mavericks severely missed the services of Christian Wood vs. the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night. With the already banged-up roster, Dallas had to...
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Rockets, Kings players fined; 2 suspended for altercation

Houston's Garrison Mathews and Tari Eason and Sacramento's Malik Monk have been fined for an on-court altercation during Friday's game, and Jalen Green and Jae’Sean Tate with the Rockets were suspended one game without pay for leaving the bench area. The NBA announced the discipline on Sunday, when Green...
HOUSTON, TX
Centre Daily

Sean Payton Interviews for Texans Head Coaching Job, per Reports

Sean Payton remains one of the most sought-after names for NFL coaching jobs this offseason. On the same day that he confirmed receiving interest in three different teams—the Broncos, Texans and Panthers—reports emerged Monday night that he’s already taken one of his interviews. Payton has completed his...
HOUSTON, TX

