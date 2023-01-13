Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
Tyrese Maxey Displays Maturity by Embracing Bench Role with 76ers
Coming off the bench is nothing new for Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey. During his first regular season, Maxey appeared in 61 games and came off the bench for 53 of them. It wasn’t until his sophomore season the former first-round pick out of Kentucky earned himself minutes in the...
Centre Daily
NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 15: LeBron James Passes 38,000-Point Mark with Another Star Performance Against Philadelphia 76ers
LeBron James’ 35-point performance against the 76ers placed him alongside Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players to score 38,000 points. He officially crossed the mark in the midst of his 16-point first quarter. Although the Lakers did not get the victory, James is closing the gap on Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring title.
Centre Daily
Trae Young Responds to Draymond Green’s Harsh Advice
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was very complimentary of Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young in a recent interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, but he also had some harsh advice for the Hawks star. "I personally think Trae has in his mind [that] he's taken on this villain role,"...
Centre Daily
NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 16: Steph Curry Takes Victory in the Nation’s Capital on Martin Luther King Day
Steph Curry flashed his sharpshooting in a 41-point performance against the Washington Wizards. Curry shot 40 percent from 3-point range, nailing 12 points in the closing quarter to lead Golden State to victory. Games like these are why Curry remains at the top of the All-Star voting in the West despite missing some time.
Centre Daily
Lakers: 48-Point LeBron James Night Powers LA To Narrow Win Over Rockets
The Houston Rockets brought a 10-game losing streak into tonight's Crypto.com Arena matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, themselves on a three-game losing streak. Try their darnedest, someone would have to win this evening. It turned out to be your Lakers by a hair, 140-132. Neither team played much defense...
Centre Daily
Atlanta Hawks Beat Miami Heat 121-113
The Atlanta Hawks always do a superb job of celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and today was no different. To make the festive day even better, Atlanta took care of divisional rival Miami Heat 121-113. Before tip-off, we learned that Clint Capela was returning...
Dak Prescott played like his reputation was on the line and roasted the Buccaneers
Dak Prescott had an uneven 2022. The season started off with an awful performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a broken thumb. His return to the Dallas Cowboys’ lineup featured streaks of greatness and stretches of mediocrity. He made big plays and saw passes carom off intended receivers’ hands into into drive-killing turnovers.
Centre Daily
Report: Atlanta Hawks’ Problems Began Last Year In Playoffs Series Against Miami Heat
Two years ago, the Atlanta Hawks were on the brink of the NBA Finals. Now, they are a "team in turmoil" according to a report in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. And the Miami Heat played a role in the beginning of problems. Last year the Heat defeated the Hawks in the...
Centre Daily
Mavs Remain Linked to Pistons’ Nerlens Noel Trade Talks
The Dallas Mavericks used their taxpayer mid-level exception to sign JaVale McGee to a three-year contract during free agency. Unfortunately, he has proven to be a non-factor so far and is often not even coming off the bench with DNP-CDs. With the Mavs aspiring to pull off another lengthy postseason...
Centre Daily
Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro Expected Back In Lineup Against Atlanta Hawks
Betting line: -1.5 VITALS: The Miami Heat and Hawks meet for the second of four matchups this regular season. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 106-98, win in Atlanta on 11/27. In that game, the Heat halted Atlanta’s streak of scoring at least 100 points in 40-straight games, which was the third-longest streak in Hawks history. Miami has now currently won four of the last five overall against the Hawks. The Heat are 74-57 all-time versus Atlanta during the regular season, including 47-19 in home games and 27-38 in road games. For the Heat, Nikola Jovic (back), Kyle Lowry (knee), Duncan Robinson (finger) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out, Caleb Martin (quad)is questionable and Udonis Haslem (Achilles) is probable. For the Hawks, Clint Capela (calf) is questionable, Tyrese Martin ( G League) is out and Trae Young (shoulder) is probable.
Centre Daily
Mavs Go Winless in Two-Game Trail Blazers Mini-Series: 3 Big Takeaways
The Dallas Mavericks (24-21) lost both games during a two-game mini-series against the Portland Trail Blazers (21-22) at Moda Center to complete a five-game road trip. The first matchup between these two teams ended with the Trail Blazers achieving a 136-119 win. Luka Doncic was limited to 15 points, six rebounds, and 10 assists. He appeared to be physically worn out.
Centre Daily
Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers travel to Milwaukee to battle Bucks in matinee
The Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks face off in a Central Division showdown on Monday. The two teams will battle for the first time of the 2022-23 campaign. The Bucks, behind former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, are one of the NBA's best teams. They have size, skill, and defensive chops at every position and are tied for the fourth-most wins in the NBA with 27. The Pacers, meanwhile, have lost three games in a row.
Centre Daily
Toronto faces Milwaukee following overtime win
Toronto Raptors (20-24, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (28-16, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Toronto visits the Milwaukee Bucks following the Raptors' 123-121 overtime win over the New York Knicks. The Bucks are 16-12 in conference matchups. Milwaukee is seventh in the Eastern Conference with...
Centre Daily
Oklahoma City’s ‘Big Three’ Powered the Thunder to Victory Sunday
Oklahoma City is firing on all cylinders and the league is starting to take notice. Sunday night was no different. The Thunder, still without two starting front court members, marched into Brooklyn and knocked off the Nets 112-102 in regulation. Brooklyn was short handed too, without Kevin Durant, but the Thunder win marks the third victory over the Eastern conference’s top three seeds in the last two weeks. Before the Nets, the Thunder also handled Boston and Philadelphia rather comfortably.
Centre Daily
Michael Irvin Reveals How Cowboys Will Beat ‘Boogeyman’ Brady
Retirement has been anything but for Michael Irvin's sense of trash-talking. The legendary Dallas Cowboys receiver has made no secret about his desired opponent for his former employers and the playoff bracket he yearned for has come to fruition: the Pokes (12-5) will close out the NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend proceedings on Monday night when they take on the NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC).
Centre Daily
Mavs vs. Blazers Preview: Doncic or Not, Show Must Go On
Injuries don't care for your team's circumstances; they happen indiscriminately. While already dealing with several injured players due to a laundry list of ailments, the Dallas Mavericks severely missed the services of Christian Wood vs. the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night. With the already banged-up roster, Dallas had to...
Centre Daily
Rockets, Kings players fined; 2 suspended for altercation
Houston's Garrison Mathews and Tari Eason and Sacramento's Malik Monk have been fined for an on-court altercation during Friday's game, and Jalen Green and Jae’Sean Tate with the Rockets were suspended one game without pay for leaving the bench area. The NBA announced the discipline on Sunday, when Green...
Centre Daily
How the Indiana Pacers could morph with Tyrese Haliburton sidelined
The Indiana Pacers will be without Tyrese Haliburton, their most talented offensive player, for a few weeks. He suffered a left knee bone contusion and left elbow sprain on Wednesday in a game againsts the New York Knicks and will miss time. Haliburton is a significant loss for the blue...
Centre Daily
Sean Payton Interviews for Texans Head Coaching Job, per Reports
Sean Payton remains one of the most sought-after names for NFL coaching jobs this offseason. On the same day that he confirmed receiving interest in three different teams—the Broncos, Texans and Panthers—reports emerged Monday night that he’s already taken one of his interviews. Payton has completed his...
Comments / 0