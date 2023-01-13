Read full article on original website
sportszion.com
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Centre Daily
How the Vic Fangio News Affects Broncos’ Path to Sean Payton
Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio has signaled a clear intention to end his one-year sabbatical from the NFL by interviewing with the Carolina Panthers. Standing on its own, that wouldn't send that much of a ripple through Broncos Country, but Fangio is rumored to be Sean Payton's hand-picked choice to be his next defensive coordinator.
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Centre Daily
Chris Perkins: Dolphins were tightly knit group this season, and they say it helped them make playoffs
There was a sense of pride and accomplishment in the Dolphins locker room Sunday night after their 34-31 wild-card round loss at Buffalo. Weary and battle-worn, players talked about their commitment to each other, the closeness of the team, and they said they want that bond to be even stronger.
Centre Daily
NFL Insider Shares Injury Update on Bengals Left Tackle Jonah Williams
CINCINNATI — Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams suffered a dislocated left knee cap in Sunday night's 24-17 win over the Ravens according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. The 27-year-old left the game in the second quarter and didn't return, but he hasn't been ruled out for Cincinnati's Divisional...
Centre Daily
Cardinals hire Monti Ossenfort as team’s new general manager
The Arizona Cardinals have hired Monti Ossenfort as the team's new general manager. The franchise announced the hiring of Ossenfort on Monday, one week after owner Michael Bidwill announced that head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim would not return following a dreadful 4-13 season. The 44-year-old Ossenfort...
Centre Daily
Terance Mann sets new regular season career-high in victory
Since 2016, Florida State Men's Basketball has put several players in the NBA, including Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann. The former Seminole has become a steady piece in the Clippers' rotation since his emergence in the 2021 NBA Playoffs and recorded a career performance on Jan. 15. In Los...
How LAFC Is Using AI To Prevent Players From Getting Injured
Samson Amore is a reporter for dot.LA. He holds a degree in journalism from Emerson College and previously covered technology and entertainment for TheWrap and reported on the SoCal startup scene for the Los Angeles Business Journal. Send tips or pitches to samsonamore@dot.la and find him on Twitter @Samsonamore. Last...
Centre Daily
Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro Expected Back In Lineup Against Atlanta Hawks
Betting line: -1.5 VITALS: The Miami Heat and Hawks meet for the second of four matchups this regular season. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 106-98, win in Atlanta on 11/27. In that game, the Heat halted Atlanta’s streak of scoring at least 100 points in 40-straight games, which was the third-longest streak in Hawks history. Miami has now currently won four of the last five overall against the Hawks. The Heat are 74-57 all-time versus Atlanta during the regular season, including 47-19 in home games and 27-38 in road games. For the Heat, Nikola Jovic (back), Kyle Lowry (knee), Duncan Robinson (finger) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out, Caleb Martin (quad)is questionable and Udonis Haslem (Achilles) is probable. For the Hawks, Clint Capela (calf) is questionable, Tyrese Martin ( G League) is out and Trae Young (shoulder) is probable.
Centre Daily
Roundtable: Odds Ben Johnson Returns to Detroit Lions
1.) What are the odds Ben Johnson returns as Lions offensive coordinator?. Christian Booher: I think Johnson's chances of returning are right around 50-50. Johnson is deserving of an opportunity and should accept it if he is offered, but I'm not sure that he will get a chance. Even with everything he's shown this season, he's still just a first-year coordinator. He may need another year to prove his schemes are sustainable.
