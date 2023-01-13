Head coach Mike McCarthy made sure his players knew that none of the failures of previous teams were on them. The Cowboys’ teams that lost six games in a row to Tom Brady before this season started? Wasn’t them. The 30 years worth of clubs that hadn’t won a road playoff game? Irrelevant to their lives. He almost assuredly told them that the Week 1 and Week 18 losses didn’t make a lick of difference on Monday night.

