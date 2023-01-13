Read full article on original website
Morant says sensational slam in Indy was his best one yet
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — To Ja Morant, the answer was a slam dunk. His ferocious jam Saturday night was his best one yet. “Yeah, easy,” he said, because of its difficulty, when asked if it topped his rapidly expanding collection of sensational slams. “It’s what everybody has been waiting for. I finally made it.”
LeBron drops 48, Lakers beat Rockets 140-132 to snap skid
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James had a season-high 48 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in his third 40-point performance since turning 38 less than three weeks ago, and the Los Angeles Lakers snapped a three-game skid with a 140-132 victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday night.
Dak Prescott played like his reputation was on the line and roasted the Buccaneers
Dak Prescott had an uneven 2022. The season started off with an awful performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a broken thumb. His return to the Dallas Cowboys’ lineup featured streaks of greatness and stretches of mediocrity. He made big plays and saw passes carom off intended receivers’ hands into into drive-killing turnovers.
Aaron Donald Stuns NFL World With Apparent Retirement Reference
The Rams star appeared to quickly fix the mix-up. Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald shocked the NFL world for a few minutes on Sunday with an apparent mixup in his Twitter bio. Fans noticed that the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year’s Twitter bio briefly said “former NFL D...
Cowboys players react to advancing in the postseason
Head coach Mike McCarthy made sure his players knew that none of the failures of previous teams were on them. The Cowboys’ teams that lost six games in a row to Tom Brady before this season started? Wasn’t them. The 30 years worth of clubs that hadn’t won a road playoff game? Irrelevant to their lives. He almost assuredly told them that the Week 1 and Week 18 losses didn’t make a lick of difference on Monday night.
Sunday’s Bills game was longest home game in franchise history
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Did you feel like Sunday’s Bills game dragged on for an excruciatingly long time?. Unofficially, Sunday’s game between the Bills and the Miami Dolphins checked in at 3 hours and 53 minutes, kicking off at 1:02 p.m. and unofficially finishing at 4:55 p.m. That number would make it the longest home game in franchise history and the fourth-longest in the history of the franchise.
How LAFC Is Using AI To Prevent Players From Getting Injured
Samson Amore is a reporter for dot.LA. He holds a degree in journalism from Emerson College and previously covered technology and entertainment for TheWrap and reported on the SoCal startup scene for the Los Angeles Business Journal. Send tips or pitches to samsonamore@dot.la and find him on Twitter @Samsonamore. Last...
