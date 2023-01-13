Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmxt.org
Midday Report January 16, 2023
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: A longtime Anchorage civil rights activist reflects on marching with protesters in the 1960s. The state legislative session begins on Tuesday, and the Alaska House is still not organized. And the Alaska Supreme Court has ruled that an Anchorage Democrat who won a state House race was a qualified candidate.
Witch hunt continues: Anchorage activist lawyer Kendall now trying to get Eastman expelled from Legislature
Scott Kendall, the lawyer who wrote Ballot Measure 2 and who was the force behind the recall attempt on Gov. Mike Dunleavy in 2019, has an idea for the Alaska House of Representatives: Expel Rep. David Eastman from the Legislature. The Legislature, already suffering from low esteem in the public’s...
alaskasnewssource.com
Major issues for members of the 33rd legislature to figure out include education and the PFD
Grady Ward, one of Alaska’s first Black pioneers to settle in the territory. He had a passion for community and worked in construction for 52 years, helping build and develop many structures you see around Anchorage today. His son Ray Ward said his dad came to Alaska in 1949 with only a sixth-grade education but got a job working as a welder for the Alaska Railroad. However, his arrival didn’t come without struggle.
alaskasnewssource.com
Grady Ward, one of Alaska’s first Black pioneers to settle in the territory
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Grady Ward arrived in Alaska more than 70 years ago and was one of the first African-American pioneers to settle in the then-territory of Alaska. He had a passion for community and worked in construction for 52 years, helping build and develop many structures you see around Anchorage today. His son Ray Ward said his dad came to Alaska in 1949 with only a sixth-grade education but got a job working as a welder for the Alaska Railroad. However, his arrival didn’t come without struggle.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage nonprofit’s use of $750,000 in federal funds investigated
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The president of an Anchorage nonprofit organization is facing serious questions about how the group spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funds. The money was part of an American Rescue Plan Act grant distributed by the Anchorage Assembly in 2021. The ARPA funds were...
kinyradio.com
January is National Radon Action Month
Luciana Liu from O’Malley Elementary School in Anchorage won 1st place for the Alaska Radon Poster Contest back in fall of 2022. (Photo courtesy of Jennifer Athey) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Radon is a colorless, odorless cancer-causing gas that is commonly found in Alaska. Jennifer Athey manages the Alaska...
alaskasnewssource.com
The Mat-Su Martin Luther King foundation's celebration in Palmer
Major issues for members of the 33rd legislature to figure out include education and the PFD. Agreement is often hard to come by when Alaska legislators gather, but the new senate majority and members of the house signal they're looking for compromises. Grady Ward, one of Alaska’s first Black pioneers...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage internal auditors to review contracts made under disgraced former health director
Anchorage city auditors say their initial review of actions made under disgraced former health director Joe Gerace raised some concerns, and they plan to dig further. “Our review of invoices and interviews with health department staff suggested that Mr. Gerace had obligated the municipality prior to having the vendors’ work authorized through the proper contract processes,” said Michael Chadwick, director of Anchorage’s Internal Audit Department.
Alaska rocked by ‘4.7 magnitude’ earthquake as residents woken up to homes shaking in Anchorage today
A POWERFUL earthquake rocked Alaska this morning as residents claim they woke to find their homes shaking. The reported 4.7 magnitude tremor shook Anchorage on Monday morning, rattling the state's largest city. More to follow...For the latest news on this story, keep checking back at Sun Online.The-sun.com is your go-to...
Breaking: Alaska Supremes fall for Jennie Armstrong’s residency story — hook, line, and sinker
Rep. Jennie Armstrong was off on a romantic adventure when she came to Alaska in May of 2019. Little did she know she’d fall madly in love with an Anchorage guy, and end up moving here. But after a whirlwind 10-day trip, she was head over heels in love or something like love, and she went back to Louisiana, packed up, and moved to Alaska.
Leigh Sloan: As the schools go, so goes the nation
As a nation educates its children, so goes the nation. Do you want to see what our nation will look like in 10, 20, 50 or 100 years? Look no further than our schools. In the same way, as Alaska educates her children, so goes the state. Alaska was once...
alaskapublic.org
Ousted Anchorage city manager accuses Mayor Bronson of breaking law, creating hostile work environment
Recently-fired Anchorage Municipal Manager Amy Demboski is accusing Mayor Dave Bronson of breaking city and state laws, creating a hostile work environment and other unethical behavior in a scathing letter released Wednesday. Bronson abruptly fired Demboski last month, after she served in one of the city’s top jobs for a...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Railroad commemorates 100th anniversary with print signing event
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Railroad’s long-running print signing event this year put two Interior Alaska artists’ work in the spotlight. Noah Nolywaika, of Nenana, and William “Art” Chase, of North Pole, were selected to commemorate the railroad’s 100-year anniversary with original pieces. Both were in attendance Saturday with their works for the signing event at the Anchorage Historic Depot, an annual tradition dating back to 1979.
Breaking: Demboski vs. Bronson comes to a head
Amy Demboski, former municipal manager for Anchorage, has retained attorney Scott Kendall and appears to be pursuing a settlement for what she says was a retaliatory and wrongful firing by Mayor Dave Bronson. Demboski was fired on Dec. 19, after which she said that the mayor’s staff leaked information to...
alaskasnewssource.com
Man dies in head-on crash near Palmer
The Federal Emergency Management Agency distributed brochures of documents in what was believed to be in Inupiaq and Yup’ik, however, when Alaska Native readers received these documents, they were found to be completely illegible. FEMA distributed brochures of documents in what was believed to be in Inupiaq or Yupik,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Downtown Hope Center welcomes volunteers on MLK Jr. Day of service
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Downtown Hope Center opened its kitchen to volunteers on Monday. For some, preparing food and handing it to homeless Anchorage residents was a first-time experience to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but for others like Nancy DePalma, it’s an important three-times-a-week ritual. DePalma has been volunteering at the center for nearly a full year.
alaskasnewssource.com
For first time in 28 seasons, Antiques Roadshow will visit Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the first time in its 28-season history, Antiques Roadshow will be visiting Alaska as part of its 2023 tour, set to film in the Last Frontier for one leg of a five-stop summer stretch. Known for being “part adventure, part history lesson and part treasure...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage driver killed in Palmer car-semi crash
An Anchorage man died on the Glenn Highway Thursday night after Alaska State Troopers say his car hit a semi truck in Palmer. Troopers said in an online dispatch that they responded to the crash, at Mile 38 of the highway, just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday. According to troopers, 26-year-old Sean Doyle’s 2006 Subaru was headed south when witnesses saw it lose control, cross the center line and hit a northbound 1996 Kenworth semi truck head-on.
alaskasnewssource.com
Mountain View Elementary debuts community-funded ice rink
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mountain View Elementary School students went ice skating on their very own rink on Friday afternoon. Decked out in winter coats, bicycle helmets, and hockey skates, the grade schoolers leaned on metal folding chairs as they muscled their way across the ice. “This is scary,” one...
alaskasnewssource.com
Man found dead on Benson Boulevard identified, questions still remain
According to Jess Hall, the vice president of Hall Quality Homes in Palmer, there are two ways for snow to get inside an attic - both of which are rather uncommon, but possible. Ducks run over at Cuddy Park while people continue to feed them. Updated: 6 hours ago. U.S....
Comments / 8