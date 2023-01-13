Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergSterling Heights, MI
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a CheckCeebla CuudLivonia, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
"Grand Rapids vs. Detroit: Which city reigns supreme in Michigan?"Noah KeenerGrand Rapids, MI
On Christmas Day, a dog was saved from the bitter cold and is now recovering in Ecorse.Westland DailyEcorse, MI
Related
740thefan.com
Final defendant in Detroit-to-N.D. Reservations drug trafficking ring sentenced
FARGO (KFGO) – The final defendant was sentenced Friday morning in federal court as part of “Operation Blue Prairie,” a years-long organized-crime and drug investigation into the multi-state trafficking of oxycodone targeting three of North Dakota’s Indian Reservations. Judge Daniel Hovland sentenced Baquan Sledge of Detroit,...
fox2detroit.com
Man accused of impersonating Detroit schools employee to solicit donations
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man accused of pretending to be with the Detroit Public Schools Community District to collect donations from businesses was caught. Michael McCombs, 62, allegedly went into businesses from Dec. 28, 2022, through Jan. 7 and said he was a safety officer with the school district who was taking donations.
thelivingstonpost.com
Deputies arrest Lansing man in theft of construction materials
At approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a new home under construction in Marion Township about the theft of building materials. The owners of the home were there when a silver pickup entered onto the property, someone loaded several boxes of siding into the pickup, and left heading north on D-19.
MSP: Warren man driving 114 mph on I-696, carrying concealed weapon
Michigan State Police clocked a driver speeding at 114 miles per hour on a Metro Detroit freeway, then found an illegal weapon in the car when they pulled him over.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police conduct shooting investigation on Oakfield Street
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are at the scene of a shooting on Oakfield Street just north of Seven Mile Road Monday. Witnesses say that up to two people were injured in the incident, which happened in the 19400 block of Oakfield. Stay with FOX 2 for more information...
2023 Dodge Ram stolen from Detroit Police Department found in Livingston County
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office recovered a twice-stolen pickup truck after a deputy ran the vehicle’s plates and took the driver into custody.
Last defendant given 30 yrs for drug distribution targeting Reservations
Darius Sledge was convicted of Continuing Criminal Enterprise, Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Money Laundering Conspiracy, and Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premise. He was sentenced to serve 30 years in prison with three years of supervised release.
Detroit police shoot, injure suspect in armed encounter at gas station
A Detroit police officer shot and injured a suspect holed up in a gas station Monday morning, but no others sustained injuries during the standoff with authorities, the city's police chief said. Chief James E. White briefed reporters on the officer-involved shooting that took place shortly after 7 a.m. at...
Detroit News
Detroit gang war rages during crime wave, kidnapping
Detroit — A 19-year-old carjacking victim survived a prolonged assault after being kidnapped by an armed mob of more than a dozen people who beat her with crutches, pummeled her with fists and ripped out her hair extensions during an attack amid a surge in street gang violence in Detroit.
UpNorthLive.com
Mother and 2 children found frozen to death in Pontiac
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- UPDATE: A mother and two of her children were found frozen to death in a field in Pontiac on Sunday, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Monica Cannady, 35, “believed someone was trying to kill her and that everybody was in on it” before...
fox2detroit.com
5 charged after Ulta beauty store robbery, officer-involved shooting in Green Oak Twp.
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five women have been charged after prosecutors say they stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from an Ulta store in Livingston County. The scene unfolded around 8 p.m. Thursday in Green Oak Township, which is south of Brighton. After the suspects fled the...
Detroit News
Monroe County sheriff: Jail inmate hung himself in cell
Monroe — A 48-year-old Monroe County Jail inmate is dead after hanging himself in his cell Sunday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office — at least the facility's third inmate suicide in the past nine months. Officials said Sunday an internal investigation has been launched after...
Man wanted for robbing two Detroit dollar stores in the span of an hour
Detroit police are searching for a man who they say robbed a pair of dollar stores on the city’s west side Friday night in the span of one hour.
fox2detroit.com
Birmingham purse snatcher who robbed 64-year-old woman caught in Las Vegas
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect who grabbed a woman from behind and stole her purse while she walked in Birmingham earlier this month was arrested in Las Vegas. Birmingham police said Friday that the man was awaiting extradition back to Michigan for arraignment on charges of unarmed robbery and three counts of stealing/retaining a financial transaction device without permission.
Officials say mental health crisis led to death of mom, 2 sons in Pontiac field
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says a mother and two of her children died of hypothermia in a Pontiac field near the Lakeside Housing Project.
Officer-involved shooting on Detroit's west side: Project Greenlight cameras alert DPD to man playing with gun in a gas station
Detroit police have confirmed an officer-involved shooting after Project Greenlight cameras alerted law enforcement to a man playing with a gun in a Citgo gas station on Eight Mile Rd.
MSP shares snarky advice, video showing chopper help Detroit police track suspects who fled traffic stop [WATCH]
MSP officials sent out a “Hint of the Week” Sunday morning on Twitter, saying “if your ‘friend’ is a criminal and asks you to pick them up because the police are after them, don’t. Unless you want to go to jail too!”
sanilacbroadcasting.com
St. Clair County DTF arrests three for selling meth at Marysville Super 8 Motel
Three men were arrested last Thursday after the St. Clair County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a Super 8 Motel in Marysville, finding and seizing a large amount of methamphetamine. Two men, Jeremy Warren and David Patterson, were arrested in the parking lot shortly before police executed...
Detroit police: suspect who robbed CVS on city's west side used cardboard to cover license plate as he fled
Police are asking for tips finding a man accused of robbing a CVS store on Detroit’s northwest side last weekend. The suspect fled the scene in a car that had its license plate covered with cardboard.
fox2detroit.com
Woman, sons freeze to death after mother flees with children during mental health crisis
A mother and her two sons died in a field in Pontiac after the woman fled with her three children because she was suffering a mental health crisis and thought people were out to get them. In the days before they died, people called the sheriff's office about an underdressed family, but deputies could never find them until it was too late.
Comments / 4