Detroit, MI

740thefan.com

Final defendant in Detroit-to-N.D. Reservations drug trafficking ring sentenced

FARGO (KFGO) – The final defendant was sentenced Friday morning in federal court as part of “Operation Blue Prairie,” a years-long organized-crime and drug investigation into the multi-state trafficking of oxycodone targeting three of North Dakota’s Indian Reservations. Judge Daniel Hovland sentenced Baquan Sledge of Detroit,...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man accused of impersonating Detroit schools employee to solicit donations

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man accused of pretending to be with the Detroit Public Schools Community District to collect donations from businesses was caught. Michael McCombs, 62, allegedly went into businesses from Dec. 28, 2022, through Jan. 7 and said he was a safety officer with the school district who was taking donations.
DETROIT, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Deputies arrest Lansing man in theft of construction materials

At approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a new home under construction in Marion Township about the theft of building materials. The owners of the home were there when a silver pickup entered onto the property, someone loaded several boxes of siding into the pickup, and left heading north on D-19.
LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police conduct shooting investigation on Oakfield Street

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are at the scene of a shooting on Oakfield Street just north of Seven Mile Road Monday. Witnesses say that up to two people were injured in the incident, which happened in the 19400 block of Oakfield. Stay with FOX 2 for more information...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit gang war rages during crime wave, kidnapping

Detroit — A 19-year-old carjacking victim survived a prolonged assault after being kidnapped by an armed mob of more than a dozen people who beat her with crutches, pummeled her with fists and ripped out her hair extensions during an attack amid a surge in street gang violence in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Mother and 2 children found frozen to death in Pontiac

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- UPDATE: A mother and two of her children were found frozen to death in a field in Pontiac on Sunday, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Monica Cannady, 35, “believed someone was trying to kill her and that everybody was in on it” before...
PONTIAC, MI
Detroit News

Monroe County sheriff: Jail inmate hung himself in cell

Monroe — A 48-year-old Monroe County Jail inmate is dead after hanging himself in his cell Sunday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office — at least the facility's third inmate suicide in the past nine months. Officials said Sunday an internal investigation has been launched after...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Birmingham purse snatcher who robbed 64-year-old woman caught in Las Vegas

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect who grabbed a woman from behind and stole her purse while she walked in Birmingham earlier this month was arrested in Las Vegas. Birmingham police said Friday that the man was awaiting extradition back to Michigan for arraignment on charges of unarmed robbery and three counts of stealing/retaining a financial transaction device without permission.
BIRMINGHAM, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

St. Clair County DTF arrests three for selling meth at Marysville Super 8 Motel

Three men were arrested last Thursday after the St. Clair County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a Super 8 Motel in Marysville, finding and seizing a large amount of methamphetamine. Two men, Jeremy Warren and David Patterson, were arrested in the parking lot shortly before police executed...

