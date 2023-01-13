Read full article on original website
Deadly Alabama tornado traveled a 77-mile path, one of the longest in state history
The National Weather Service has spent the past few days tracing the path of Alabama’s deadliest tornado since 2019. Meteorologists have rated the tornado that took seven lives in Autauga County on Jan. 12 an EF-3, with top winds estimated at 150 mph in spots along its path. The...
Live in Montgomery: Inauguration Day in Alabama | Part 4
News 4's Ken Curtis joins News 4 Live at Lunch live from the state capitol, recapping the inauguration ceremony and Governor Ivey's address. Alabama Capitol set for Ivey's second inauguration. Live in Montgomery: Inauguration Day in Alabama | Part 3. Updated: 5 hours ago. News 4's Ken Curtis joins News...
Yes, More Severe Weather Could Impact Alabama Later This Week
One thing is for sure, we will remember the start of 2023 being filled with severe weather. Currently, we are monitoring a system that could impact Alabama later this week. According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, “a frontal boundary will bring a line of thunderstorms to the state, with the potential for individual thunderstorms embedded in this line to become severe as the line moves from northwest to southeast Thursday.”
The Weather Authority: NWS identify at least 14 tornadoes across state
Meteorologists from National Weather Service offices in Birmingham, Mobile, and Tallahassee have identified 14 tornadoes so far from Thursday’s severe weather event in Alabama. A long track tornado is believed to have moved through Autauga, Elmore, Coosa, Tallapoosa, and Chambers counties; damage surveyed in Autauga and Coosa counties reveals...
Murder charge, disaster relief, film awards: Down in Alabama
The University of Alabama’s athletics department has announced that Darius Miles is no longer with the men’s basketball team after he was arrested Sunday and charged with capital murder. FEMA announced that President Biden has made federal disaster assistance available for the places in Alabama affected by last...
EF-3 tornado that killed 7 in Alabama was on the ground for 76 miles, NWS finds
Widespread destruction was reported in parts of the South when a severe weather outbreak spawned several tornadoes on Thursday. And while crews continue the painstaking task of sifting through and clearing storm debris, families are mourning those who were killed.
Four Family Members Among Seven Killed by Alabama Tornado
A violent, deadly tornado that tore through parts of Alabama on Thursday killed four members of the same family, the Autauga County Sheriff's Office said in a press release Saturday. Robert Gardner Jr, 70, and Deanna Marie Corbin, 59, who lived in a home on Sandy Ridge Road in Old Kingston, Alabama, were killed, as well as their relatives Christopher Allen Corbin Jr, 46, and Tessa Celeste Desmet, 21, who lived in another home on the same street. The other three victims were identified as Carmen Cox Autery, 59, Andrea Sue Taylor, 61, and Solomon Antiono Smith, 50. “Please pray for the families that lost loved ones and the ones recovering from injuries received from this tornado,” the sheriff’s statement said. Read it at CNN
Biden Announces Major Disaster Declaration for Alabama
President Joe Biden on Sunday declared a major disaster in the State of Alabama and ordered Federal aid to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes on January 12. Selma sustained heavy damage during Thursday’s severe weather outbreak.
Airgas refuses to supply nitrogen for Alabama executions
One of Alabama’s largest suppliers of gas won’t supply nitrogen to the state’s prison system for nitrogen hypoxia executions. Airgas, which was acquired by French-owned Air Liquide in 2016, is the largest U.S. distribution network in the packaged gas industry. The company has 24 branches in Alabama.
Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville Hospital
An Alabama man thought he saw what looked like a yellow 'Yeti cooler' on Mooresville Road in Tanner, AL so he stopped to collect it. When he got close enough to read it, he saw the word "radioactive" with the sticker on it and decided to go get checked out at Huntsville Hospital just to be safe. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has confirmed that there were two sources of radioactive material in the box. How can this happen in Alabama?
Young Soldier Killed at Alabama Military Base After Altercation with Fellow Soldier, Investigation Launched
A 21-year-old soldier from New York has died after being involved in a fight with another soldier earlier this week at a military base in Alabama. According to the WDHN, Pvt. Abdul N. Latifu passed away after having an “altercation” with another soldier on a military base in Alabama. The “promising young soldier” was stationed at Fort Rucker while he was there for a training course. The Bronx native was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 13th Aviation Regiment, 1st Aviation Brigade and was being trained as an Army Air Traffic Control Operator. He died after succumbing to the injuries he suffered during the fight on Jan. 10.
RAW: AL: GOV IVEY, SEN BRITT IN AUTAUGA CO- THANK YOU
Sunday Weather Video: Rains the Main Story the Next Two Weeks
Saturday was a beautiful but chilly day across Alabama. Highs were mostly in the 40s, including 44F at Anniston, 46F at Birmingham, and 47F at Calera. It was 50F at Tuscaloosa. WET WEATHER AHEAD: The next two weeks look like they will be wet ones across much of Alabama. With...
Most commonly seen birds in Alabama
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Alabama using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Project FeederWatch.
Prison inmates and dead people receive $6M in Alabama unemployment benefits, report finds
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — A scathing state audit finds the Alabama Department of Labor failing to safeguard taxpayer dollars by improperly paying unemployment benefits to state inmates and deceased people. The Special Report on Unemployment Compensation Payments Issued by the Alabama Department of Labor was released Friday by the...
NWS releases preliminary reports on 9 Alabama tornadoes from Jan. 12
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The National Weather Service’s survey teams have confirmed nine tornadoes of various strengths that swept across Alabama on Jan. 12, killing seven people, injuring dozens of others and causing widespread property destruction across multiple counties. Below is a preliminary summary of each NWS-confirmed tornado:. Tornado...
Alabama tornado map: Where did the tornadoes hit in Alabama?
More than a dozen tornadoes were reported across Alabama on Thursday. Zoom in on the map above and click or tap the icons to get more information about each reported tornado. Can’t see the map? Click here. The National Weather Service on Friday said it is continuing to assess...
Samaritan’s Purse Brings Help to Families in Need After Destructive Tornadoes Strike the Southeast
Friday, Samaritan’s Purse deployed disaster response teams to Selma, Alabama and Griffin, Georgia in the wake of devastating tornadoes that swept through the Southeast on Thursday. The major storm system resulted in the destruction of homes and businesses, power outages for tens of thousands of people, and the loss of several lives, with ongoing search and rescue efforts still underway.
RAW: AL: SELMA STORM DAMAGE
Report: Alabama Guard Darius Miles Charged With Capital Murder
Editors’ Note: This story contains details of gun violence. If you or someone you know is a survivor of gun violence or is coping and needs to speak with someone, please call 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or visit https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline.
