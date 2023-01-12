Read full article on original website
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center hosts traditional dance event weekly
Sunday's performance was free for museum members or included in the price of admission to the museum.
Hundreds gather in New Mexico to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Hundreds gathered on the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Ave and University in Albuquerque to march in solidarity in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy. Dr. King was a prominent leader of his time who stood for racial equality, social and economic justice....
City of ABQ Celebrates MLK (twice) while leaving kids out in cold
There is absolutely nothing wrong with celebrating Martin Luther King and his legacy. In fact, we applaud the City of Albuquerque and State of New Mexico for it. But, in a world in which customer service mattered to the City would it really make sense for the City’s community centers to be closed Saturday through Monday? The centers are already closed every Sunday, but for them to be closed both on Saturday AND Monday in observance of the Holiday when kids are at home and looking for things to do is just crazy.
Santa Fe Public Library in search of participants for ‘Community Storytellers’ project
The goal is to create 5-6 minute videos focusing on community-centered stories.
Valentine’s Day Santa Fe 2023: NM Restaurants, Things to Do
Here’s a look at Valentine’s Day Santa Fe 2023 featuring special offerings by restaurants. Valentine’s Day is Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Please reach out to me [email protected] or @foodgressing on social media if you are a restaurant that wants to be featured. Provide all the details of your holiday offering in your message. For faster processing, please provide a ready to copy and paste excerpt in paragraph form in a similar format to the restaurants featured below.
Santa Fe group focuses on eliminating trash in city with pop-up event
A local group is trying to protect their city from litter.
What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 13 – Jan. 19
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 13 – 19. Albuquerque Jan. 13-15 – Albuquerque Comic Con 2023 – The comic con is back in town at the Albuquerque Convention Center. Attendees can enjoy a star-studded lineup for a three-day event. Tickets range from $20 to $200+. Jan. 13-16 – MLK Dream […]
Albuquerque opens first overnight beds at Gateway Center homeless shelter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With capacity for up to 60 adult men and women, the city has opened the first phase of the long-promised Gateway Center overnight homeless shelter. Albuquerque city officials discussed the completion of phase one of the project during a news conference Friday, while also accepting a multimillion dollar donation for the ongoing […]
Comic Con brings economic boost to Albuquerque
This is the 13th year of Comic Con in Albuquerque. The organizers say it’s the biggest yet. Jim Burleson is the promoter for Albuquerque’s Comic Con. “We've never had this many people and it shows. When we first started, we sold 10,000 tickets the first year and we've grown exponentially every year. We feel like this is definitely going to be a success for us and for the city of Albuquerque,” Burleson said.
2023 Food Truck Rally features dozens of local vendors
Attendees were able to vote for their favorites using QR codes around the event.
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well known for serving absolutely delicious burgers so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Santa Fe groups offering fiber optics technician training
Credentials will be valid for three years.
ABQ Comic Con 2023 kicks off weekend-long event
The hospitality in Albuquerque has been top-notch," started off actor Carlos Navarro.
San José de Gracia Church | Las Trampas
The High Road to Taos is a scenic byway between Santa Fe and Taos. The road meanders through several Spanish land grant settlements established in the 18th century, as well as multiple Pueblo Indian communities established long before the Spaniards arrived. These small towns are microcosms of living history. They were remote and remained relatively inaccessible until the 20th century, when roads and cars connected them to the modern world. As a result, they retained their customs, culture, heritage, and traditions, including some linguistic nuances that trace back to medieval Spain.
UNM creating largest periodic table in New Mexico
If you've ever wanted to see a huge periodic table, UNM is working to fulfill your dream!
Albuquerque Comic Con 2023 starts Friday
The price of the event grows through the weekend.
Moose spotted near Santa Fe
A moose was spotted near Ski Santa Fe last month, making this one of the southern most sighting of a moose in New Mexico. According to the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, there have been a dozen confirmed sightings of moose in the last 10 years. Last year, there were multiple reports of sightings in the north central part of the state.
Albuquerque City Council to vote on decisions surrounding free bus ride program
"I feel like we're making the hardest for the most disadvantaged people in our community to use this system, and it really should be the reverse," said a community member during the last council meeting.
Right at Home, keeping Albuquerque older residents safe
Right at Home, keeping Albuquerque older residents …. Right at Home, keeping Albuquerque older residents safe. Albuquerque Police expands hours for reporting crime …. See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/albuquerque-police-expands-hours-for-reporting-crime-by-phone/. Mistrial called in case of man accused of trying …. See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/mistrial-called-in-case-of-man-accused-of-trying-to-kill-new-mexico-officer/. Durango releases 2022 crime statistics. See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/national/durango-releases-2022-crime-statistics/. New Mexico...
