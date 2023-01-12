ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
errorsofenchantment.com

City of ABQ Celebrates MLK (twice) while leaving kids out in cold

There is absolutely nothing wrong with celebrating Martin Luther King and his legacy. In fact, we applaud the City of Albuquerque and State of New Mexico for it. But, in a world in which customer service mattered to the City would it really make sense for the City’s community centers to be closed Saturday through Monday? The centers are already closed every Sunday, but for them to be closed both on Saturday AND Monday in observance of the Holiday when kids are at home and looking for things to do is just crazy.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
foodgressing.com

Valentine’s Day Santa Fe 2023: NM Restaurants, Things to Do

Here’s a look at Valentine’s Day Santa Fe 2023 featuring special offerings by restaurants. Valentine’s Day is Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Please reach out to me [email protected] or @foodgressing on social media if you are a restaurant that wants to be featured. Provide all the details of your holiday offering in your message. For faster processing, please provide a ready to copy and paste excerpt in paragraph form in a similar format to the restaurants featured below.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 13 – Jan. 19

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 13 – 19. Albuquerque Jan. 13-15 – Albuquerque Comic Con 2023 – The comic con is back in town at the Albuquerque Convention Center. Attendees can enjoy a star-studded lineup for a three-day event. Tickets range from $20 to $200+. Jan. 13-16 – MLK Dream […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque opens first overnight beds at Gateway Center homeless shelter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With capacity for up to 60 adult men and women, the city has opened the first phase of the long-promised Gateway Center overnight homeless shelter. Albuquerque city officials discussed the completion of phase one of the project during a news conference Friday, while also accepting a multimillion dollar donation for the ongoing […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Comic Con brings economic boost to Albuquerque

This is the 13th year of Comic Con in Albuquerque. The organizers say it’s the biggest yet. Jim Burleson is the promoter for Albuquerque’s Comic Con. “We've never had this many people and it shows. When we first started, we sold 10,000 tickets the first year and we've grown exponentially every year. We feel like this is definitely going to be a success for us and for the city of Albuquerque,” Burleson said.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico

If you live in New Mexico and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well known for serving absolutely delicious burgers so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newmexiconomad.com

San José de Gracia Church | Las Trampas

The High Road to Taos is a scenic byway between Santa Fe and Taos. The road meanders through several Spanish land grant settlements established in the 18th century, as well as multiple Pueblo Indian communities established long before the Spaniards arrived. These small towns are microcosms of living history. They were remote and remained relatively inaccessible until the 20th century, when roads and cars connected them to the modern world. As a result, they retained their customs, culture, heritage, and traditions, including some linguistic nuances that trace back to medieval Spain.
TAOS, NM
KOAT 7

Moose spotted near Santa Fe

A moose was spotted near Ski Santa Fe last month, making this one of the southern most sighting of a moose in New Mexico. According to the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, there have been a dozen confirmed sightings of moose in the last 10 years. Last year, there were multiple reports of sightings in the north central part of the state.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Right at Home, keeping Albuquerque older residents safe

Right at Home, keeping Albuquerque older residents …. Right at Home, keeping Albuquerque older residents safe. Albuquerque Police expands hours for reporting crime …. See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/albuquerque-police-expands-hours-for-reporting-crime-by-phone/. Mistrial called in case of man accused of trying …. See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/mistrial-called-in-case-of-man-accused-of-trying-to-kill-new-mexico-officer/. Durango releases 2022 crime statistics. See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/national/durango-releases-2022-crime-statistics/. New Mexico...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy