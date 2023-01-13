Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Seahawks reportedly made decision on Geno Smith's future
After an impressive season leading the team to the NFL playoffs, the Seattle Seahawks are expected to make re-signing Geno Smith to a multiyear deal a priority in the offseason. Ahead of the Seattle's playoff matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Seahawks have...
Ravens Plan For Quarterback Lamar Jackson Revealed
The Baltimore Ravens are remaining firm in their stance on superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson. Despite Jackson being sidelined for the final stretch of the Ravens' 2022 season, the team hopes to sign him on a longterm contract extension later this offseason. "Whenever the season ends -- Sunday ...
Stephen A. Smith Says NFL Coach Is Getting Fired
An NFL head coach firing is underway, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday evening, blowing a 27-point lead on the road. Following the game, many in the NFL world are calling for the head coach to be fired. Earlier this week, ...
Dolphins Have Reportedly Made Decision On Mike McDaniel
Despite leading the Miami Dolphins to the playoffs in his first year at the helm there have been a lot of whispers about head coach Mike McDaniel not being safe heading into 2023. But it appears that won't be the case. According to ESPN's Jeff Darlington, the Dolphins have not had any internal ...
Robert Griffin III Fires Back At Michael Vick Over Lamar Jackson Comment
ESPN's Robert Griffin III didn't care for some of Michael Vick and others comments on Lamar Jackson's knee injury this weekend. Appearing on FOX's pregame show ahead of the Saturday slate of games, Vick told Jackson: "Put a brace on it, let's go... I played a whole season on a sprained MCL." RGIII ...
saturdaytradition.com
Braylon Edwards open to potentially hiring Urban Meyer should Jim Harbaugh leave Michigan
Braylon Edwards made an interesting statement recently. The former Michigan WR talked about who he would like the Wolverines to hire if Jim Harbaugh leaves for the NFL. College football fans all know that Michigan and Ohio State do not like each other. However, Edwards would not be opposed to hiring former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer.
NBC Sports
Abram's dirty play on Deebo lit fire under 'mad' 49ers D
SANTA CLARA — It wasn’t just the 49ers' offense that was fired up after Seattle Seahawks safety Johnathan Abram took things a little too far after tackling Deebo Samuel in the third quarter of San Francisco's 41-23 win over Seattle in the NFC Divisional Round Game at Levi's Stadium on Saturday.
Report: Jim Harbaugh has ‘strong mutual interest’ with 1 NFL team
One team may be emerging as the most serious suitor for Jim Harbaugh, at least in terms of the two sides having mutual interest. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Saturday that the Denver Broncos coaching search is centered around Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, former Saints coach Sean Payton, and Harbaugh. Harbaugh and the... The post Report: Jim Harbaugh has ‘strong mutual interest’ with 1 NFL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Purdy impresses 49ers teammates with 'slithery' ability
Tackling Brock Purdy is proving to be quite a difficult task for opposing defenses. The 49ers' rookie quarterback put on a show Saturday in a 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Wild Card Game at Levi's Stadium. Purdy completed 18 of his 30 passes for 332 yards...
Buccaneers Reportedly Make Decision On Todd Bowles
Year 1 as the head coach of the Buccaneers hasn't been easy for Todd Bowles. His squad finished the regular season with an underwhelming 8-9 record. Luckily for Bowles, his team managed to do just enough to win the NFC South. While the Buccaneers are still two days away from facing the ...
NBC Sports
49ers' divisional-round opponent scenarios after wild-card win
Brock Purdy and the 49ers advanced to the NFC's divisional playoff round Saturday with an intense 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks to kick off Super Wild Card Weekend. San Francisco, the No. 2 seed in the NFC bracket, will welcome its next opponent to Levi's Stadium next weekend, but who the 49ers will play depends on the remaining wild-card game outcomes.
Chargers rumors: Sean Payton wants head coaching job
According to rumors around the Chargers possible head coaching position, Sean Payton is interested in the role. For now, Brandon Staley is the Los Angeles Chargers‘ head coach. But after the team’s historic implosion on Saturday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars where they gave up a 27-point lead, it’s worth questioning how much longer he’ll be in the position.
NBC Sports
What Shanahan, Warner told 49ers' locker room after wild-card win
It was a tale of two halves for the 49ers in their 41-23 NFC Wild Card Game victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday at Levi's Stadium. The 49ers were in a tight contest after two quarters, finding themselves down one, 17-16. However, while many expected the game to remain close, ultimately it became a blowout, which delighted 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.
NBC Sports
How Carroll's hat choice could be bad omen for 49ers' chances
Pete Carroll and his head attire are trending, so you know it’s Super Wild Card Weekend. Over the course of his 13 seasons as head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, Carroll has never been one to wear hats. His preference, he has said in the past. But when Carroll...
Broncos Reportedly Deny 1 Team's Request To Interview Coach
On Friday, the Falcons requested an interview with Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for the same position. However, that interview is not expected to happen. According to multiple reports, the Broncos plan to block the Falcons' request to interview Evero. Evero is currently a ...
Houston Texans mock draft 2023: Building a team around C.J. Stroud
The 2023 NFL Draft represents the line sign of hope for the Houston Texans. At a time when the organization
NBC Sports
Purdy's jaw-dropping playoff debut was one for the books
SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy’s first postseason start looked as if it was merely a continuation of his eye-opening conclusion to the regular season. “There was some emotion going into the game,” Purdy said following the 49ers’ 41-23 victory Saturday over the Seattle Seahawks in the first round of the NFC playoffs.
Look: Surprise Team Named Frontrunner For Lamar Jackson
There's a good chance that we've seen the last of quarterback Lamar Jackson in a Baltimore Ravens uniform after the way contract negotiations with the team have crumbled since last year. But one surprising team was just listed as the early favorite. According to the SportsBetting.ag sports book, ...
NBC Sports
Here's all the ways Purdy made 49ers, NFL history in playoff win
Brock Purdy showed the moment wasn't too big for him in his first NFL playoff game. The 49ers rookie quarterback's performance in Saturday's 41-23 NFC wild-card win over the Seattle Seahawks allowed him to join some elite company. He completed 18 of 30 passes for 332 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for another score, making him the first rookie QB in NFL history to score four total TDs in a playoff game.
Falcons Coach to Leave, Become Titans Offensive Coordinator?
Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London could be on the move, creating an opening at a critical spot on the coaching staff.
