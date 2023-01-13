Suspect in shooting outside of Topeka’s Baby Dolls arrested

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – The suspect of a New Year’s Eve shooting in Topeka has been taken into custody by law enforcement on Thursday.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office posted an update on social media reporting that Scott A. Warner, 35, of Topeka has been arrested in connection to a recent shooting near Baby Dolls. He has been booked into the Shawnee County jail on the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2022, deputies responded after receiving a call about a disturbance, according to SNSO spokesperson Abigail Christian. A fight began near the entrance of Baby Dolls and moved into the parking lot. Multiple shots were fired and one person was hit during the fight and was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.

