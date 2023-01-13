Lawrence library partners with Love Garden Sounds in sale offering music equipment, rare donated CDs

Read full article on original website
Black Jack Battlefield nears fundraising goal to construct a visitor center at the historic site
Black Jack Battlefield is closing in on a big goal of raising $2.1 million to construct a visitor center, according to a news release from the nonprofit. The project also includes restoring the battlefield to tallgrass prairie, “the way it was when the combatants took aim at each other,” according to the release.
Retirees, alumni ‘come home’ for MLK celebration at Billy Mills Middle School
Even when it was covered by a mask, Betty Norwood’s smile radiated Friday. Norwood waited in the bleachers at the school in which she taught for 24 years and watched as staff, middle schoolers and parents assembled for a schoolwide celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. — an annual event Norwood is credited with starting more than three decades ago.
Chili feed to bring community together in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.
Lawrence community members are invited to join together for a comfort-food meal to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The New York Elementary Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Chili Feed is back in person this year, according to a post on East Lawrence Neighborhood Association’s Facebook page.
Screening, panel to spotlight the fight against Native American mascots, misrepresentation
Haskell Indian Nations University will host a free screening of the documentary “Imagining the Indian” Friday, followed by a panel discussion with film producers and local leaders. The award-winning documentary, subtitled “The Fight Against Native American Mascoting,” examines the movement to end Native American names and images being...
Community invited to public input sessions with Lawrence school district’s budget planning committee
Lawrence community members are invited to participate in two public input sessions this week to discuss a tentative school district budget proposal that includes four-day school weeks and closures of three schools. During the latest meeting of the Futures Planning Committee, which is tasked with working on the district’s budget...
Trial for Lawrence man charged with raping two college students going to jury soon
A Douglas County jury on Tuesday will weigh testimony to decide whether they believe the accounts of two women, or the man who they say raped them both after a New Year’s Eve party three years ago. Chastleton J. Malone, now a 24-year-old KU graduate, faces three counts of...
Lawrence City Commission to revisit source of income discrimination following meeting for landlords
City leaders are set to revisit a proposed ordinance Tuesday that advocates say could significantly help people in need of housing. Proposed city ordinance changes would prevent landlords from denying someone housing just because a prospective tenant’s rent money comes from assistance such as vouchers, settlements, benefits, subsidies, Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing vouchers and more.
Free State takes home hardware at state debate tournament; Lawrence High seniors cap off historic season
In a weekend featuring more than a dozen high school debaters from Lawrence, Free State High School took home second place in the four-speaker division and sent a team to the semifinals in the two-speaker division of the state tournament. Meanwhile, two Lawrence High seniors have earned the school’s first...
