British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly to travel to U.S., Canada to talk boosting Ukraine military aid
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly began his trip to the United States and Canada on Tuesday in hopes to convince the countries to send tanks and other armored vehicles to Ukraine in defense against Russia.
Tech bosses could face jail after UK government backs down over online harm
LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Tech bosses could be jailed if their platforms repeatedly fail to protect children from online harm after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government agreed a deal with lawmakers to avoid the prospect of a first parliamentary defeat.
Former Wagner Group commander who fled to Norway feared for his life
A former commander with the Russian mercenary Wagner Group who on Friday sought asylum in Norway spoke of how he feared for his life in an interview conducted last month in Russia with the Guardian. Andrey Medvedev, 26, said that in Ukraine he had witnessed the summary killing of Wagner...
