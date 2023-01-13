ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabool, MO

Cabool Casey’s General Store employee charged with multiple felonies after camera found in women’s restroom

By Tony Nguyen
 4 days ago

CABOOL, Mo. – A Hartville man has been charged with multiple felonies including Possession of Child Pornography.

According to a press release, Patrick R. Pitcher, 32, of Hartville, Missouri has been charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Possession of Child Pornography, Invasion of Privacy, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Possession of a Weapon and a Felony Controlled Substance.

On January 3, Cabool Police were called for a possible hidden camera in the women’s restroom at Casey’s General Store East. Officers located a camera in a ceiling vent.

According to a probable cause document, police observed 154 videos of people using the restroom on an SD card that was collected for evidence. Police note that there are multiple children under the age of 14 using the restroom in the videos.

Pitcher, who was an employee at Casey’s, was arrested on January 12, 2023.

Anyone with information or who may have been at the Casey’s Store (East) and used the women’s restroom on January 3, 2023, is asked to call the Cabool Police Department at (417) 962-3993.

Pitcher is being held in the Texas County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

