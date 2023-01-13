Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS





Daily Northwestern
Women’s Basketball: Epstein: Northwestern shows flashes of offensive success but lacks a complete performance in sixth straight loss
Northwestern vied for its first victory of the new year in a home matchup with Purdue. The task proved too tall, however, as the Wildcats (6-11, 0-7 Big Ten) piled onto an ice-cold January with a 65-54 loss to the Boilermakers (12-5, 3-4 Big Ten). NU converted on 4-of-10 field...
Daily Northwestern
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern’s comeback attempt falls short in 65-54 loss to Purdue
In its quest to collect its first conference win and bounce back from a five-game losing streak, Northwestern (6-11, 0-7 Big Ten) failed to capitalize on an impressive first-half run and fell to Purdue (12-5, 3-4 Big Ten) 65-54 Saturday. Though they swept the Boilermakers in their two matchups last...
Daily Northwestern
Rapid Recap: Michigan 85, Northwestern 78
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Fresh off a heartbreaking three-point loss to Rutgers on Wednesday, Northwestern traveled east on Sunday for a rendezvous with Michigan. In what became a back-and-forth affair, the Wolverines pulled away late, winning 85-78. The Wildcats (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten) got behind the proverbial 8-ball after a lifeless start to open the game. Offensive sequences marred by a lack of movement, poor shot selection and turnovers enabled Michigan (10-7, 4-2) to build a double-digit advantage. But behind the play of senior forward Robbie Beran and some crucial bench production, NU was able to take the lead in the first half, heading into halftime up 39-37.
Notre Dame Keeping Close Tabs On 2024 End Marquise Lightfoot
2024 Chicago defensive end Marquise Lightfoot continues to be high on Notre Dame
evanstonroundtable.com
ETHS boys basketball: Lagging defense leads to loss against Glenbrook South
In the midst of a tough schedule of three road games in five days, Evanston’s defense rested – again and again and again. The only statistic that really mattered Friday night in Glenview was the staggering 13 layups the Wildkit basketball team surrendered in the first half in a 65-58 loss to Glenbrook South.
News Briefs: Loyola promotes teacher to principal; Glencoe project earns national award; Highland Park firefighters prepare time capsule
Loyola Academy announced on Jan 11 the selection of its next principal: Timothy Devine, of Chicago. Devine is a social studies teacher at Loyola Academy and a 1988 graduate of the Wilmette school. He will replace Charlie Heintz, who reportedly is leaving the school for the principal job at Regis High School in Manhattan, New […] The post News Briefs: Loyola promotes teacher to principal; Glencoe project earns national award; Highland Park firefighters prepare time capsule appeared first on The Record.
GCSC enhances West Side Leadership Academy gymnasium with bleacher installation
The Gary Community School Corporation (GCSC) recently enhanced its gymnasium at West Side Leadership Academy with the installation of new bleachers, which had not been replaced since the school opened in 1968. “This milestone achievement is another example of our team’s commitment to improving the school environment, so our students...
Chicago braces for a pair of storms this week
CHICAGO - Two storm systems this week will impact the Chicago area. The first is today and it will be exclusively a liquid event. Rain will increase in intensity and coverage this morning with temps in the low 40s. There will likely be a lull in the action during the afternoon with just a few spotty showers before another round of showers which could also have a rumble of thunder during the evening.
$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Evanston, 6 other Illinois Lottery players win slice of prize
Although one person in Maine won the massive $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday, seven Illinois Lottery players are also getting a slice of the winnings.
Daily Northwestern
Proposed bike trail brings promise, peril to the 5th ward
Ald. Bobby Burns (5th) remembers making the journey many times when he was young. It started with sneaking through the Canal Shores Golf Course and venturing down a back alley before dodging the cars screaming down Green Bay Road. Burns, who grew up in the 7th ward, would often make...
Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago
Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
Winning $1M Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Chicago Suburbs, Illinois Lottery Says
$20,000 - Illinois Lottery website. $10,000 - 7-Eleven - 4346 N. Kimball Ave., Chicago. $10,000 - Powmaro's - 2125 Ogden Ave., Downers Grove. $10,000 - Circle K - 255 N. Weber Rd., Bolingbrook. $10,000 - Lenny's Gas and Wash - 15930 W. 159th St., Homer Glen. $10,000 - Casey's General...
Chicago Mayoral Election: Finalized candidate list and their missions
Will the city of Chicago have a new Mayor, or will Lori Lightfoot win a second term?. The political scene in Chicago has taken over the city once again, with flyers, posters, advertisements, and even emails being sent out to residents from mayoral candidates and their teams.
Bed Bath & Beyond Announces 3 More Illinois Store Closings
At one point, there were over 20 Bed Bath & Beyond stores here in the state of Illinois. However, given the heaps of bad news BB&B got toward the end of last year, that number is dwindling--as you can see with the addition of more stores to their list of Illinois locations about to be shuttered permanently.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you like eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. What do you think about these amazing pizza spots in Illinois? Have you ever been to any of them before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite pizza spots too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are in the area. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Illinois so definitely live your suggestions below.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago weather: Showers, storms and maybe even snow heading to Chicago area this week
CHICAGO - Chicago's weather will be very unsettled this week, with rain and potentially snow heading our way. The National Weather Service said the Chicago area will face waves of showers and possible a few storms on Monday. Those storms will be followed by a break on Tuesday night, and...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Water line breaks at The Max in McCook
A water line break flooded a concession stand and elevator shaft late last month at The Max, McCook Mayor Terrance Carr said. The Max is another name for McCook Athletic & Exposition, the village’s huge facility for indoor sports and gatherings at 4740 Vernon Ave. “Day after Christmas, we...
Brandon Johnson receives influential endorsement in Chicago mayoral race
In a room filled with progressive elected leaders at the city, county and state level, U.S. Congressman Johnathan Jackson (IL-1st District) endorsed Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson for Chicago mayor.
cwbchicago.com
Loyola students robbed, woman carjacked by robbers who may be as young as 13: police
Chicago — A group of people who may be as young as 13 carjacked a woman and then robbed two Loyola University students on Chicago’s North Side last night. Chicago police and Loyola University police spotted the hijacked car in Rogers Park early Saturday morning, but pursuits of the suspects were terminated due to safety concerns, according to CPD radio transmissions.
