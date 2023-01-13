ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Daily Northwestern

Rapid Recap: Michigan 85, Northwestern 78

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Fresh off a heartbreaking three-point loss to Rutgers on Wednesday, Northwestern traveled east on Sunday for a rendezvous with Michigan. In what became a back-and-forth affair, the Wolverines pulled away late, winning 85-78. The Wildcats (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten) got behind the proverbial 8-ball after a lifeless start to open the game. Offensive sequences marred by a lack of movement, poor shot selection and turnovers enabled Michigan (10-7, 4-2) to build a double-digit advantage. But behind the play of senior forward Robbie Beran and some crucial bench production, NU was able to take the lead in the first half, heading into halftime up 39-37.
ANN ARBOR, MI
evanstonroundtable.com

ETHS boys basketball: Lagging defense leads to loss against Glenbrook South

In the midst of a tough schedule of three road games in five days, Evanston’s defense rested – again and again and again. The only statistic that really mattered Friday night in Glenview was the staggering 13 layups the Wildkit basketball team surrendered in the first half in a 65-58 loss to Glenbrook South.
EVANSTON, IL
The Record North Shore

News Briefs: Loyola promotes teacher to principal; Glencoe project earns national award; Highland Park firefighters prepare time capsule

Loyola Academy announced on Jan 11 the selection of its next principal: Timothy Devine, of Chicago. Devine is a social studies teacher at Loyola Academy and a 1988 graduate of the Wilmette school. He will replace Charlie Heintz, who reportedly is leaving the school for the principal job at Regis High School in Manhattan, New […] The post News Briefs: Loyola promotes teacher to principal; Glencoe project earns national award; Highland Park firefighters prepare time capsule appeared first on The Record.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago braces for a pair of storms this week

CHICAGO - Two storm systems this week will impact the Chicago area. The first is today and it will be exclusively a liquid event. Rain will increase in intensity and coverage this morning with temps in the low 40s. There will likely be a lull in the action during the afternoon with just a few spotty showers before another round of showers which could also have a rumble of thunder during the evening.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Northwestern

Proposed bike trail brings promise, peril to the 5th ward

Ald. Bobby Burns (5th) remembers making the journey many times when he was young. It started with sneaking through the Canal Shores Golf Course and venturing down a back alley before dodging the cars screaming down Green Bay Road. Burns, who grew up in the 7th ward, would often make...
EVANSTON, IL
1440 WROK

Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago

Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Bed Bath & Beyond Announces 3 More Illinois Store Closings

At one point, there were over 20 Bed Bath & Beyond stores here in the state of Illinois. However, given the heaps of bad news BB&B got toward the end of last year, that number is dwindling--as you can see with the addition of more stores to their list of Illinois locations about to be shuttered permanently.
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you like eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. What do you think about these amazing pizza spots in Illinois? Have you ever been to any of them before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite pizza spots too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are in the area. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Illinois so definitely live your suggestions below.
ILLINOIS STATE
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Water line breaks at The Max in McCook

A water line break flooded a concession stand and elevator shaft late last month at The Max, McCook Mayor Terrance Carr said. The Max is another name for McCook Athletic & Exposition, the village’s huge facility for indoor sports and gatherings at 4740 Vernon Ave. “Day after Christmas, we...
MCCOOK, IL
cwbchicago.com

Loyola students robbed, woman carjacked by robbers who may be as young as 13: police

Chicago — A group of people who may be as young as 13 carjacked a woman and then robbed two Loyola University students on Chicago’s North Side last night. Chicago police and Loyola University police spotted the hijacked car in Rogers Park early Saturday morning, but pursuits of the suspects were terminated due to safety concerns, according to CPD radio transmissions.
CHICAGO, IL

