Blue Jay Recap: Basketball Sweeps, Gymnastics 3rd
JAMESTOWN/BISMARCK, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown High School basketball, wrestling, and gymnastics were all in action this past weekend. Here are your results:. The Blue Jay girls won its fourth consecutive game on Saturday afternoon in a blowout over Watford City. Ella Falk paced Jamestown with 20 points and seven assists. Bre Oettle and Teagan Bosche each ended the game in double figures as Oettle had 14 points and Bosche added 12. Jamestown shot 57% from the floor as a team and scored 50 points in the paint. The Jays (6-3, 5-3) host Bismarck St. Mary’s on Tuesday night at 7:00 PM. Full coverage can be heard on Jamestown 107.1/1400, online at newsdakota.com, or on YouTube under our channel Jamestown 107.1 Sports.
No. 14 Jimmies Take Down Third-Ranked Midland
FREMONT, Neb. (jimmiepride.com)– The 14th-ranked Jimmie women’s hockey team earned their biggest win of their inaugural season Sunday afternoon, defeating No. 3 Midland University 3-2 at Sidner Arena. HOW IT HAPPENED. The Warriors led 1-0 after one thanks to a goal by Brynn Tosh at 6:08 of the...
Herbert “Herb” A. Triebold
Herbert “Herb” A. Triebold, 83, Valley City, ND, passed away at his home under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley and his family on January 14, 2023, after a battle with esophageal cancer. Herb’s funeral service will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023, at 10:30 AM in Epworth United Methodist Church, Valley City. Visitation will be in the church on Thursday from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a prayer service beginning at 7:00.
Rosa St. John
Rosa St. John, 63, Kulm, ND died Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Jamestown Regional Medical Center in Jamestown, ND. Rosa Santiago was born June 20, 1959 at Tamarindo, Ponce, Puerto Rico the daughter of Jose and Rosa (Ramos) Santiago. She grew up in Puerto Rico until she was 6 when the family moved to Chicago. She attended elementary and high school in Chicago.
Jimmies Snap Three-Game Losing Streak, Sweep Season Series
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – For the first time since joining the Great Plains Athletic Conference, the (RV) University of Jamestown women’s basketball team has swept its season series with Concordia (NE). Jamestown defeated the Bulldogs 79-72 at Newman Arena on Saturday afternoon. Outside shooting and dealing with the...
St. Catherine School Bee Winners Announced
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 2023 St. Catherine School Spelling Bee Winners have been named. St. Catherine School teacher and student advisor Dawn Ihry said Luke Sorby, son of Justin and Sara Sorby, and Gray. Kasowski, son of Josh and Alison Kasowski, were co-champions as they spelled the...
Valley City Junior High Spelling Bee Results
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) The Valley City Junior High held its annual school spelling bee on Thursday, January 12th. Teacher and student advisor Kristi Shanenko said all junior high students, through their English classes, competed in a 15-question. preliminary round, and the top scorers were invited to the school bee.
UJ selects Jungels as Nursing Excellence Award Winner
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/JRMC) – The nursing faculty at the University of Jamestown (UJ) selected Trisha Jungels as the inaugural recipient of the UJ Nursing Excellence award. Jungels is the Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Clinical Services at Jamestown Regional Medical Center. She received the award on Thursday,...
Bismarck Man Injured In Crash West of Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NDHP) – A Bismarck man was injured in a rollover after he lost control of his vehicle in the westbound lane of Interstate 94 near mile marker 275 on Thursday, January 12th. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the driver, 65-year-old Joel Gustafson was traveling in...
Diocese of Fargo removes pastor from ministries
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Diocese of Fargo has removed a pastor from the ministry, after receiving allegations of inappropriate conduct with adults. Officials say that Father Neil Pfeiffer is removed from ministry as pastor of the Basilica of St. James in Jamestown, St. Margaret Mary in Buchanan, and St. Matthias in Windsor, pending the outcome of the investigation.
Dickinson woman killed in Stark County truck crash
DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) is currently investigating a fatal crash between two vehicles occurring on Monday morning which resulted in the death of one driver. According to a report from the NDHP, at approximately 1:25 MST (2:35 CST), a Freightliner Semi truck was traveling westbound on I-94 (11 miles […]
JRMC recognizes employees at Golden Gala
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/JRMC) – A legend is not built in a day. It takes years of consistent commitment to perform with selfless purpose. A legend commits every day—without concern for recognition—to being irreplaceable. Jamestown Regional Medical Center recognized its legendary employees at The Golden Gala recognition event...
First Responders Record Busy Day In Barnes County
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City Rural Fire District first responders and law enforcement officers with the Highway Patrol, Barnes County Sheriff’s office and Valley City police department responded to a number of vehicle crashes due to extremely icy road condition in the area on January 16th.
Several Vehicles Slid Off I-94 Due To Icy Road Conditions
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Law enforcement along with fire and rescue crews have been responding to several vehicles sliding of the roadway along Interstate 94 in Barnes County east and west of Valley City on Monday, January 16th. Crews responded to calls for service at mile markers 282,...
Catholic Diocese Investigating Inappropriate Conduct Allegations Involving Jamestown Priest
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A statement released Saturday evening by Bishop John Folda, said the Catholic Diocese of Fargo is investigating allegations of inappropriate conduct with adults involving Father Neil Pfeifer. According to the statement, Father Pfeifer has been removed as pastor of the Basilica of St. James in...
14 cattle die after semi tips in Stutsman County
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 14 cattle died in a crash Thursday afternoon in Jamestown. At 2 PM, a Peterbilt semi and trailer hauling cattle was traveling southbound on the Highway 52 overpass of Interstate 94. The driver, 25-year-old Dannie Swartzentruber from Browerville, MN, was negotiating a left hand turn to travel eastbound on the Interstate 94 on ramp.
