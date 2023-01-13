'Born-alive' bill passed by House Republicans would require care for infants born alive after failed abortion

Read full article on original website
Trump claimed credit, but a GOP congressman says the former president had 'no influence' over anti-McCarthy conservatives during the contentious vote for the House speakership
"President Trump had no influence on the votes, myself or any of my colleagues," Rep. Bob Good of Virginia told ABC News of the vote for speaker.
Risk of default is 'real' if Democrats, Republicans can't compromise on debt ceiling: Bacon
(WASHINGTON) — Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., warned Sunday that there is a concerning risk of a default on the federal government’s debts if Democrats and Republicans are unable to compromise on raising the nation’s rapidly approaching borrowing limit. “I think it is a real threat that both...
