wach.com
City of Columbia honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in its 35th annual celebration
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — For a 35th year, the City of Columbia honored the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday. More than 200 people filled the Greene Street Community Center, to honor the man whose name and image are on the building. University of South...
wach.com
The Columbia Urban League host annual MLK breakfast
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — In a day full of MLK celebrations and events, a local non-profit kicked the morning off with a breakfast program. Dozens turned out for the Columbia Urban League’s Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Keeping The Legacy Alive Breakfast. The Columbia Urban League brought...
wach.com
South Carolina still AP No. 1 for 30th consecutive week
(WACH) - For the 30th consecutive week, South Carolina Women's Basketball came in at No. 1 in the Associated Press Top-25 poll. The Gamecocks (18-0, 6-0) remained perfect on the season after a revenge week. The Gamecocks snagging wins over the two teams that beat them last year: Kentucky and...
wach.com
Gamecocks overcome early battle, blow past Mizzou
After a back and forth opening quarter, No. 1 South Carolina Women's Basketball settled in and sprinted past visiting Missouri en route to an 81-50 home victory over the Tigers. The victory marks the Gamecocks' second straight over the only two teams that beat them last season: Kentucky and Mizzou.
wach.com
Supt. Ellen Weaver among others to take part in Moms for Liberty legislative event
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver is just one of several state leaders who are expected to meet with and speak to political action nonprofit Mom's for Liberty next Monday. The Mom's for Liberty South Carolina group says January 24 will be focused on meeting with...
wach.com
SC NAACP hosts annual King Day at the Dome event
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina NAACP hosted its yearly King Day at the Dome event Monday. U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson of Mississippi was the keynote speaker for this year's event. The Day began with a church service at Zion Baptist Church, where leaders during the civil rights...
wach.com
Local leaders read books to children on MLK Day
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - — You’re never too young to learn about what Dr. Martin Luther King stood for. That's the lesson local leaders were teaching to children on this holiday. At Ed-venture Children’s Museum Monday, Columbia and Richland County leaders read a book called Friends to local...
wach.com
Gamecocks Fall at Home to Texas A&M
Columbia, SC - — Wade Taylor IV knocked down 8 of his 10 shots from the field, with his only misses coming from behind the 3-point arc where he was 4 of 6, and Texas A&M led wire-to-wire in a 94-53 rout of South Carolina on Saturday. The Aggies...
wach.com
The Balm in Gilead partners with AARP South Carolina to address diabetes concerns
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — East Coast non-profit The Balm in Gilead is partnering with AARP South Carolina to address growing health concerns related to type-2 diabetes among African American patients. The AARP SC and Southeast Diabetes Faith Initiative (founded by The Balm in Gilead) intend to work alongside local...
wach.com
Columbia Museum offers free admission to public on MLK Day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Museum of Art will offer free admission to all visitors on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Guests are encouraged to come out and enjoy two events dedicated to celebrating Dr. King Jr's life and legacy. Those events are FAAAC presents A Storytelling Celebration and The Art of Elizabeth Catlett: From the Collection of Samella Lewis.
wach.com
Aspen Jeter returns home to Orangeburg for good
Orangeburg, S.C (WACH) — We've been following the story of Aspen Jeter and her mother Crystal Jumper since November – an Orangeburg County woman found shot to death in her home and her five-year-old disabled daughter missing. Since then, the toddler Aspen was found with her father Antra Jeter in Virginia. He was arrested and charged with murder in the death of her mother, Crystal Jumper.
wach.com
Richland County deputies find stolen car at bottom of pond
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies say a car found in the bottom of Eagles Glenn Lake was reported stolen back in 2019. Officials were called to Eagles Glenn Lake Sunday after a car was found in the deepest part of the pond while said pond was being drained.
wach.com
Another chance of seeing 70 degrees as rain chances build this week
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- After a freezing start to Sunday, temperatures will push up above 70 degrees in the week ahead. It was a brutal start to Sunday as temperatures still tumbled after last week's cold front. Most areas dipped down to the mid 20s. There is still one more...
wach.com
Scattered rain chances push in for Tuesday, lingering for the rest of the week
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- Clouds from Monday will stick around for Tuesday, but bring some wet weather. We won't see rain chances start until the late morning. Rain will move from north to south, so most of us won't see rain at the same time. Most of the Midlands will...
wach.com
Temperatures drop below freezing Sunday morning, getting warmer next week
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- After a cold front came through at the end of next week, temperatures have been dropping. Saturday was clear and sunny, but temperatures only made it to the upper 40s and lower 50s. That's a continued fall from the upper 60s and lower 70s on Thursday.
