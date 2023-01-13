ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

The Columbia Urban League host annual MLK breakfast

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — In a day full of MLK celebrations and events, a local non-profit kicked the morning off with a breakfast program. Dozens turned out for the Columbia Urban League’s Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Keeping The Legacy Alive Breakfast. The Columbia Urban League brought...
COLUMBIA, SC
South Carolina still AP No. 1 for 30th consecutive week

(WACH) - For the 30th consecutive week, South Carolina Women's Basketball came in at No. 1 in the Associated Press Top-25 poll. The Gamecocks (18-0, 6-0) remained perfect on the season after a revenge week. The Gamecocks snagging wins over the two teams that beat them last year: Kentucky and...
COLUMBIA, SC
Gamecocks overcome early battle, blow past Mizzou

After a back and forth opening quarter, No. 1 South Carolina Women's Basketball settled in and sprinted past visiting Missouri en route to an 81-50 home victory over the Tigers. The victory marks the Gamecocks' second straight over the only two teams that beat them last season: Kentucky and Mizzou.
COLUMBIA, SC
SC NAACP hosts annual King Day at the Dome event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina NAACP hosted its yearly King Day at the Dome event Monday. U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson of Mississippi was the keynote speaker for this year's event. The Day began with a church service at Zion Baptist Church, where leaders during the civil rights...
COLUMBIA, SC
Local leaders read books to children on MLK Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - — You’re never too young to learn about what Dr. Martin Luther King stood for. That's the lesson local leaders were teaching to children on this holiday. At Ed-venture Children’s Museum Monday, Columbia and Richland County leaders read a book called Friends to local...
COLUMBIA, SC
Gamecocks Fall at Home to Texas A&M

Columbia, SC - — Wade Taylor IV knocked down 8 of his 10 shots from the field, with his only misses coming from behind the 3-point arc where he was 4 of 6, and Texas A&M led wire-to-wire in a 94-53 rout of South Carolina on Saturday. The Aggies...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Columbia Museum offers free admission to public on MLK Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Museum of Art will offer free admission to all visitors on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Guests are encouraged to come out and enjoy two events dedicated to celebrating Dr. King Jr's life and legacy. Those events are FAAAC presents A Storytelling Celebration and The Art of Elizabeth Catlett: From the Collection of Samella Lewis.
COLUMBIA, SC
Aspen Jeter returns home to Orangeburg for good

Orangeburg, S.C (WACH) — We've been following the story of Aspen Jeter and her mother Crystal Jumper since November – an Orangeburg County woman found shot to death in her home and her five-year-old disabled daughter missing. Since then, the toddler Aspen was found with her father Antra Jeter in Virginia. He was arrested and charged with murder in the death of her mother, Crystal Jumper.
ORANGEBURG, SC
Richland County deputies find stolen car at bottom of pond

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies say a car found in the bottom of Eagles Glenn Lake was reported stolen back in 2019. Officials were called to Eagles Glenn Lake Sunday after a car was found in the deepest part of the pond while said pond was being drained.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

