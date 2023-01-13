ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, KY

Henderson County addresses overdose spike and enforcement efforts

By Jessica Jacoby
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FRONX_0kD6S9y700

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department released a statement about the dramatic increase in overdose calls in the past two days.

Reports say in the past twelve days of the new year, Henderson County has experienced 10 overdoses with 3 of those being fatal. Police believe the overdoses were caused by fentanyl or other drugs like methamphetamine laced with fentanyl.

Authorities say HPD and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department are aware of the problem and are working to combat the trafficking of illegal drugs within Henderson County. HPD also wants the public to know that it wants to educate the public about sudden overdose spikes and the resources available as they continue their enforcement efforts.

“If you or someone you know are currently battling addiction and would like assistance finding treatment, please reach out to the Henderson Police Department or Henderson Sheriff’s Office and ask about the Angel Initiative. We will assist those requesting help in locating and getting to a treatment facility. Also, if you or a loved one are currently using fentanyl or methamphetamine, please be sure to have Narcan on hand to assist in life-saving measures until emergency professionals arrive.”

Narcan maker says over-the-counter nasal spray fast-tracked by FDA

Police officials say Narcan can be obtained for free from the Henderson Health Department located at 472 Klutey Park Plaza Drive from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Additionally, the health department also has a mobile unit on Wednesdays, located at the Holiday Motel, 1759 South Green St.

HPD asks anyone with information about illegal substances being trafficking to contact the Henderson County Joint Task Force at (270)-831-1295 or (270)-827-8700.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
hot96.com

Tip Leads To Drug Bust

Several law enforcement agencies in Henderson executed a search warrant in the 600 block of 9th Place on Saturday. The warrant was a result of information obtained regarding the latest overdoses. Since January 1, Henderson has had 10 overdoses with at least half of those fatalities. During the search detectives...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

KSP looking for escaped Webster Co. inmate

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are looking for an inmate who escaped Webster County Detention Center on Sunday. Troopers say, around 3:15 p.m., 45-year-old Richard Louis Harper escaped from the jail wearing a tan jacket that says “Webster Co Jail”, blue jeans, and white shoes.
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Felon arrested for pistol whipping woman

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars and facing eight separate charges after police say he hit a woman with a handgun. You may remember him from August of 2020 when he got stuck in a chimney while police tried to arrest him. On January 11, officers were dispatched to a home […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Overdose investigation ends in Henderson drug bust arrest

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson Police say officers have made an arrest in a drug-related investigation. Law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at the 600 block of 9th Place in Henderson on Saturday. Police say the search warrant originated from an investigation into overdoses within the county. According to HPD, officers found suspected fentanyl, […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

COVID slips into Gibson Co. Jail after two positive cases

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Gibson County Jail is taking extra precautions after two people inside the jail tested positive for COVID-19. Newly elected Sheriff Bruce Vanoven says he learned about the positive cases on Monday after jail staff reached out to him. According to a press release sent by Sheriff Vanoven, the cases […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
14news.com

EPD: Overdose call leads to drug arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A drug overdose in Evansville on Saturday led to a woman getting arrested for several drug possession charges, police say. According to the Evansville Police Department, officers responded to the 5000 block of Stringtown Road for a medical emergency. When officers arrived on scene, police say they saw someone had overdosed.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Victim of deadly head-on crash in Perry County identified

PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Perry County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the victim that died after a head-on collision early Friday evening. Deputies say Carolyn Ann Ross from Morgan City, Louisiana was medically treated after the accident but passed away. The other driver involved was extricated from her SUV and taken […]
PERRY COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Crash in front of Henderson Grandy’s slows traffic

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police, EMS and fire officials were on scene of a crash on Highway 41 South in Henderson. Dispatch says first-responders were dispatched to the scene after a car struck a pole. The accident happened Monday evening shortly before 6 p.m. Officials closed at least one lane while they worked the scene, […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Police: Man arrested following drug bust in Henderson

Southbound lanes of Twin Bridges reopen after car caught fire. Police: Morganfield police officer resigns after policy violations. Authorities release identity of driver killed in head-on crash in Perry Co. Updated: 7 hours ago. Authorities release identity of driver killed in head-on crash in Perry Co. Updated: 11 hours ago.
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EPD officer says suspect pointed gun at them

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says it arrested a man after he allegedly pointed a handgun at one of their officers. Shortly after midnight Saturday, EPD was dispatched to a home along N Helfrich Avenue for a domestic violence in progress. Police say an officer was talking with the victim outside when […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson leaders unite to battle surging fentanyl overdoses

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Less than two weeks into 2023, and fentanyl overdoses in Henderson are on pace to reach never before seen levels. City and county leaders are uniting with what they’re calling an “all hands on deck” approach to battle the crisis. “This is our number one focus right now,” says Henderson Police […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy