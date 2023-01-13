Henderson County addresses overdose spike and enforcement efforts

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department released a statement about the dramatic increase in overdose calls in the past two days.

Reports say in the past twelve days of the new year, Henderson County has experienced 10 overdoses with 3 of those being fatal. Police believe the overdoses were caused by fentanyl or other drugs like methamphetamine laced with fentanyl.

Authorities say HPD and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department are aware of the problem and are working to combat the trafficking of illegal drugs within Henderson County. HPD also wants the public to know that it wants to educate the public about sudden overdose spikes and the resources available as they continue their enforcement efforts.

“If you or someone you know are currently battling addiction and would like assistance finding treatment, please reach out to the Henderson Police Department or Henderson Sheriff’s Office and ask about the Angel Initiative. We will assist those requesting help in locating and getting to a treatment facility. Also, if you or a loved one are currently using fentanyl or methamphetamine, please be sure to have Narcan on hand to assist in life-saving measures until emergency professionals arrive.”

Police officials say Narcan can be obtained for free from the Henderson Health Department located at 472 Klutey Park Plaza Drive from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Additionally, the health department also has a mobile unit on Wednesdays, located at the Holiday Motel, 1759 South Green St.

HPD asks anyone with information about illegal substances being trafficking to contact the Henderson County Joint Task Force at (270)-831-1295 or (270)-827-8700.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).