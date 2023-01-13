Read full article on original website
Some of the Best BBQ in Virginia is Hiding Inside a Gas StationTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
Several students hospitalized after ingesting THC gummies at Virginia Beach high schoolEdy ZooVirginia Beach, VA
Chesapeake company ordered to pay over $1.5 Million in back wages to 194 home health care workersEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Ever Forward ship owners to pay $676,200 for Chesapeake oyster bar restorationDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
In The Kitchen: Jerk Chicken Pasta and Stuffed Pineapple Bowl
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Restaurant Week is underway! Chef Wimbo and Chef Rock from Beachhouse 757 gave us a sneak peek at some of the menu items they are featuring all week long. BeachHouse 757. 1910 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach. Wimbo’s Your Personal Chef. 757-816-7744. Cups...
California Pizza Kitchen leaving MacArthur Center in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — California Pizza Kitchen is the latest business to leave MacArthur Center in Norfolk. A message on the restaurant’s answering machine Monday said its lease at the mall has ended, and that fans of the chain can visit its other area location at the Virginia Beach Town Center.
Pharrell’s SOMETHING IN THE WATER Festival Is a ‘Vibe,’ Returns to Virginia Beach
After three years, Pharrell Williams’ acclaimed SOMETHING IN THE WATER festival returns home to Virginia Beach, VA. VIP passes sold out before the artist lineup was announced, and fans on social media say they don’t care because “we’re talking about Pharrell. He’s not gonna bring no one, but the best.”
Dog owners dream: Park & restaurant taphouse combo opening in Virginia Beach
Hampton Road’s newest upcoming doggie destination is coming to Virginia Beach! Pups and Pints is Virginia Beach’s first dog park, restaurant and tap house combo.
Virginia Beach woman tracks down long lost twin, plans to reunite
The past year for Asha Rodney has been anything but ordinary. It's the stuff movies are made of.
3 Things To Do: Jan. 16 – 22
Monster Jam returns, Virginia Beach kicks off its biggest restaurant week in history, Chesapeake Planetarium is hosting festivities and more!
3 women hurt, 2 critical, in shooting near Suffolk bar
Police are still working on information about a possible suspect. Read more: https://bit.ly/3XBlDrD. 3 women hurt, 2 critical, in shooting near Suffolk …. Police are still working on information about a possible suspect. Read more: https://bit.ly/3XBlDrD. Hampton University retires Rick Mahorn’s No. 44 jersey. Hampton University retired Rick Mahorn's...
Woman opens home to family who lost apartment in Virginia Beach crash
A News 3 viewer stepped up in a huge way to help a Virginia Beach couple who lost their home when a car crashed into their apartment earlier this week.
Virginia Beach police looking for endangered man
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department said it is looking for a man who may be endangered Monday night. Christian Engel-Hamman was last seen Monday evening around 6 p.m. wearing black Crocs shoes, black pants, a black shirt and a black jacket. Police tweeted an alert for him shortly after 9 p.m.
Blood drive being held at Jamestown Settlement
JAMESTOWN, Va. — Health officials are calling on people to give blood this winter. Experts say the need for all kinds of blood donations goes up every year after the holidays. On Tuesday, January 17, the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a community...
'A different energy in the building' | Hampton Roads communities celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — It’s impossible to remember someone’s entire life in one day, but Jalesa Pierce at least attempted to do that Monday for her son Jaiden. “He asks me every year, 'Did you find something for us to do,'" Pierce said. Pierce doesn’t normally attend St....
Police: Newport News man goes missing on drive back home
Police are currently looking for an elderly man who has been missing since New Year's Eve.
Virginia Peninsula Food Bank holding mobile event Jan. 14
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Hampton announced the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank will have a mobile food distribution event this weekend. On Saturday, January 14, head to the Immaculate Conception Church for the event at 9:30 a.m. The church is located at 2150 Cunningham Drive in Hampton. For...
Violent weekend: 12 shot, 1 killed in Hampton Roads
Gun violence continues to plaque cities across Hampton Roads. One person has died and at least 11 others were hurt in a string of shootings over the weekend.
Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze in Portsmouth's Olde Towne
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Firefighters are battling a two-alarm blaze in Portsmouth's Olde Towne neighborhood Monday afternoon. The fire was reported at 417 North Street around 3:15 p.m., a spokesperson for the Portsmouth Fire Rescue & Emergency Services told 13News Now. As of 4:20 p.m., no injuries were reported and...
'It was literal poop': Some VB families shocked to find sewage in their yards
Some people in Virginia Beach were shocked when the Virginia Department of Health announced that a portion of the Lynnhaven River is closed to shellfish harvesting due to a sewage release.
Two-alarm fire sends smoke billowing across Portsmouth
An investigation is underway into what caused a two-alarm fire to break out in Portsmouth's Olde Towne area.
Volunteers plant trees at future home for trafficked youth as part of statewide effort to tackle ‘urban heat’
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A state-wide effort to tackle ‘urban heat’ made its way to Virginia Beach this morning and it’s benefitting survivors of human trafficking. Volunteers planted trees at the Samaritan House’s new home for trafficked youth. It’s a space that’s more pavement than...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out next time you are in the area.
COVID-19 community transmission rates reach 'high level' in 3 Hampton Roads cities
NORFOLK, Va. — Three Hampton Roads cities are experiencing a high community transmission rate of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In response, some organizations are making changes this week. CDC data shows Portsmouth, Hampton and Newport News are at a high level of transmission.
