WAVY News 10

In The Kitchen: Jerk Chicken Pasta and Stuffed Pineapple Bowl

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Restaurant Week is underway! Chef Wimbo and Chef Rock from Beachhouse 757 gave us a sneak peek at some of the menu items they are featuring all week long. BeachHouse 757. 1910 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach. Wimbo’s Your Personal Chef. 757-816-7744. Cups...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

California Pizza Kitchen leaving MacArthur Center in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — California Pizza Kitchen is the latest business to leave MacArthur Center in Norfolk. A message on the restaurant’s answering machine Monday said its lease at the mall has ended, and that fans of the chain can visit its other area location at the Virginia Beach Town Center.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

3 women hurt, 2 critical, in shooting near Suffolk bar

Police are still working on information about a possible suspect. Read more: https://bit.ly/3XBlDrD. 3 women hurt, 2 critical, in shooting near Suffolk …. Police are still working on information about a possible suspect. Read more: https://bit.ly/3XBlDrD. Hampton University retires Rick Mahorn’s No. 44 jersey. Hampton University retired Rick Mahorn's...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Virginia Beach police looking for endangered man

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department said it is looking for a man who may be endangered Monday night. Christian Engel-Hamman was last seen Monday evening around 6 p.m. wearing black Crocs shoes, black pants, a black shirt and a black jacket. Police tweeted an alert for him shortly after 9 p.m.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Blood drive being held at Jamestown Settlement

JAMESTOWN, Va. — Health officials are calling on people to give blood this winter. Experts say the need for all kinds of blood donations goes up every year after the holidays. On Tuesday, January 17, the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a community...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Peninsula Food Bank holding mobile event Jan. 14

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Hampton announced the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank will have a mobile food distribution event this weekend. On Saturday, January 14, head to the Immaculate Conception Church for the event at 9:30 a.m. The church is located at 2150 Cunningham Drive in Hampton. For...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze in Portsmouth's Olde Towne

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Firefighters are battling a two-alarm blaze in Portsmouth's Olde Towne neighborhood Monday afternoon. The fire was reported at 417 North Street around 3:15 p.m., a spokesperson for the Portsmouth Fire Rescue & Emergency Services told 13News Now. As of 4:20 p.m., no injuries were reported and...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out next time you are in the area.
VIRGINIA STATE
