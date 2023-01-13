Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Authorities arrested the man who has been on a run after killing his girlfriend and her 4-year-old boyWestland DailyCamden, AR
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Kendall Jenner Goes Braless, Ronaldo vs Messi Ticket Crosses $2.6M, Miss Universe 2022, & MoreDaily DigestLos Angeles, CA
The Media Is Lying About No One Predicting The California Floods; One Service DidSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Related
PWMania
Former WWE Star Making AEW Debut in Title Match on Wednesday’s Dynamite
KUSHIDA will make his AEW debut when he challenges Darby Allin for the TNT Title at Wednesday’s Dynamite. Young Bucks vs. Top Flight, Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm, and Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal in an AEW All-Atlantic Title match were also announced. After leaving WWE last year, KUSHIDA...
PWMania
Dominik Mysterio Speaks Out About His Relationship With WWE Management
WWE star Dominik Mysterio discussed his relationship with WWE management during an appearance he made on the “Keeping it 100%” podcast hosted by Konnan. “I feel like I had a good relationship with them. You know, it was always very professional. Hi, hello, goodbye, hi in gorilla after my matches, thank you, stuff like that. But I don’t know. I think it’s a little different for me since I’ve kind of been around them since I was like four or five years old.”
PWMania
News and Updates Regarding the Final Two WWE SmackDown’s Before the Royal Rumble
A few happenings have been announced by WWE for the upcoming two episodes of SmackDown on FOX. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will sign a contract with Kevin Owens in the ring during next Friday’s SmackDown. This makes their title match for the Royal Rumble official. For a...
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (1/16/23); WWE Stable Returning?
The Road to the Royal Rumble continues tonight with WWE RAW from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. WWE has only announced two segments for tonight’s show: one featuring The Judgment Day and one featuring Bobby Lashley. The Hurt Business is expected to return tonight, but this has not been confirmed.
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Was 'Blown Up' After AEW Match
November 19, 2022, marked the beginning of the comeback story for Saraya. After nearly five years away from the wrestling ring, she made her long-awaited return, battling one of AEW's biggest names, Dr. Britt Baker. Saraya stepped up to the former AEW Women's Champion at the company's Full Gear pay-per-view...
wrestletalk.com
Jade Cargill Sets New AEW Championship Record
TBS Champion Jade Cargill has now passed an impressive milestone, making AEW championship history. Cargill is the inaugural TBS Champion, defeating Ruby Soho in the TBS Title tournament finals on the January 5, 2022 edition of Dynamite. The dominant star has defended the gold 17 times since then, most recently...
PWMania
Tony Schiavone Issues Warning to TV Companies Potentially Buying WWE
AEW announcer Tony Schiavone recently took to his podcast, “What Happened When,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the podcast, Schiavone mentioned Vince McMahon considering selling WWE. He sent a warning to a TV company that might buy WWE based on his experience with WCW and TBS. His point was that if a TV company buys WWE, it should try to book wrestling like Turner did with WCW, and that if a TV company buys WWE, it should leave wrestling people in charge.
PWMania
Kurt Angle Believed That Top AEW Star Would Be With WWE For Life
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the podcast, Angle admitted he never thought he’d see Jericho leave WWE. “I thought Chris Jericho was gonna be a WWE lifer,” Angle said....
PWMania
New Match Revealed For Tonight’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
The match between Mustafa Ali and Solo Sikoa for tonight’s WWE RAW is now official. As seen in the video below, Byron Saxton stopped Ali as he entered the Heritage Bank Center for tonight’s show to ask him about the match. Ali remembered how The Bloodline ran wild on the red brand a few weeks ago, and how everyone got their chance for retaliation except him, so he’s fighting back tonight.
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – January 16, 2023
WWE RAW Results – January 16, 2023. Kicking off this week’s Raw with Jimmy Uso says The Bloodline has been running Raw & SmackDown but before they can do anything else, they need to address Kevin Owens. Jey Uso says that Roman Reigns will teach him a lesson at Royal Rumble then says that every generation of The Bloodline will be at Raw 30 next week. He adds that they will also beat Judgment Day in their Raw Tag Team Titles Match.
PWMania
WWE Spoilers and Backstage News on Uncle Howdy and Nikki Cross
– Uncle Howdy was scheduled for tonight’s WWE RAW as of Sunday’s creative, according to Fightful Select. That does not guarantee Howdy’s appearance, as they have been bringing his materials even when he is not used live on air. Last week, Howdy made a brief appearance on RAW to mock Alexa Bliss.
PWMania
Eric Bischoff Reacts to Tony Khan’s Family Potentially Buying WWE
Eric Bischoff discussed the possibility of Tony Khan’s family purchasing WWE in a recent episode of his podcast, 83 Weeks. He said, “Acquiring WWE is, that’s a big, giant move. I don’t see it. Now, could it happen? Sure, anything is possible. But if you really think about it, does the Khan enterprise have the experience, knowledge, infrastructure, ability to run a company as complex as WWE? … They may be in the same business, but they don’t live and play in the same universe.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Knocks Bam Bam Bigelow Over His Lack of Talent
Between 1985 and 2006, Bam Bam Bigelow wrestled for a variety of pro wrestling companies, including ECW, WCW, and WWF. The star was best known for his WrestleMania XI match with former football player Lawrence Taylor. Lanny Poffo, Randy Savage’s brother, criticized Bam Bam Bigelow’s attitude in the WWE while...
PWMania
Mickie James Wants Match With Mercedes Mone, Interested In WWE & AEW Matches
Mickie James recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Knockouts Champion spoke about wanting to face Mercedes Mone, as well as how she would like to defend her IMPACT title in matches with WWE and All Elite Wrestling.
PWMania
Matt Hardy Teases the Return of His “Broken” Character
Matt Hardy was having a backstage conversation with Ethan Page during the latest episode of Being The Elite on YouTube when he excused himself to use the restroom. After entering, ominous music began to play, and Matt transformed into his “broken” character after looking in the mirror. Hardy...
PWMania
Video: Watch AEW Dark: Elevation (1/16/23) – Episode 98
The latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is available to watch below. Here is the full line-up: * Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin) vs. The Butcher & The Blade w/ The Bunny. * Emi Sakura, Nyla Rose, & Marina Shafir w/ Vickie Guerrero...
TMZ.com
Lil Baby Unfollows Gunna, Lil Durk Takes Shot in New Song
The hits keep coming for Gunna -- not only is he on the outs with YSL, but big-time rappers are now turning their backs on him too ... including Lil Baby and Lil Durk. First, LB has officially unfollowed the embattled rapper -- as of Saturday, it appears Gunna no longer shows up as one of the 970 people Lil Baby is paying attention to on Instagram ... which might seem petty, but carries weight considering he *was* following until recently.
PWMania
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results from Roanoke, VA 1/14/23
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE live event at the Berglund Center Coliseum in Roanoke, Virginia:. * Candice LaRae defeated Bayley Via DQ. * Liv Morgan, Tegan Nox & Candice LaRae defeated Bayley, Io Sky & Dakota Kai. * Omos (w/MVP ) defeated Mustafa Ali. * Dolph Ziggler...
PWMania
Women’s Steel Cage Match Announced For Raw Is XXX
You can officially pencil in a women’s steel cage match for the Raw 30th Anniversary show next week. Ahead of next week’s Raw Is XXX special event in Philadelphia, PA., a big steel cage match has been announced for the show. A match pitting Becky Lynch one-on-one against...
PWMania
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE RAW (1/9/23) – Legacy Arena Birmingham, AL– 7,088 sold. AEW Dynamite (1/11/23) – Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA – 9,636 sold. WWE SmackDown (1/13/23) – Resch Center in Green Bay, WI – 5,902 sold.
Comments / 0