Aaron Judge to receive Key to the City

NEW YORK (KSEE/KGPE) – The mayor of New York City wants to give Aaron Judge the key to the city.

Judge, an outfielder for the Yankees, hit 62 home runs in 2022 to set a new American League record for most home runs in a single season. He went on to win the American League’s MVP award.

“The team is putting it together now,” said Eric Adams, the mayor of New York City, on Thursday. “We’re communicating with the Yankees organization, and if they accept, we would love to give it to Aaron Judge. It was a historical moment.”

Aaron Judge recently signed a nine-year, $360 million contract to remain with the Yankees. He is a former first-round draft pick out of Fresno State.

