One-Of-A-Kind Major League Baseball All-Star DiesOnlyHomers
Migrants Rejecting Free New York City Provided MealsAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
MetroCard will be phased out soon: Here's everything you need to know about OMNY, its successorVeny WestNew York City, NY
NBA Rumors: Ex-Celtics Guard Kemba Walker Nearing New Deal
Kemba Walker spent two seasons with the Boston Celtics but has since struggled to reestablish himself in the NBA. As a result, Walker is expected to take his talents outside the NBA. The four-time All-Star reportedly is set to sign an agreement with Emporio Armani Milan in Italy for the...
Where Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Stands With Recovery From Injury
Jaylen Brown is set to miss his second consecutive game due to right adductor tightness when the Boston Celtics take on the Charlotte Hornets on the road Saturday night. The star guard sustained the injury during his 41-point effort in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. Joe...
Rockets' Jalen Green, Jae'Sean Tate Suspended One Game
The Houston Rockets will be dealing with a few key absences when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. The NBA announced Jalen Green and Jae’Sean Tate were each suspended a game following their involvement in an on-court altercation against the Sacramento Kings on Friday. Additionally, the...
Warriors Star SG Klay Thompson (Rest) OUT Monday vs. Wizards
According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Golden State Warriors star shooting guard Klay Thompson will sit out Monday’s matchup against the Washington Wizards in what is the second half of a back-to-back. Thompson, who missed the entire 2019-20 and 2020-21 campaigns due to injury, has yet to play...
Hawks G Bogdan Bogdanovic is a Game-Time Decision vs. Heat
Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic will be a game-time decision for Monday night’s matchup against the Miami Heat, per Kevin Chouinard of Hawks.com. This news is peculiar, as Bogdanovic is not currently on the injury report. He did sit out Saturday night’s matchup against the Toronto Raptors on the backend of a back-to-back with a quad injury, so that may be the reason for his uncertainty. This injury will be an to keep an eye on throughout Monday afternoon as we get closer to the 3:30 p.m. ET tip-off.
Bruins’ David Pastrnak Reveals Reason For Wearing Black Nail Polish
BOSTON — David Pastrnak was sporting black nail polish Monday, but it wasn’t to represent the Bruins. The forward, who had two goals and an assist in Boston’s 6-0 shutout win over the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden, was asked about it after the game. And no, he’s not in a goth phase.
WNBA Rumors: CT Sun Trading Jonquel Jones In Three-Team Deal
The Connecticut Sun reportedly are trading 2021 WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones to the New York Liberty in a three-team deal. Rachel Galligan of Winsider was the first to report the news Sunday evening, citing that it was close to being finalized. ESPN confirmed Jones was heading to the Liberty and added it was “expected to be finalized” Sunday night.
Bruins Wrap: Matt Grzelcyk Plays Hero, Boston Tops Rival Maple Leafs
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins still haven’t lost two games in a row all season as they bounced back from a defeat with an impressive and thrilling 4-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden on Saturday. The Bruins improved their NHL-best record to 33-5-4, including...
David Krejci Reflects On 1,000 Games With Bruins; ‘It’s Been My Home’
BOSTON — David Krejci hit a milestone with the Bruins on Monday that only six other Boston players reached before him. When Krejci started the B’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden, he officially played in 1,000 NHL games. He joined Patrice Bergeron, Zdeno Chara, Johnny Bucyk, Wayne Cashman, Ray Bourque and Don Sweeney.
Celtics’ Derrick White Makes Early Exit With Injury Vs. Hornets
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White lasted just four minutes on the floor before he made an early departure against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night. In the game’s opening quarter, White reached for a loose ball while teammate Marcus Smart ran in his direction, which caused an inadvertent collision between the two. White instantly went down to the floor and grabbed for his neck before being walked off the floor toward the locker room.
Bruins Notes: Boston Shows Resiliency In Playoff-Like Atmosphere
BOSTON — A.J. Greer has never played in the postseason in his NHL career. But the Bruins’ fourth-line forward got a taste of what it will be like Saturday night when Boston earned an exhilarating win over the rival Toronto Maple Leafs, 4-3, at TD Garden in a back-and-forth game featuring a playoff-like atmosphere that was decided with a goal from Matt Grzelcyk with 1:16 left.
Bruins’ Pavel Zacha Details Importance Of David Krejci Milestone
David Krejci skated in his 1,000th career game Monday, becoming just the seventh player in Boston Bruins history to reach that milestone with the franchise. Krejci’s linemates, fellow countrymen Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak, helped make the occasion all the more special, as the “Czech Mates” combined for nine points in a blowout victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.
Bruins Wrap: Czech Line Dominates In Win Over Flyers
BOSTON — The Bruins made easy work of the Flyers on Monday afternoon with a 6-0 win at TD Garden in David Krejci’s 1,000th game with the B’s. Boston improved to 34-5-4, while Philadelphia fell to 18-19-7. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Czech line...
Mark Stone Will Miss Time for the Vegas Golden Knights
Mark Stone will be out of the lineup for at least a week for the Vegas Golden Knights, the Golden Knights’ official website reports. This is just awful news for the Golden Knights. After a slow start to the season, Stone had turned it around over the past month, and now they have lost him once again. The knock on Stone throughout his career has been that when on the ice, he’s one of the better players in the game, but one of his best abilities is not always availability.
Rockets' Kevin Porter Jr. Won't Suit Up vs. Clippers
Kevin Porter Jr. will miss his second straight game Sunday when his Houston Rockets take on the Los Angeles Clippers. The Rockets’ point guard is dealing with a foot injury, and there is no timetable for his return. Porter Jr. is off to a tremendous start to the campaign....
Malcolm Brogdon Displayed ‘Next-Man-Up Mentality’ In Celtics Win
With the Boston Celtics undermanned against a subpar Charlotte Hornets (11-33) team, Malcolm Brogdon stepped up to the challenge. The Celtics were in dire need of a momentum boost early on. After Derrick White, who made the start, departed after four minutes with a neck strain, Boston appeared on track for the loss column. That’s when Brogdon came through in a major way in Boston’s 122-106 win at Spectrum Center.
Bruins Notes: ‘Legend’ David Krejci Praised After 1,000th NHL Game
BOSTON — David Krejci was the man of the hour Monday afternoon. The forward played in his 1,000th NHL game — all with the Bruins — in Boston’s 6-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden. It’s a pretty remarkable milestone, especially given the fact...
Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron On Fire During Point Per Game Streak
Patrice Bergeron now has one point per game over his last 13. The Boston Bruins crushed the Philadelphia Flyers in a physical 6-0 win at TD Garden on Monday afternoon. Bergeron was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game, and the captain dished an assist on Brad Marchand’s second-period goal.
NHL Best Bets: Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Picks
Two top teams in the Western Conference will face off tonight, with the Dallas Stars paying a visit to the Vegas Golden Knights. Dallas Stars (+104) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (-125) Total: 6 (O -105, U -115) There’s a lot to like about the prospects of both teams, who’ve established...
Watch Auston Matthews Seamless Game-Tying Goal Vs. Bruins
The Toronto Maple Leafs may have fallen to the Boston Bruins in the last two minutes of the third period, but Auston Matthews potted an impressive goal during the contest. Matthews’ game-tying goal in the third period was his 21st of the season. While the 2022 Hart Trophy winner...
