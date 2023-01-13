On today’s show, we have a special episode to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his legacy in Fort Wayne. First, we speak with Reverend Bill McGill about Dr. King’s legacy in Fort Wayne. Then Fort Wayne City Council Members Michelle Chambers and Russ Jehl join Jessica to discuss a resolution that was passed to mark Dr. King’s speech in Fort Wayne in 1963. Finally, we head to the Allen County Public Library to see some of the books you can find to teach more about Dr. King’s impact.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO