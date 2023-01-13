Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WANE-TV
Local business bears pain of high egg prices
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Egg prices have continued to climb into the new year, a trend that was established at the tail end of 2022. According to a report by the United States Department of Agriculture, the average carton of eggs in America was valued at about $4.25 last month.
WANE-TV
Summit City Vintage offers hip stylin’ from back in the day
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Those T-shirts and blue jeans from back in the day may be more valuable and hip than you think. That’s what three young entrepreneurs know and are banking on with the opening of Summit City Vintage Quality Aged Apparel at the Canterbury Marketplace on St. Joe Road.
‘My heart and soul’: Antiques on Broadway facing closure
An antique mall that's been a fixture on Broadway in the downtown area for two decades is possibly closing in lieu of its building being sold.
Your News Local
Big Bite, Big Win! campaign coming to Wabash County
WABASH, IN – Visit Wabash County officials in partnership with Vault 85 Menswear, Manchester Alive, Chillz Delights, and Downtown Wabash, Inc. announce the release of a brand new program that encourages dining locally. The Big Bite, Big Win! program will officially kick off on January 23 and will give participants the chance to win over $300 in local gift cards.
WANE-TV
MLK Special: Jan 16, 2023
On today’s show, we have a special episode to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his legacy in Fort Wayne. First, we speak with Reverend Bill McGill about Dr. King’s legacy in Fort Wayne. Then Fort Wayne City Council Members Michelle Chambers and Russ Jehl join Jessica to discuss a resolution that was passed to mark Dr. King’s speech in Fort Wayne in 1963. Finally, we head to the Allen County Public Library to see some of the books you can find to teach more about Dr. King’s impact.
Indiana police warn residents of suspects posing as delivery drivers
Police were receiving calls about people pretending to be FedEx or UPS drivers holding a damaged package and asking residents for personal information.
963xke.com
FWPD looking for lateral transfers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is hoping to attract new officers. Department officials say that the starting pay for a lateral transfer with a Tier 1 Certification or equivalent is over $62,000 a year. The FWPD released the following:. The Fort Wayne Police Department...
Mother, 3 kids killed in Indiana house fire
FREMONT, Ind. — A mother and her three children were killed Saturday morning in a northern Indiana house fire. Firefighters were called to Fremont at around 5 a.m. for a fire at a home in the 400 block of East Toledo Street. Firefighters found a woman and three children...
Dog dies in heavy southeast Fort Wayne house fire
No people were hurt but a dog died following a heavy fire on Fort Wayne's southeast side Monday night.
WANE-TV
Upcoming event benefits Camp Red Cedar
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local camp giving children and adults the opportunity to move beyond their boundaries is gearing up for its first-ever Boots & Bourbon event. Camp Red Cedar will host the event at the camp’s Lodge on Thursday, March 2. See the interview above to learn more about the event.
963xke.com
Troopers arrest drunk driver after US 27 crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police say that a man has been arrested for his role in a crash that hurt two women on Thursday of last week. Police say that the man’s blood alcohol content was over two times the legal limit when he was driving his van with his teenage son in the front sear on US 27 around 6:40 p.m.
WANE-TV
37th Unity Day Celebration held in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — To honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Martin Luther King Jr, Club, Inc. is hosting its 37th annual Unity Day Celebration. According to the event flyer, the program will include a reenactment of “We Shall Overcome” Part II, scholarship presentations, vendors and more. The event will also highlight community service for awardees including Tomi Cardin, Erick T. Baker and Jenee’ Johnson.
ISP: Drugs, fake money found in car driving 25 mph under speed limit
When the trooper spoke to the driver, he smelled raw marijuana coming from the car.
buildingindiana.com
Contractor Selected for Fort Wayne Terminal Expansion
Clayco, a real estate, architecture, engineering, design-build, and construction firm, was recently awarded the Fort Wayne International Airport’s (FWA) East Terminal Expansion project, as a part of the airport’s continuing Project Gateway. Construction of the Mead & Hunt designed project will commence in May 2023 and includes the renovation of approximately 10,500-square-feet of concourse area, as well as the expansion of approximately 5,000-square-feet of first level space designated for airport operations.
2 winning Mega Millions tickets worth $20,000 sold in Indiana for Friday’s near-record drawing
INDIANAPOLIS – Two Mega Millions tickets worth $20,000 were sold in Indiana for Friday’s drawing. The winners bought their tickets at Kroger 991 located at 1005 W. 7th St. in Auburn and Fastbreak Convenience Store #4 located at 1702 W. Broadway St. in Princeton. The winning numbers for the drawing were 30-43-45-46-61 with the Mega […]
WANE-TV
Pillars of Hope monument to honor Dr. King
Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams speaks with Fort Wayne City Council members Michelle Chambers and Russ Jehl to discuss the resolution they were involved with to erect the Pillars of Hope to mark Dr. King’s speech in Fort Wayne in 1963. The monument is planned to be finished later this year.
wfft.com
I-69 crash caused by extension ladder in the roadway
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - The crash that closed northbound lanes of I-69 around 9:30 Monday morning happened when the driver of a dump truck swerved to avoid hitting an 8-foot extension ladder that was laying in the road. Troopers say Jacob Bluhm, 29, of Fort Wayne, was heading north...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne man arrested after multi-state pursuit
WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – A man from Fort Wayne is in jail in Ohio, after leading police on a multi-state pursuit. Around 8:30 Saturday night, Indiana State Police notified Williams County, Ohio law enforcement about an eastbound pursuit involving a black 2019 Cadillac XT5 on U.S. 20 near the Ohio-Indiana State Line. ISP terminated their pursuit at the state line.
thevillagereporter.com
Multi-State Pursuit Ends In Rural West Unity Crash
Millcreek Township – On January 14, 2023, at approximately 8:33PM, Williams County area law enforcement was notified by Indiana State Police of an eastbound motor vehicle pursuit involving a black 2019 Cadillac XT5 on US20 near the Ohio-Indiana State Line. Indiana State Police terminated their pursuit at the state line.
wfft.com
Head to the beach at Botanical Conservatories new seasonal exhibit
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- If you're not a fan of a cold winter, the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory has you covered. “We’re known for people coming here to get away in the winter months when it’s gloomy outside," Botanical Conservatory Supervisor of Public Programming Amanda Amstutz said. The...
