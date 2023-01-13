ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN Western Colorado

Is This Famous Mexican Restaurant Coming to Fort Collins?

Have you heard of Los Dos Potrillos? If you have, you know that they serve some of the best Mexican food in Colorado, and if you haven't — well, get ready to learn. According to the eatery's website, Los Dos Potrillos began as the dream of Denver local Jose Ramirez, who used all the money he had ($5.18 to be exact) to open the restaurant's first location in Centennial in 2002.
FORT COLLINS, CO
KJCT8

Second winter storm on the horizon

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our first winter storm has mostly passed through the Western Slope, but some snow showers continue to impact our mountains. The first storm continues to push eastward, so areas in the high country and the foothills will have snowfall overnight. Our valleys have stayed primarily dry today, but in Grand Junction, a light sprinkle occurred throughout the day. Most of the snowfall and rain did move over the Grand Valley, but drier air choked it from reaching the surface through a process known as evaporation. As a result, dry air will continue for our valleys throughout the day and overnight hours. Snowfall will continue and become scattered in our mountains and the high country. Temperatures across the Western Slope tonight will sit in the twenty-degree range.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
1310kfka.com

Heavy snow coming to northeast Colorado, creating tricky travel

Heavy snow is on the way for northeast Colorado. Between 6 and 11 inches of snow is expected to fall in Fort Collins, Greeley, and Boulder starting sometime late Tuesday afternoon or early evening. With the snow, comes gusty winds of up to 35 miles per hour. Depending on the timing of the snowfall, the Tuesday evening commute could be impacted. TheWednesday morning commute will certainly be impacted. I-76, I-25 from Fort Collins south to Castle Rock and Highway 34 from Greeley to the Nebraska state line are expected to be dicey. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for northeast Colorado from 5 p.m. Tuesday until 5 p.m. Wednesday.
FORT COLLINS, CO
coloradobusinessprofiles.com

Treehouse Learning Develops Confident, Capable Children

Treehouse Learning draws from the combined wisdom of trusted experts in childhood development. Children develop secure relationships with caring teachers, resulting in fundamental resiliency. When our children leave Treehouse Learning for kindergarten or first grade, they are distinguished by strong academic and social skills, love of learning, curiosity, and personal confidence. Older children learn to develop empathy and verbal confidence. During snacks and lunches, teachers model mealtime conversation and trying new foods. Children learn to eat independently and participate in table setting and clean up. Parents stay connected to their child’s development through daily reports that are sent home for our younger children. Call for more information or to schedule a personal tour.
LOUISVILLE, CO
CBS Denver

Powerful winter storm headed towards Colorado

A powerful snowstorm is heading for Colorado! This will be very much like the big storm seen earlier this month so expect wet heavy snow.Another storm more reminiscent of a spring storm instead of our typical January storms with lighter, fluffy snow. This will be the tough stuff to shovel. And we could see possible travel delays out of Denver International Airport on Wednesday. Heavy snow will ramp up overnight in our southwestern to central mountains. The eastern San Juans could see one to two feet of snow by Wednesday evening from this system. Most of the day will be dry...
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

Delicious ‘Chicken Salad Chick’ Finally Coming to Colorado – But Where?

They have 200 locations in 17 states east of Colorado and are finally moving out west. Started 15 years ago by a stay-at-home mom, this place sounds and looks very tasty. It's the American dream: Coming up with your own idea for a business and it taking off like gangbusters. Chicken Salad Chick is one of those stories, and now Colorado will be seeing them popping up; first up: Northern Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Denver has first 5 p.m. sunset of the year

DENVER — Now that the Winter Solstice has passed, the Centennial State continues to gain precious minutes of sunlight each day until the Summer Solstice in June. The 5:01 p.m. sunset on Monday, Jan. 16, will be the first in the 5 p.m. hour since Nov. 5, 2022. This...
DENVER, CO
coloradobusinessprofiles.com

Time To Schedule An Endoscopy

Some preventative procedures, such as an endoscopy, are recommended to maintain your health. If it is time to schedule an endoscopy or colonoscopy, call Alpine Surgical Center in Boulder. Alpine Surgical is a patient-first surgical center with everything in one place. You don’t have to travel to multiple offices to receive the comprehensive care that Alpine provides. Combining expert surgical techniques with a compassionate bedside manner, our staff provides excellent, customized care through the course of your treatment and follow-up. Dr. Richard Fox, MD, FACS and Dr. Akin Beckley, MD, PhD, FACS, are board-certified award-winning general surgeons. Alpine Surgical is a bilingual facility with fluency in English and Spanish. Alpine Surgical accepts most major insurance providers as well as Medicare.
BOULDER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Second death reported at Vail Mountain in 24-hour span

According to a spokesperson representing Vail Mountain Resort, a second death occurred on Thursday, January 12, in addition to the 23-year-old that died following an incident on expert terrain in the Northwoods area. A statement from the resort detailed that a 63-year-old male guest from Fort Collins, Colorado died following...
FORT COLLINS, CO
K99

See the Inside of Colorado’s Dunafon Castle

Six miles west of Morrison, Colorado, tucked away amongst the trees in the middle of the idyllic Bear Creek Canyon, sits a majestic castle. Colorado's Dunafon Castle looks as though it was plucked directly from a fairytale. The Jefferson County castle sits on seventeen acres with several scenic ponds and lush landscaping.
MORRISON, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Loveland’s New Bulk Store Called Minimal Market is So Cool

By the ounce, or by the pound, you can buy in bulk without the packaging in downtown Loveland. The Minimal Market, located at 266 East 5th Street is now open. I have to say, I really like this place. There is a wide selection of amazing products ranging from spices to teas, pasta, grain, and more. What I liked the most about the Minimal Market were the owners, Randi and Ben Pilon. I stopped in to browse the Minimal Market on Sunday afternoon and they were so warm and welcoming.
LOVELAND, CO

