NWS predicts rough Wednesday morning travel after "impactful snow storm" Tuesday evening.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Complete List of Multiple Big Lots! Permanent Closings For JanuaryJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
What's new with Frozen Dead Guy Days?Brittany AnasEstes Park, CO
Is This Famous Mexican Restaurant Coming to Fort Collins?
Have you heard of Los Dos Potrillos? If you have, you know that they serve some of the best Mexican food in Colorado, and if you haven't — well, get ready to learn. According to the eatery's website, Los Dos Potrillos began as the dream of Denver local Jose Ramirez, who used all the money he had ($5.18 to be exact) to open the restaurant's first location in Centennial in 2002.
Popular Old Town Hot Spot Has Been Shut Down, Staff Laid Off
Seemingly out of nowhere, one of the coolest places to hang out in Old Town Fort Collins has been shuttered by its parent company. This is the third place within nearly 30 years to occupy the space. One of the best things about this particular hot spot is the availability...
Second winter storm on the horizon
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our first winter storm has mostly passed through the Western Slope, but some snow showers continue to impact our mountains. The first storm continues to push eastward, so areas in the high country and the foothills will have snowfall overnight. Our valleys have stayed primarily dry today, but in Grand Junction, a light sprinkle occurred throughout the day. Most of the snowfall and rain did move over the Grand Valley, but drier air choked it from reaching the surface through a process known as evaporation. As a result, dry air will continue for our valleys throughout the day and overnight hours. Snowfall will continue and become scattered in our mountains and the high country. Temperatures across the Western Slope tonight will sit in the twenty-degree range.
Heavy snow coming to northeast Colorado, creating tricky travel
Heavy snow is on the way for northeast Colorado. Between 6 and 11 inches of snow is expected to fall in Fort Collins, Greeley, and Boulder starting sometime late Tuesday afternoon or early evening. With the snow, comes gusty winds of up to 35 miles per hour. Depending on the timing of the snowfall, the Tuesday evening commute could be impacted. TheWednesday morning commute will certainly be impacted. I-76, I-25 from Fort Collins south to Castle Rock and Highway 34 from Greeley to the Nebraska state line are expected to be dicey. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for northeast Colorado from 5 p.m. Tuesday until 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Treehouse Learning Develops Confident, Capable Children
Treehouse Learning draws from the combined wisdom of trusted experts in childhood development. Children develop secure relationships with caring teachers, resulting in fundamental resiliency. When our children leave Treehouse Learning for kindergarten or first grade, they are distinguished by strong academic and social skills, love of learning, curiosity, and personal confidence. Older children learn to develop empathy and verbal confidence. During snacks and lunches, teachers model mealtime conversation and trying new foods. Children learn to eat independently and participate in table setting and clean up. Parents stay connected to their child’s development through daily reports that are sent home for our younger children. Call for more information or to schedule a personal tour.
Family offering $10,000 for return of 2 missing dogs
A family in Longmont isn't giving up hope after their two Boston terriers went missing on Nov. 27 last year.
Powerful winter storm headed towards Colorado
A powerful snowstorm is heading for Colorado! This will be very much like the big storm seen earlier this month so expect wet heavy snow.Another storm more reminiscent of a spring storm instead of our typical January storms with lighter, fluffy snow. This will be the tough stuff to shovel. And we could see possible travel delays out of Denver International Airport on Wednesday. Heavy snow will ramp up overnight in our southwestern to central mountains. The eastern San Juans could see one to two feet of snow by Wednesday evening from this system. Most of the day will be dry...
Safety concerns raised for convention center visitors
New questions are being raised about safety around the Denver Convention Center.
Delicious ‘Chicken Salad Chick’ Finally Coming to Colorado – But Where?
They have 200 locations in 17 states east of Colorado and are finally moving out west. Started 15 years ago by a stay-at-home mom, this place sounds and looks very tasty. It's the American dream: Coming up with your own idea for a business and it taking off like gangbusters. Chicken Salad Chick is one of those stories, and now Colorado will be seeing them popping up; first up: Northern Colorado.
Denver has first 5 p.m. sunset of the year
DENVER — Now that the Winter Solstice has passed, the Centennial State continues to gain precious minutes of sunlight each day until the Summer Solstice in June. The 5:01 p.m. sunset on Monday, Jan. 16, will be the first in the 5 p.m. hour since Nov. 5, 2022. This...
Winter Storm Watch goes into effect Tuesday for Denver, includes all of Northeast Colorado
The storm that we've been talking about for Tuesday into Wednesday remains on track and as such, a Watch has been issued for the northeastern quarter of the state. It goes into effect Tuesday afternoon and extends through Wednesday afternoon. A watch at this point implies that reasonable consistency in...
Dog's life saved by generous Denver residents
Thanks to donations from Denver residents, a dog who was stabbed by its owner has been saved and adopted out to a new loving home. The life-saving surgery was done by the vet team at Foothills Animal Shelter and cost around $3,000.
A Popular Colorado Restaurant Appears to Have Closed for Good
Fort Collins may have lost The Lost Cajun. According to the Coloradoan, the Louisiana-style restaurant arrived at 331 S. Meldrum St. in late 2015 with the goal of serving "really great, high quality, and very consistent" food to the Choice City. Based on the eatery's TripAdvisor reviews, it succeeded in...
Time To Schedule An Endoscopy
Some preventative procedures, such as an endoscopy, are recommended to maintain your health. If it is time to schedule an endoscopy or colonoscopy, call Alpine Surgical Center in Boulder. Alpine Surgical is a patient-first surgical center with everything in one place. You don’t have to travel to multiple offices to receive the comprehensive care that Alpine provides. Combining expert surgical techniques with a compassionate bedside manner, our staff provides excellent, customized care through the course of your treatment and follow-up. Dr. Richard Fox, MD, FACS and Dr. Akin Beckley, MD, PhD, FACS, are board-certified award-winning general surgeons. Alpine Surgical is a bilingual facility with fluency in English and Spanish. Alpine Surgical accepts most major insurance providers as well as Medicare.
Our next storm to bring heavy snow and travel impacts to the Front Range
(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — The next storm system aiming for Colorado, is set to bring better snow chances and travel impacts this week. As this system gets closer, wind and snow will start to pick up over the mountains Monday afternoon and begin to intensify into Tuesday evening. Snow will become heavy at times causing drops […]
Second death reported at Vail Mountain in 24-hour span
According to a spokesperson representing Vail Mountain Resort, a second death occurred on Thursday, January 12, in addition to the 23-year-old that died following an incident on expert terrain in the Northwoods area. A statement from the resort detailed that a 63-year-old male guest from Fort Collins, Colorado died following...
See the Inside of Colorado’s Dunafon Castle
Six miles west of Morrison, Colorado, tucked away amongst the trees in the middle of the idyllic Bear Creek Canyon, sits a majestic castle. Colorado's Dunafon Castle looks as though it was plucked directly from a fairytale. The Jefferson County castle sits on seventeen acres with several scenic ponds and lush landscaping.
People in Colorado Are Moving to These More Appealing Cities
I'm not saying you should consider leaving Fort Collins, but if you did, where would you go? Usually when you think of friends or family moving away from here, it's usually for a job or college, or maybe a relationship of some sort, that takes them to another state far away.
Denver weather: Timing, totals for the coming snowstorm
Denver's weather will turn active again Tuesday into Wednesday as the next big winter storm pushes in.
Loveland’s New Bulk Store Called Minimal Market is So Cool
By the ounce, or by the pound, you can buy in bulk without the packaging in downtown Loveland. The Minimal Market, located at 266 East 5th Street is now open. I have to say, I really like this place. There is a wide selection of amazing products ranging from spices to teas, pasta, grain, and more. What I liked the most about the Minimal Market were the owners, Randi and Ben Pilon. I stopped in to browse the Minimal Market on Sunday afternoon and they were so warm and welcoming.
