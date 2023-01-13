ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans mourning Lisa Marie Presley’s death at age 54

By Autumn Scott, Ashley Paul
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — Fans and family members are grieving the loss of Lisa Marie Presley — the daughter of Elvis Presley — after she died after being hospitalized on Thursday.

Reports say Lisa Marie Presley went into cardiac arrest, and paramedics had to perform CPR before she was placed on life support Thursday.

Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54 after hospitalization

“Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie. They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time,” said a representative of the family.

Four days ago, Lisa Marie was at her childhood home, Graceland, celebrating what would’ve been her late father’s 88th birthday. She cut a cake, signed autographs, and took photos with fans — which is why Thursday’s news hits especially close to home.

Fans at Graceland this afternoon were shocked by the news that Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest.

“I think Lisa Maria has just been this big light in showing the good in Elvis and what he’s brought and especially his history in Memphis. It’s just so disappointing to hear that she’s been rushed to the hospital, especially given that she was just here for his celebration and his birthday,” said Jazmin Barrintos of Memphis.

She attended the Golden Globes this week and watched as Austin Butler took home the top acting prize for playing her father in the movie “Elvis”. Elvis also died from cardiac arrest at Graceland 45 years ago. Lisa Marie was 7 years old when her father passed away.

13th February 1968: Elvis and Priscilla Presley with their daughter, Lisa Marie, born on 2nd February. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

“I just think it’s tragic. She’s so young. The Globes were a couple of nights ago. Obviously, she was there with her mother, Priscilla,” said Darren Iedbetter of California.

Priscilla Presley rushed to the hospital to be by her daughter’s side.

According to AP News, Priscilla said in a statement, “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

Lisa Marie was often in town along with her mother for events honoring her father Elvis.

Memphis, UNITED STATES: Priscilla Presley (R) and her daughter Lisa Marie Presley (L) wait at the front portico entrance to greet US President George W. Bush and Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi of Japan for a private tour of Elvis Presley’s Graceland Mansion 30 June, 2006 in Memphis, Tennessee. AFP PHOTO / TIM SLOAN (Photo credit should read TIM SLOAN/AFP via Getty Images)

She made headlines as an adult when she married pop star Michael Jackson, but the marriage only lasted two years. She also married musician Danny Keough, actor Nicholas Cage and guitarist Michael Lockwood.

    Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of rock legend Elvis Presley, looks back on April 18, 1995, while walking with her husband Michael Jackson as they go to greet children at his Neverland Ranch in Los Angeles. Forty-six kids between the ages of nine and 18 representing 17 countries are attending a three day World Children’s Congress at the ranch. AFP PHOTO/KIM KULISH (Photo credit should read KIM KULISH/AFP via Getty Images)
    392454 01: American actor Nicolas Cage sits with Lisa Marie Presley during an event at the U.S. Capitol to honor World War II Navajo Indian code talkers July 26, 2001 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

She recorded her first album “To Whom It May Concern” in 2003. It was a success and went Gold on the record charts.

In 2011, she was honored by former Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam for her charity work. Four days later, then Memphis mayor AC Wharton Jr. issued a proclamation honoring Lisa Marie for her charitable work in the city.

However, tragedy struck again when her 18-year-old son Benjamin Keough took his own life in 2020.

Elvis, along with both his parents, his twin brother, and his grandson are buried on Graceland’s property.

As of now, there is no word on funeral arrangements for Lisa Marie.

