Benton, KS

Kan. woman jailed for 8-vehicle crash that injured 5-year-old

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a multi-vehicle crash that injured seven people including a 5-year-old and have made an arrest. Just before 4p.m. October 23, deputies were dispatched to an injury accident at 143rd Street East and US-54 in Sedgwick County involving eight vehicles, according to Lt. Nathan Gibbs.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Two dead in Arlington house fire

ARLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Reno County Fire Administration said Saturday night, Reno County fire crews responded to a house fire in the 200 block of North Broadway St. in Arlington, Kansas. Travis Vogt, Reno County Fire Administrator, said firefighters were made aware of two possible people that were still in...
ARLINGTON, KS
Shooting in S. Wichita Critically Injures Teen

A 16-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Friday night. It happened in the 2200 block of S. Millwood (near Pawnee and Seneca) around 8:30 p.m. Investigators are still working to figure what led up to the shooing and said they have yet to identify a suspect. Police are asking anyone who might have information to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
WICHITA, KS
Wichita shooting leaves man in critical condition

(Update) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a shooting that seriously injured a 28-year-old man. Early Saturday morning, officers were dispatched to a shooting at a business located in the 700 block of N. Broadway. When they arrived, officers found an employee attempting to help the suspect, who had two gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, none of which were life-threatening. The suspect underwent surgery and is currently in stable condition.
WICHITA, KS
El Dorado Correctional Resident Dies Unexpectedly

The KBI and the KDOC are investigating the unexpected death of a. El Dorado Correctional Facility resident. 42-year old Erik Lawrence DeLeon died unexpectedly Friday, January 13, 2023. The cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy. DeLeon was serving a 188-month sentence, based on convictions in...
EL DORADO, KS
El Dorado Correctional Facility reports death of resident

EL DORADO, Kan. (WIBW) - El Dorado Correctional Facility (EDCF) resident Eric Lawrence DeLeon died unexpectedly Friday, Jan. 13. The cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy. DeLeon, 42, was serving a 188-month sentence, based on convictions in Ford Co., Kansas of Aggravated Robbery and Criminal Possession...
EL DORADO, KS
Wichita police: Toddler shoots mom in the foot, 2 arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested 22-year-old Kianna Nweji and 25-year-old Marlon Jones on the charges of aggravated endangering of a child stemming from a shooting. At approximately 11:35 a.m., Thursday, officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 1200 block of North Lorraine. While...
WICHITA, KS
GREENWOOD COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Two arrested for alleged drug distribution near school; man arrested after alleged chase

A search warrant in Eureka led to two arrests on suspected drug distribution activity near a school. The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office says Jennifer Hess and Ashton Hess were both arrested Jan. 9 on suspected distribution of marijuana and psilocybin within 1,000 feet of a school, as well as possession of psilocybin, possession of paraphernalia and felony conspiracy to commit a crime. Jennifer Hess was also arrested on suspicion of possession of cocaine, while Ashton Hess was also arrested on suspicion of felony interference with law enforcement, and possession of paraphernalia for distribution purposes.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, KS
Neighbor responds to deadly house fire in Arlington, Kansas

WSU Hughes Metroplex hosts MLK Jr. Worship celebration, Kansas governor speaks. Dr. King's legacy was celebrated with singing and worship at WSU's Hughes Metroplex. Wichita State prepares for season with interim coach, returning MLB draft pick. Updated: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST. The Shockers kick their season off...
ARLINGTON, KS

