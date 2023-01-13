Read full article on original website
Body found at north Wichita park
It happened shortly after 10 a.m. at Dr. Glen Day Park near 27th and North Hillside.
Kan. woman jailed for 8-vehicle crash that injured 5-year-old
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a multi-vehicle crash that injured seven people including a 5-year-old and have made an arrest. Just before 4p.m. October 23, deputies were dispatched to an injury accident at 143rd Street East and US-54 in Sedgwick County involving eight vehicles, according to Lt. Nathan Gibbs.
2 killed in south central Kansas house fire
Two people were killed in an Arlington, Kansas, house fire Saturday night.
WPD: Suspect shot after attacking employees at downtown Wichita gas station
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a shooting that seriously injured a 28-year-old man from Wichita. WPD said officers responded to a Jump Start gas station located in the 700 block of North Broadway around 1:25 a.m., Sunday. WPD said officers located the suspect with...
Jan. 16 marks 58 years since aviation disaster devastated Wichita neighborhood
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fifty-eight years ago Monday, disaster shattered the serenity of a typical Saturday morning in a northeast Wichita neighborhood. Children living on or near Piatt Street were watching cartoons when a large cloud of smoke filled the air following a thunderous crash. A KC-135 tanker crashed on...
Two dead in Arlington house fire
ARLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Reno County Fire Administration said Saturday night, Reno County fire crews responded to a house fire in the 200 block of North Broadway St. in Arlington, Kansas. Travis Vogt, Reno County Fire Administrator, said firefighters were made aware of two possible people that were still in...
Shooting in S. Wichita Critically Injures Teen
A 16-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Friday night. It happened in the 2200 block of S. Millwood (near Pawnee and Seneca) around 8:30 p.m. Investigators are still working to figure what led up to the shooing and said they have yet to identify a suspect. Police are asking anyone who might have information to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Two dead after house fire in Reno County
Two people are dead after a house fire in Arlington, Kansas. According to Reno County Fire, crews from Reno County Fire Districts 4 and 8, as well as Pretty Prairie Fire
Wichita shooting leaves man in critical condition
(Update) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a shooting that seriously injured a 28-year-old man. Early Saturday morning, officers were dispatched to a shooting at a business located in the 700 block of N. Broadway. When they arrived, officers found an employee attempting to help the suspect, who had two gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, none of which were life-threatening. The suspect underwent surgery and is currently in stable condition.
El Dorado Correctional Resident Dies Unexpectedly
The KBI and the KDOC are investigating the unexpected death of a. El Dorado Correctional Facility resident. 42-year old Erik Lawrence DeLeon died unexpectedly Friday, January 13, 2023. The cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy. DeLeon was serving a 188-month sentence, based on convictions in...
Butler County crash kills one, injures two
A two-vehicle crash in Butler County has claimed the life of one person and sent two others to the hospital on Thursday night.
Two injured, one critically, in crash west of Wichita
A crash in west Wichita has left two injured, one critically.
El Dorado Correctional Facility reports death of resident
EL DORADO, Kan. (WIBW) - El Dorado Correctional Facility (EDCF) resident Eric Lawrence DeLeon died unexpectedly Friday, Jan. 13. The cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy. DeLeon, 42, was serving a 188-month sentence, based on convictions in Ford Co., Kansas of Aggravated Robbery and Criminal Possession...
WPD arrests 15-year-old boy in fatal shooting
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested a 15-year-old in connection to a shooting that killed another teenager on Friday night.
14-year-old injured after being hit by car in Arkansas City
A 14-year-old child in the crosswalk of an Arkansas City intersection was injured after being hit by a car on Friday morning.
SUV hits Wichita restaurant, 3 injured
An SUV crashed into an eastside restaurant just before noon Thursday, injuring the driver and two people in the building.
The Sedgwick County Forensic Science Center has an autopsy backlog. It’s partly due to fentanyl.
The growing fentanyl presence in Wichita is creating a backlog at Sedgwick County's Regional Forensic Science Center. The center conducts autopsies and identifies illicit drugs for law enforcement. But in recent years, the influx of cases has increased substantially, in part due to fentanyl. From 2019 to 2021, the number...
Wichita police: Toddler shoots mom in the foot, 2 arrested
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested 22-year-old Kianna Nweji and 25-year-old Marlon Jones on the charges of aggravated endangering of a child stemming from a shooting. At approximately 11:35 a.m., Thursday, officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 1200 block of North Lorraine. While...
GREENWOOD COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Two arrested for alleged drug distribution near school; man arrested after alleged chase
A search warrant in Eureka led to two arrests on suspected drug distribution activity near a school. The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office says Jennifer Hess and Ashton Hess were both arrested Jan. 9 on suspected distribution of marijuana and psilocybin within 1,000 feet of a school, as well as possession of psilocybin, possession of paraphernalia and felony conspiracy to commit a crime. Jennifer Hess was also arrested on suspicion of possession of cocaine, while Ashton Hess was also arrested on suspicion of felony interference with law enforcement, and possession of paraphernalia for distribution purposes.
Neighbor responds to deadly house fire in Arlington, Kansas
WSU Hughes Metroplex hosts MLK Jr. Worship celebration, Kansas governor speaks. Dr. King's legacy was celebrated with singing and worship at WSU's Hughes Metroplex. Wichita State prepares for season with interim coach, returning MLB draft pick. Updated: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST. The Shockers kick their season off...
