Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Nova
Marshall boys 5-0 in Liberty hoop standings
The Marshall Statesmen (13-2, 5-0) won twice against Liberty District boys basketball opponents last week to take over sole possession of first place with a two-game lead. Marshall defeated the Herndon Hornets, 57-37, then downed the Yorktown Patriots, 48-33, for the team’s sixth win in a row in hgih-school action.
Inside Nova
Jan. 16 high school boys basketball roundup: Forest Park boys improve to 6-0 in Cardinal District
Brandon Edozie totaled 19 points and nine rebounds as the host Bruins (6-0, 10-6) held off Woodbridge 61-55 Monday in a Cardinal District boys basketball game. Winston Raford added 16 points for Forest Park and Roman Hendrix finished with 14 points and eight rebounds. Woodbridge (2-4, 7-9) was led by...
Inside Nova
Wakefield boys basketball team wins at MLK Classic
By scoring his team’s first six points, then 23 overall by game’s end, the Wakefield Warriors’ Kobe Davis was chosen the Most Valuable Player of contest No. 4 on Jan. 14 at the Spartan MLK Classic. Davis helped Wakefield (7-8) defeat the host West Springfield Spartans, 62-42....
Inside Nova
PHOTOS: Culpeper High varsity boys basketball falls to Courtland
The Culpeper County High School Blue Devils varsity boys basketball team fell to Courtland High School on Jan. 10 at CHS. The final score was 50-37.
Comments / 0