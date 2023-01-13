ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Inside Nova

Marshall boys 5-0 in Liberty hoop standings

The Marshall Statesmen (13-2, 5-0) won twice against Liberty District boys basketball opponents last week to take over sole possession of first place with a two-game lead. Marshall defeated the Herndon Hornets, 57-37, then downed the Yorktown Patriots, 48-33, for the team’s sixth win in a row in hgih-school action.
Wakefield boys basketball team wins at MLK Classic

By scoring his team’s first six points, then 23 overall by game’s end, the Wakefield Warriors’ Kobe Davis was chosen the Most Valuable Player of contest No. 4 on Jan. 14 at the Spartan MLK Classic. Davis helped Wakefield (7-8) defeat the host West Springfield Spartans, 62-42....
