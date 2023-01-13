The Marshall Statesmen (13-2, 5-0) won twice against Liberty District boys basketball opponents last week to take over sole possession of first place with a two-game lead. Marshall defeated the Herndon Hornets, 57-37, then downed the Yorktown Patriots, 48-33, for the team’s sixth win in a row in hgih-school action.

