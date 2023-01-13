ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin pushes for additional $1B in tax cuts

RICHMOND, Va. (WJLA) — Virginia Secretary of Finance outlined the second phase of the Gov. Glenn Youngkin's tax relief proposal in the state's house appropriations committee meeting on Monday. The tax cut plan builds on $4 billion of tax relief that was approved by the General Assembly and signed...
VIRGINIA STATE
2 Illinois State Police cars hit within 2 days

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) are investigating two separate Scott's Law violations. On January 14 at around 2:33 am ISP officers began investigating a traffic crash involving an ISP Trooper squad car along interstate 57 northbound. The ISP Trooper was stationary on the right shoulder...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

