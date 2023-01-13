Read full article on original website
khqa.com
Illinois Attorney General responds to sheriffs who won't enforce the gun ban
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — After Governor JB Pritzker signed an assault weapon ban into law last week, local sheriffs and counties have said they won’t be enforcing it. Now, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said if they won’t do their jobs, other people will. The new law...
Iowa Democrats: New GOP bills focusing on gender identity 'send the wrong message'
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two new education bills are making their way through the Iowa House, focusing on gender identity in Iowa schools. I definitely think we have better things to do than to pick on a marginalized group of people, group of young people in our state," State Rep. Sharon Steckman said.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin pushes for additional $1B in tax cuts
RICHMOND, Va. (WJLA) — Virginia Secretary of Finance outlined the second phase of the Gov. Glenn Youngkin's tax relief proposal in the state's house appropriations committee meeting on Monday. The tax cut plan builds on $4 billion of tax relief that was approved by the General Assembly and signed...
2 Illinois State Police cars hit within 2 days
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) are investigating two separate Scott's Law violations. On January 14 at around 2:33 am ISP officers began investigating a traffic crash involving an ISP Trooper squad car along interstate 57 northbound. The ISP Trooper was stationary on the right shoulder...
