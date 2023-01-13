ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Chance of rain around NYC, snow in the suburbs

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure will approach the New York and New Jersey region from the west, bringing unsettled weather for much of Tuesday before passing to the north of the area. Folks can expect increasing clouds in the morning with a chance of scattered showers in the afternoon. The rain may mix with wet snow over the northern and western suburbs. The high temperature will be 46 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.
Snow threatens NYC area this week

Sunday will be sunny but chilly with blustering winds. The week kicks off with seasonable temperatures before some snow or rain arrives Thursday.
Snow flurries possible for parts of the New York area

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure to the east of the New York and New Jersey area will continue to slowly drift into the Atlantic as high pressure will work its way in from the west. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Monday afternoon with a chance of a scattered flurry or snow shower over eastern Long Island and Connecticut. The high temperature will be 45 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.
Snow flurries and brisk temperatures into the weekend in NJ, NY

Many across the Tri-state are waking up to flurries Saturday morning, however, the flakes will wrap up before this afternoon and won't leave much in terms of accumulation.
Wet weather in forecast for parts of tri-state area

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Martin Luther King Jr. Day started out on a chilly note with morning lows in the 20s, but it ended up being quite a pleasant day as temperatures rose into the upper 40s and low 50s during the afternoon. Central Park clocked-in with an afternoon...
NYC politicians speak at NAN's MLK event in Harlem

Celebrations took place across New York City on Monday in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy.
Adams defends border visit in MLK Jr. Day speech

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is firing back at critics who said he should not have gone to the United States-Mexico border over the weekend.
What’s going on with the snow in NYC?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Where’s the snow?!? Whether you’re relieved not to have to shovel or upset to miss out on snowball fights, there’s no question that this winter has been somewhat confusing for people expecting snow accumulation. There’s been less than an inch of snow across New York City so far this season, according […]
Missing law student’s phone found in Hell’s Kitchen

The family of missing CUNY law student Jordan Taylor was asking for the public's help in finding him, after his phone was discovered on a street in Hell's Kitchen early on Jan. 7.
You Can Ride a Vintage 1940s Train Along the Hudson River This Year

If you missed out on riding a vintage train with gorgeous views of the Hudson River last year, you can make up for it in 2023. The Hudson River Rail Excursion is coming back this year, and it is ready to bring visitors on a journey aboard two iconic restored railroad cars from 1948, which are known as the Hickory Creek and the Tavern-Lounge No. 43.
Volunteers give back to community on MLK Jr. Day

One of the biggest ways to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. is by giving back to the community. A group of volunteers in Queens did just that, helping others on their day off.
Upscale kitchen retailer closing a New Jersey store

Williams Sonoma, the pricey kitchenware and home furnishings chain, is closing one of their New Jersey stores. According to NJ.com, the Westfield location is shutting down, apparently because of slow sales. Williams Sonoma has, like many other retailers, been making more money via online sales; over 50% of their revenue
Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 15 Stores in New York and New Jersey

Bed Bath & Beyond announced this week that it would be closing even more stores in the region after lagging sales have led to possible bankruptcy. Investors weren't expecting good news during Bed Bath & Beyond's quarterly report, but Tuesday's filing showed that the company is doing even worse than feared. Profits fell by a third, putting the retail chain in a serious freefall that may end in bankruptcy.
No Pants Subway Ride canceled again

Correction: An earlier version of this post incorrectly stated how many times the event had been canceled. The post has been updated. NEW YORK (PIX11) — Keep your bottoms on, the No Pants Subway Ride has been canceled again, organizers said Wednesday. While last year’s event was called off due to the pandemic, the future […]
Sunny end to weekend after first sign of snow this year

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Winter returned today, with the first trace of snowfall for the year coming down Saturday morning. We didn’t see much in terms of accumulation, but it was still a beautiful way to start the weekend. Temperatures were in the 30s for much of Saturday, with wind chills in the 20s thanks to a slow-moving storm system that sat offshore and continued to contribute to gusty winds.
