Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel20.com
Illinois Attorney General responds to sheriffs who won't enforce the gun ban
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — After Governor JB Pritzker signed an assault weapon ban into law last week, local sheriffs and counties have said they won’t be enforcing it. Now, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said if they won’t do their jobs, other people will. The new law...
newschannel20.com
Sheriff's Association warns scammers seeking donations to fight assault weapons ban
ILLLINOIS (KHQA) — The Illinois Sheriff’s Association issued a warning to the public about scammers trying to capitalize on the recent passage of the assault weapons ban. The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association, ISA, said residents are being contacted by phone and asked to make a contribution to their organization to help fight the Protect Illinois Communities Act.
newschannel20.com
2 Illinois State Police cars hit within 2 days
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) are investigating two separate Scott's Law violations. On January 14 at around 2:33 am ISP officers began investigating a traffic crash involving an ISP Trooper squad car along interstate 57 northbound. The ISP Trooper was stationary on the right shoulder...
Comments / 0