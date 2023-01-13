ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff's Association warns scammers seeking donations to fight assault weapons ban

ILLLINOIS (KHQA) — The Illinois Sheriff’s Association issued a warning to the public about scammers trying to capitalize on the recent passage of the assault weapons ban. The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association, ISA, said residents are being contacted by phone and asked to make a contribution to their organization to help fight the Protect Illinois Communities Act.
2 Illinois State Police cars hit within 2 days

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) are investigating two separate Scott's Law violations. On January 14 at around 2:33 am ISP officers began investigating a traffic crash involving an ISP Trooper squad car along interstate 57 northbound. The ISP Trooper was stationary on the right shoulder...
