Starks’ 16 not enough as Mastodons fall to Green Bay
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead High School grad Sylare Starks accounted for half of the Mastodons’ point total in a 60-32 loss against Horizon League women’s basketball favorite Green Bay.
Starks dropped a team-high 16 points on 6-of-16 shooting, including 4-of-8 from 3-point range. No other Purdue Fort Wayne player managed to score more than five points.
Green Bay was led by Sydney Levy, Bailey Butler and Maddy Schreiber, who each finished in double figures on Thursday.
Purdue Fort Wayne looks to snap a 4-game losing skid on Saturday when the Mastodons host Milwaukee on Saturday at 2 p.m.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.
Comments / 0