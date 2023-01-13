Starks’ 16 not enough as Mastodons fall to Green Bay

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead High School grad Sylare Starks accounted for half of the Mastodons’ point total in a 60-32 loss against Horizon League women’s basketball favorite Green Bay.

Starks dropped a team-high 16 points on 6-of-16 shooting, including 4-of-8 from 3-point range. No other Purdue Fort Wayne player managed to score more than five points.

Green Bay was led by Sydney Levy, Bailey Butler and Maddy Schreiber, who each finished in double figures on Thursday.

Purdue Fort Wayne looks to snap a 4-game losing skid on Saturday when the Mastodons host Milwaukee on Saturday at 2 p.m.

