'Ocean Boy' Trailer: Luke Hemsworth Is a Father on the Run With His Son (Exclusive)
After four seasons on Westworld, fans of Luke Hemsworth can find the actor returning to his Aussie roots in the upcoming coming-of-age drama, Ocean Boy. And only ET has the exclusive (and emotional) trailer for the film, offering viewers a deeper look at this story about a son trying to connect with his father during a trip only to realize they're on the run from the law.
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
The View’s Whoopi Goldberg stands up in her seat as she furiously defends celebrity guest in heated moment on live show
THE View host Whoopi Goldberg has stood up in her seat on live TV during a heated moment. On Thursday's show, the women of the View talked with TV host and comedian Chelsea Handler about hosting the Critics Choice Awards and more. Chelsea gave her opinion on whether or not...
Who Is Kanye West's Alleged Wife Bianca Censori? Everything to Know About the Yeezy Architect
Less than two months after Kanye "Ye" West and Kim Kardashian settled their years-long divorce case for good, the controversial rapper has reportedly said "I do" for a second time. According to TMZ, the "Monster" rapper had a private ceremony to wed Bianca Censori, who was recently spotted with West...
Al Brown, 'The Wire' Star, Dead at 83
Al Brown, known for his work on the hit HBO series, The Wire, has died. He was 83. Brown’s family confirmed his death to TMZ. According to Brown’s daughter, the veteran actor died on Friday, following a battle with Alzheimer's. Brown had a reoccurring role on the series...
Jennifer Coolidge Reacts to Sweeping Award Season Success: 'Surprise of a Lifetime' (Exclusive)
Jennifer Coolidge referred to her 2023 awards season success as the "surprise of a lifetime" on Sunday night after accepting the Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Coolidge won the award for her role as Tanya in Mike White's The White Lotus. The trophy now...
Watch 'Succession' Star Matthew Macfadyen as an Embattled MP in 'Stonehouse' (Exclusive)
While fans eagerly await the new season of Succession, they can watch Emmy winner Matthew Macfadyen return to his English roots as embattled Member of Parliament John Stonehouse in the BritBox historical, true-crime drama Stonehouse. Ahead of the series' debut, ET has an exclusive look at Macfadyen's dramatic transformation -- this is very much not Tom Wambsgans -- in a clip showing the politician weighing a risky decision that could change his future.
'Secrets of the Elephants': Watch the Trailer for James Cameron's New Docuseries (Exclusive)
Following the success of the Emmy-winning Secrets of the Whales, filmmaker and conservationist James Cameron is back with another installment in the Secrets of nature documentary series -- this time focusing his attention on elephants. Ahead of its premiere on Earth Day, ET has the exclusive first trailer for Secrets of the Elephants, narrated by Natalie Portman.
La Toya Jackson Remembers Lisa Marie Presley as 'Courageous' and 'Explicit' With Her Love
La Toya Jackson is remembering her former sister-in-law Lisa Marie Presley for her love and courage. The 66-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday and posted a touching video tribute to Lisa Marie, who died on Thursday after going into cardiac arrest. Set to Michael Jackson's 1995 hit "You Are Not Alone," the video includes throwback pictures of Lisa Marie as a child while being held by the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley.
Sarah Hyland Says Chris Harrison Contacted Wells Adams After Podcast Shout-Out (Exclusive)
Sarah Hyland opened up on Sunday about former Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison mentioning her husband Wells Adams in his podcast last week. The Modern Family alum said that Harrison contacted her husband -- a former Bachelorette contestant -- to let him know about the shout-out. The Most Dramatic Podcast...
Kim Kardashian Reveals Son Saint Lost His First Tooth, See His Request to the Tooth Fairy
Kim Kardashian was on tooth fairy duty after her son, Saint West, lost his first tooth. On Saturday, the 42-year-old reality TV star documented the fun journey on her Instagram Story. Kim shared a handwritten note by Saint, which lined out his post-missing tooth request. "Can I please have Roblox...
Christina Applegate Says Critics Choice Will Be First Award Show Since MS Diagnosis
Christina Applegate is excited to reach a new milestone in her health journey! On Thursday, the Dead To Me star shared that the 2023 Critics Choice Awards will be her first award ceremony, since her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. "So this Sunday will be the first awards show I have been...
Bruce Willis and Daughter Tallulah Willis Embrace in Cute Photos
The 67-year-old actor made a rare appearance on his 28-year-old daughter's Tallulah Willis' Instagram account, where he's seen striking a couple of poses in two of the eight photos she posted. Willis is seen wearing a white T-shirt, grey sweats and navy blue Nikes. Tallulah dons grey pants, a colorful shirt and white socks.
Amanda Seyfried Teases the Possibility of 'Mama Mia 3' (Exclusive)
Here we go again... again? Amanda Seyfried offered a few more details on Sunday regarding last week's mysterious announcement she was working on an unnamed musical following her Golden Globes absence. Fans online hoped she was speaking about a new installment of Mamma Mia. Seyfried missed the Golden Globes ceremony...
Jeff Bridges Opens Up About Being Sick with Cancer and Coronavirus for Two Years (Exclusive)
One big comeback! Jeff Bridges is opening up about his triumphant return to Hollywood after his battle with both COVID-19 and cancer. On Sunday, Bridges was honored with the Lifetime Achievement at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles -- presented by his friend and Big Lebowski co-star John Goodman -- where he dedicated the honor to his late father, Lloyd Bridges.
New Music Releases January 13: Miley Cyrus, Sam Smith, Paramore, Jimin and More
Fresh off her New Year's Eve hosting gig on NBC, Miley Cyrus dropped her new single, "Flowers," with plenty of cryptic references that have fans wondering if it's about her ex, Liam Hemsworth. Sam Smith dropped the latest track from their upcoming album, Gloria, a Koffee and Jessie Reyez collab called "Gimme." And BTS' Jimin took advantage of the group's hiatus to join former Big Bang member Taeyang on a new song, "VIBE."
