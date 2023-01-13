Vehicle found in river not connected to missing teen case

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A vehicle that was pulled from the Mohawk River during a search for missing teenager Samantha Humphrey Wednesday night is not connected to the case. Schenectady police said the vehicle, which was found by the New York State Police Dive Team, was taken to a secure garage for processing.

Local and state police have been searching the Stockade neighborhood of Schenectady since late November when Humphrey was first reported missing.

The 14-year old was last seen on security footage on November 25 near a railroad bridge that crosses the river, but police said there are no images of her leaving the area.

