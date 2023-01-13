ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vehicle found in river not connected to missing teen case

By Courtney Ward
 4 days ago

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A vehicle that was pulled from the Mohawk River during a search for missing teenager Samantha Humphrey Wednesday night is not connected to the case. Schenectady police said the vehicle, which was found by the New York State Police Dive Team, was taken to a secure garage for processing.

Local and state police have been searching the Stockade neighborhood of Schenectady since late November when Humphrey was first reported missing.

The 14-year old was last seen on security footage on November 25 near a railroad bridge that crosses the river, but police said there are no images of her leaving the area.

Al M
could she have changed clothes, put a hoodie on her head with a long face mask? I don't think she's in the river.question her mother and father put hook them to a polygraph and question them with a million questions.

