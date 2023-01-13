ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Areas in Georgia and Alabama suffer from infrastructure damage after severe weather storms

By Simone Gibson
 4 days ago

Several areas in Georgia and Alabama endured infrastructure damages as high wind speeds and tornadoes wreaked havoc on neighborhoods on Thursday.

Here are known areas in Alabama that suffered significant infrastructure and property damage:

  • Selma, Alabama
  • Decatur, Alabama
  • Dadeville, Alabama

Here are known areas in Georgia that incurred major property and infrastructure damage:

  • LaGrange, Georgia
