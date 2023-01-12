ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

beckerspayer.com

'Tripledemic' had no major impact on care costs, UnitedHealth Group says

UnitedHealth Group says a so-called 'tripledemic' of respiratory diseases in late 2022 had no noticeable impact on U.S. healthcare costs. CEO Andrew Witty told investors Jan. 13 that there had been a lot of anticipation around a surge in viruses creating a 'tripledemic,' over the winter, but those concerns did not materialize into a noticeable impact within the company's fourth quarter financial earnings.
beckerspayer.com

Medicare Advantage in the headlines: 10 recent updates

From new studies to court rulings and contract disputes, here are 10 Medicare Advantage updates Becker's has reported since Jan. 3. A judge ruled New York City cannot charge its retirees $15 copays for physician visits.The ruling comes as the city is engaged in several court battles with the NYC Organization of Public Service Retirees over the city's proposal to switch its health plan offerings for retired city employees to Medicare Advantage.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
beckerspayer.com

UnitedHealthcare expects 900,000 more Medicare Advantage members in 2023

UnitedHealthcare is projecting 900,000 more Medicare members in 2023 across its individual, group and D-SNP lines of business. "This consistent performance underscores the product innovation, benefit stability and high-value seniors have come to rely on from us," UnitedHealth Group CFO John Rex told investors Jan. 13. UnitedHealthcare is the nation's...
beckerspayer.com

Payers nab top ratings for workplace diversity, equity, inclusion

Nine payers received five stars for diversity, equity and inclusion in Newsweek's "Greatest Workplaces for Diversity." The rankings are based on public data, interviews with human resources professionals and an anonymous survey of workers. The outlet said top scoring companies included St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, Kellogg Company, Key Bank,...
Benzinga

beckerspayer.com

UnitedHealth to integrate behavioral, home health into growing number of value-based care models

UnitedHealth Group is planning to integrate more behavioral and home health services into its care delivery strategy as the company continues to expand its value-based care offerings. "We will serve these patients in clinic settings, in their homes, integrating behavioral care, supported by our data-driven clinical incidents and next best...
beckerspayer.com

Meet Health Net's leadership team

Centene's California-based subsidiary Health Net was one of the beneficiaries of the state's revised Medi-Cal plan, picking up contracts in Sacramento and Los Angeles counties. Here is information on the executives leading the company, according to its website and the leaders' LinkedIn pages:. Brian Ternan, CEO and plan president. Mr....
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

