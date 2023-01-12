From new studies to court rulings and contract disputes, here are 10 Medicare Advantage updates Becker's has reported since Jan. 3. A judge ruled New York City cannot charge its retirees $15 copays for physician visits.The ruling comes as the city is engaged in several court battles with the NYC Organization of Public Service Retirees over the city's proposal to switch its health plan offerings for retired city employees to Medicare Advantage.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO