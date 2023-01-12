Read full article on original website
beckerspayer.com
'Tripledemic' had no major impact on care costs, UnitedHealth Group says
UnitedHealth Group says a so-called 'tripledemic' of respiratory diseases in late 2022 had no noticeable impact on U.S. healthcare costs. CEO Andrew Witty told investors Jan. 13 that there had been a lot of anticipation around a surge in viruses creating a 'tripledemic,' over the winter, but those concerns did not materialize into a noticeable impact within the company's fourth quarter financial earnings.
beckerspayer.com
Medicare Advantage in the headlines: 10 recent updates
From new studies to court rulings and contract disputes, here are 10 Medicare Advantage updates Becker's has reported since Jan. 3. A judge ruled New York City cannot charge its retirees $15 copays for physician visits.The ruling comes as the city is engaged in several court battles with the NYC Organization of Public Service Retirees over the city's proposal to switch its health plan offerings for retired city employees to Medicare Advantage.
beckerspayer.com
UnitedHealthcare expects 900,000 more Medicare Advantage members in 2023
UnitedHealthcare is projecting 900,000 more Medicare members in 2023 across its individual, group and D-SNP lines of business. "This consistent performance underscores the product innovation, benefit stability and high-value seniors have come to rely on from us," UnitedHealth Group CFO John Rex told investors Jan. 13. UnitedHealthcare is the nation's...
beckerspayer.com
Payers nab top ratings for workplace diversity, equity, inclusion
Nine payers received five stars for diversity, equity and inclusion in Newsweek's "Greatest Workplaces for Diversity." The rankings are based on public data, interviews with human resources professionals and an anonymous survey of workers. The outlet said top scoring companies included St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, Kellogg Company, Key Bank,...
beckerspayer.com
UnitedHealth to integrate behavioral, home health into growing number of value-based care models
UnitedHealth Group is planning to integrate more behavioral and home health services into its care delivery strategy as the company continues to expand its value-based care offerings. "We will serve these patients in clinic settings, in their homes, integrating behavioral care, supported by our data-driven clinical incidents and next best...
beckerspayer.com
Meet Health Net's leadership team
Centene's California-based subsidiary Health Net was one of the beneficiaries of the state's revised Medi-Cal plan, picking up contracts in Sacramento and Los Angeles counties. Here is information on the executives leading the company, according to its website and the leaders' LinkedIn pages:. Brian Ternan, CEO and plan president. Mr....
beckerspayer.com
No single organization can solve health equity alone, says Point32Health CEO Cain Hayes
Point32Health CEO Cain Hayes says there are "tremendous opportunities" to advance health equity in 2023. Mr. Hayes took the helm of the Canton, Mass.-based payer in 2021. Point32Health formed in 2021 when Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan combined. Mr. Hayes sat down with Becker's to talk about...
