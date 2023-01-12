ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

electrek.co

Tesla secures new 1 million-square-foot building in Texas

Tesla has secured a new 1 million-square-foot building near Brookshire, Texas. It’s not known what it’s for yet, but there’s a rumor that it is for battery storage. Since launching its Gigafactory Texas effort in Austin two years ago and then moving its headquarters to the same location, Tesla has rapidly expanded in the state and has very much become a “Texas company.”
BROOKSHIRE, TX
Trisha Faye

The Sands of Time

Easter Cemetery - a remnant of early Texas history - right in the middle of a busy shopping parking lot. In 1841, a contract changed Texas forever. A group of American and English investors, headed by William Smalling Peters, signed the first of four empresario land grant contracts to bring settlers to this rugged land.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Government Technology

Texas Unveils Statewide Broadband Development Map

(TNS) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced on Thursday the release of the Texas Broadband Development Map, which uses data collected from Internet service providers to show the availability of various types of high-speed Internet access across Texas. The process for creating the map follows the process used by...
TEXAS STATE
Alissa Rose

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Texas residents

Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of Texas residents because the highest and fastest climbing inflation is taking a big bite out of Texasians' purchasing power. They may experience financial strain more severely than others so this payment could be very beneficial for struggling residents in this challenging time and get them some relief.
TEXAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

How Deep is Lavon Lake in Texas?

Texas is home to hundreds of lakes, reservoirs, and rivers, all with a unique history. Many of the lakes seen in Texas are man-made, often for the purpose of flood control, water management, or hydroelectricity. Today, we are going to take a look at one of the larger man-made lakes in the state, Lavon Lake. Let’s learn all about Lake Lavon, including its depth, history, and current uses!
TEXAS STATE
kagstv.com

Will property tax cuts also include appraisal reform?

AUSTIN, Texas — With a record budget surplus providing the foundation, lowering our property taxes is the talk of Austin, especially among Republican lawmakers. But State Rep. Craig Goldman says what that relief looks like remains an unanswered question. “We’re all in favor of giving property tax cuts. We...
AUSTIN, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

These 10 Texas Towns Have The Dirtiest Sounding Names

When it comes to living in Texas, there's plenty of diversity. The people, the food - it all makes living in the Lone Star State special to me. Something else extremely unique is all the different names we have for towns. Sure, you've probably already heard about Paris, Dublin, London, and Moscow all being Texas towns, but it gets more devilish than that.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

Texas Trash: Weird Name but a Snack That Might Surprise You

I consider myself a snack aficionado. I love snacks, and I thought I knew all the snacks that were out there, that is until I came across this article. The article is entitled: Snack Foods Unique To Texas and I thought, while scrolling through it that I would definitely know all the snacks on the list-I was wrong!
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Feeder project ranks birds most-seen in Texas

Canva HARLINGEN, Texas (Stacker) — Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Texas using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Dec. 24 to Jan. 6. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any […]
TEXAS STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Why Texas Is Called the Lone Star State

Texas is a state with a long and rich history of independence. For thousands of years, Americans have lived in the area. It is the second-largest state in the U.S. and is famous for its sunny climate and vast lands. It is the home of many different cultures. The population...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

New Texas Broadband Development Map released shows internet troubles in the area

Bell McLennan Counties, Texas (KWTX) - Comptroller Glenn Hegar released a new Texas Broadband Development Map, today, identifying the availability of various internet access across Texas. The map which is released biannually uses information gathered from internet service providers. Despite what the map says, some people in our area don’t...
TEXAS STATE
CW33

This is the top eatery for bagels in Texas: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Throw some eggs, cheese, bacon and whatever you want on a bagel and it’s one of the greatest breakfast or brunch creations known to mankind. It’s all bagels, all the time on Sunday, January 15 as it is National Bagel Day!. National Today said,...
HOUSTON, TX

