Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in Texas
Popular housewares retailer Bed Bath & Beyond continues to close stores across the country. Last September, they announced 56 stores to be closed. This week an additional 62 new Bed Bath & Beyond closures were across the United States. Of these four are located in Texas, and one of these four has already closed.
electrek.co
Tesla secures new 1 million-square-foot building in Texas
Tesla has secured a new 1 million-square-foot building near Brookshire, Texas. It’s not known what it’s for yet, but there’s a rumor that it is for battery storage. Since launching its Gigafactory Texas effort in Austin two years ago and then moving its headquarters to the same location, Tesla has rapidly expanded in the state and has very much become a “Texas company.”
The Sands of Time
Easter Cemetery - a remnant of early Texas history - right in the middle of a busy shopping parking lot. In 1841, a contract changed Texas forever. A group of American and English investors, headed by William Smalling Peters, signed the first of four empresario land grant contracts to bring settlers to this rugged land.
Government Technology
Texas Unveils Statewide Broadband Development Map
(TNS) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced on Thursday the release of the Texas Broadband Development Map, which uses data collected from Internet service providers to show the availability of various types of high-speed Internet access across Texas. The process for creating the map follows the process used by...
The top 25 Texas counties to live in, according to Niche
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas is one of the largest states in the U.S. with 254 counties, so it can be challenging to decide where in the state to live. We have compiled a list of the top 25 best counties to live in Texas using rankings from Niche to help. Niche ranks counties by various […]
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Texas residents
Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of Texas residents because the highest and fastest climbing inflation is taking a big bite out of Texasians' purchasing power. They may experience financial strain more severely than others so this payment could be very beneficial for struggling residents in this challenging time and get them some relief.
Texas Has 2 Of The 32 Tallest Buildings In The U.S.
Cheapism compiled a list of the tallest buildings in the country.
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lavon Lake in Texas?
Texas is home to hundreds of lakes, reservoirs, and rivers, all with a unique history. Many of the lakes seen in Texas are man-made, often for the purpose of flood control, water management, or hydroelectricity. Today, we are going to take a look at one of the larger man-made lakes in the state, Lavon Lake. Let’s learn all about Lake Lavon, including its depth, history, and current uses!
kagstv.com
Will property tax cuts also include appraisal reform?
AUSTIN, Texas — With a record budget surplus providing the foundation, lowering our property taxes is the talk of Austin, especially among Republican lawmakers. But State Rep. Craig Goldman says what that relief looks like remains an unanswered question. “We’re all in favor of giving property tax cuts. We...
These 10 Texas Towns Have The Dirtiest Sounding Names
When it comes to living in Texas, there's plenty of diversity. The people, the food - it all makes living in the Lone Star State special to me. Something else extremely unique is all the different names we have for towns. Sure, you've probably already heard about Paris, Dublin, London, and Moscow all being Texas towns, but it gets more devilish than that.
The Texas Ten Unbreakable Rules Every Texans Must Abide By
I was having dinner Thursday night with my wife and a couple of friends when the conversation turned to rules we Texans follow as if they were law and that we have somehow forgotten to teach our kids. I was curious so I asked, "exactly what rules are you eluding to?"
Texas deli ranked among best places to get pastrami in US: report
There is no doubt that New York is home to some of the best delis you could ever visit, but you don't have to book a vacation trip to the East Coast to get great sandwiches.
Texas Trash: Weird Name but a Snack That Might Surprise You
I consider myself a snack aficionado. I love snacks, and I thought I knew all the snacks that were out there, that is until I came across this article. The article is entitled: Snack Foods Unique To Texas and I thought, while scrolling through it that I would definitely know all the snacks on the list-I was wrong!
Over 3 million Texans will see a reduction in SNAP benefits in March
In March, all SNAP recipients – roughly 3.6 million Texans – will see a reduction of at least $95 a month, and other families seeing a cut of more than $400 a month.
Feeder project ranks birds most-seen in Texas
Canva HARLINGEN, Texas (Stacker) — Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Texas using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Dec. 24 to Jan. 6. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any […]
How To Create A Real Texas Cowboy Outfit With Real Texas Stuff
Everything you need to complete your cool, Texas cowboy look and lifestyle can be purchased from Texas based companies. I love shopping local and when I can't buy direct from an El Paso based company, I still try and keep things Texan. Here are some Texas companies that can help...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Why Texas Is Called the Lone Star State
Texas is a state with a long and rich history of independence. For thousands of years, Americans have lived in the area. It is the second-largest state in the U.S. and is famous for its sunny climate and vast lands. It is the home of many different cultures. The population...
KWTX
New Texas Broadband Development Map released shows internet troubles in the area
Bell McLennan Counties, Texas (KWTX) - Comptroller Glenn Hegar released a new Texas Broadband Development Map, today, identifying the availability of various internet access across Texas. The map which is released biannually uses information gathered from internet service providers. Despite what the map says, some people in our area don’t...
This is the top eatery for bagels in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Throw some eggs, cheese, bacon and whatever you want on a bagel and it’s one of the greatest breakfast or brunch creations known to mankind. It’s all bagels, all the time on Sunday, January 15 as it is National Bagel Day!. National Today said,...
North Texas eatery ranked the best deli in Texas & among best in US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Bread, meat, cheese, veggies, and all the sauces you can imagine, put it all together and what do you get? One delicious sandwich, and while it’s always easy to whip one up at home, there’s nothing like a deli-made sammy. Cold or hot, it...
